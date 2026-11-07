Which River Flows Through Ladakh Near the World’s Highest Motorable Road? Know the Answer
The Indus River flows through Ladakh, a region known for the world’s highest motorable road at Mig La. Know its route, tributaries, geographical importance and key facts.
The Indus River is the major river that flows through Ladakh, a high-altitude region in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The region is also home to the world’s highest motorable road reported by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which passes through Mig La at an altitude of 19,400 feet. Although the Indus does not flow through Mig La Pass itself, the newly constructed road offers views of the Indus Valley. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which River Flows Through Ladakh?
The answer is the Indus River, also known as Sindhu. It originates near Lake Mansarovar and Mount Kailash in the Tibetan Plateau before flowing through India and Pakistan. The river enters Indian territory in the Ladakh region near Demchok. It flows in a north-western direction through the region and is joined by several tributaries, including the Zanskar, Suru and Shyok rivers.
Indus River
|Particular
|Details
|River
|Indus
|Other name
|Sindhu
|Origin
|Tibetan Plateau, near Lake Mansarovar and Mount Kailash
|Indian entry region
|Demchok, Ladakh
|Indian region through which it flows
|Ladakh
|Major tributaries in Ladakh
|Zanskar, Suru and Shyok
|General direction in Ladakh
|North-west
|Final destination
|Arabian Sea
|Countries through which it flows
|China, India and Pakistan
The world’s highest motorable road reported by the BRO is located at Mig La Pass in eastern Ladakh.The road was constructed by the BRO’s Project Himank as part of the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche alignment. It reaches an altitude of approximately 19,400 feet above sea level.
|Feature
|Details
|Location
|Mig La, eastern Ladakh
|Altitude
|19,400 feet
|Organisation
|Border Roads Organisation
|Project
|Project Himank
|Road alignment
|Likaru-Mig La-Fukche
|Announcement
|October 2025
|Main purpose
|Strategic connectivity and improved access to remote areas
The road surpassed the earlier record associated with Umling La, which stands at approximately 19,024 feet. The BRO’s achievement highlights the challenges of constructing roads in high-altitude Himalayan terrain.
Does the Indus River Flow Through Mig La Pass?
No. The Indus River does not pass directly through Mig La Pass. Mig La is a high mountain pass in eastern Ladakh, while the Indus flows through its own river valley in the region. The BRO has reported that the new road offers views of the Indus Valley.
What Are the Major Tributaries of the Indus River in Ladakh?
Several rivers and streams join the Indus as it flows through Ladakh. Some of its important tributaries in the region are:
|Tributary
|Geographical Significance
|Zanskar River
|Joins the Indus near Nimmu, close to Leh
|Shyok River
|A major tributary of the Indus in the eastern and northern Ladakh region
|Suru River
|Flows through the Suru Valley before joining the Indus system
The confluence of the Indus and Zanskar rivers near Nimmu is a well-known geographical attraction in Ladakh.
Why Is the Indus River Important to Ladakh?
The Indus is often described as the lifeline of Ladakh because of its geographical and economic importance. The river and its tributaries provide water to settlements and agricultural areas.
What Is the Difference Between Mig La and Umling La?
Both Mig La and Umling La are located in eastern Ladakh and are known for their extreme altitude. However, they are different mountain passes.
|Feature
|Mig La
|Umling La
|Location
|Eastern Ladakh
|Eastern Ladakh
|Reported altitude
|19,400 feet
|19,024 feet
|Road project
|Likaru-Mig La-Fukche
|Chisumle-Demchok
|Organisation
|Border Roads Organisation
|Border Roads Organisation
|Record context
|BRO reported a new highest motorable road in 2025
|Guinness World Records recognised the highest-altitude road record in 2021
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