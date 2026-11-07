Choti Diwali 2026: What is the Significance of Lighting 14 Diyas? Know All About Placement and Tradition
Choti Diwali 2026 in India is observed on November 7. There is a tradition of lighting 14 diyas around the house. Know its religious significance and where these lamps should be placed.
Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before the Diwali festival. It is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. On this day, people decorate their homes and shops with lights and flowers as part of celebrations.
One of the important practices associated with Choti Diwali is lighting 14 diyas around the house. This tradition is primarily linked with religious beliefs and is considered significant for well being and prosperity of family members. The ritual is also associated with the remembrance of ancestors and the Yamadeepdaan tradition.
What is the Significance of Lighting 14 Diyas on Choti Diwali?
Lighting 14 diyas serves as an important tradition in Hindu households. The number 14 is associated with Chaturdashi, which falls on the fourteenth day of the lunar fortnight.
The diyas are also considered a symbol of protection and positivity. Lighting them in different parts of the house are believed to remove darkness and negative energies while welcoming happiness and prosperity.
Key Details of Choti Diwali
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Details
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Information
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Festival
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Choti Diwali
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Other Name
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Naraka Chaturdashi
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Hindu Calendar Date
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Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi
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Main Tradition
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Lighting 14 diyas
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Religious Significance
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Protection, prosperity and remembrance of ancestors
Where Should You Place 14 Diyas on Choti Diwali?
According to the traditional belief, there should be 14 diyas placed in various parts of the house.
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Main door: There will be one diya kept near the main door to invite good fortune into the house.
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Puja room: Lamps will be lit near the family altar as an offering to the gods and goddesses.
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Tulsi plant: There will be one diya kept near the Tulsi plant as part of the ritualistic prayers of the evening.
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Kitchen: Keeping one lamp lit in the kitchen represents sustenance.
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Windows and balconies: There will be lamps kept near windows and balconies for distributing light in the house.
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Courtyard and other corners: Lamps are kept in various corners of the house.
Why Are Diyas Considered Important During Diwali?
Diyas play an important role in Hindu religion and represent the win of light over darkness and good over evil. They also represent knowledge, hope, positivity, and prosperity.
In Diwali, Hindus decorate their houses with light diyas to welcome the blessings of goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and happiness. In the case of Choti Diwali, lighting diyas is also done as a tribute to ancestors and for the prosperity of the family.
It still holds its importance both culturally and religiously as the families celebrate the festival together and hand down these practices to coming generations.
Also READ: Happy Chhoti Diwali Wishes Image Prompts 2026: 20 Beautiful Images to Share with Family and Friends
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