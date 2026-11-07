Choti Diwali 2026: What is the Significance of Lighting 14 Diyas? Know All About Placement and Tradition

Choti Diwali is celebrated a day before the Diwali festival. It is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. On this day, people decorate their homes and shops with lights and flowers as part of celebrations.

One of the important practices associated with Choti Diwali is lighting 14 diyas around the house. This tradition is primarily linked with religious beliefs and is considered significant for well being and prosperity of family members. The ritual is also associated with the remembrance of ancestors and the Yamadeepdaan tradition.

What is the Significance of Lighting 14 Diyas on Choti Diwali?

Lighting 14 diyas serves as an important tradition in Hindu households. The number 14 is associated with Chaturdashi, which falls on the fourteenth day of the lunar fortnight.

The diyas are also considered a symbol of protection and positivity. Lighting them in different parts of the house are believed to remove darkness and negative energies while welcoming happiness and prosperity.