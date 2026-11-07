Which River Flows Through Ladakh Near the World’s Highest Motorable Road? Know the Answer

The Indus River is the major river that flows through Ladakh, a high-altitude region in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The region is also home to the world’s highest motorable road reported by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which passes through Mig La at an altitude of 19,400 feet. Although the Indus does not flow through Mig La Pass itself, the newly constructed road offers views of the Indus Valley. Keep reading to know in detail. Which River Flows Through Ladakh? The answer is the Indus River, also known as Sindhu. It originates near Lake Mansarovar and Mount Kailash in the Tibetan Plateau before flowing through India and Pakistan. The river enters Indian territory in the Ladakh region near Demchok. It flows in a north-western direction through the region and is joined by several tributaries, including the Zanskar, Suru and Shyok rivers.

Indus River Particular Details River Indus Other name Sindhu Origin Tibetan Plateau, near Lake Mansarovar and Mount Kailash Indian entry region Demchok, Ladakh Indian region through which it flows Ladakh Major tributaries in Ladakh Zanskar, Suru and Shyok General direction in Ladakh North-west Final destination Arabian Sea Countries through which it flows China, India and Pakistan Where Is the World’s Highest Motorable Road Located? The world’s highest motorable road reported by the BRO is located at Mig La Pass in eastern Ladakh.The road was constructed by the BRO’s Project Himank as part of the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche alignment. It reaches an altitude of approximately 19,400 feet above sea level. Feature Details Location Mig La, eastern Ladakh Altitude 19,400 feet Organisation Border Roads Organisation Project Project Himank Road alignment Likaru-Mig La-Fukche Announcement October 2025 Main purpose Strategic connectivity and improved access to remote areas

The road surpassed the earlier record associated with Umling La, which stands at approximately 19,024 feet. The BRO’s achievement highlights the challenges of constructing roads in high-altitude Himalayan terrain. Does the Indus River Flow Through Mig La Pass? No. The Indus River does not pass directly through Mig La Pass. Mig La is a high mountain pass in eastern Ladakh, while the Indus flows through its own river valley in the region. The BRO has reported that the new road offers views of the Indus Valley. What Are the Major Tributaries of the Indus River in Ladakh? Several rivers and streams join the Indus as it flows through Ladakh. Some of its important tributaries in the region are: Tributary Geographical Significance Zanskar River Joins the Indus near Nimmu, close to Leh Shyok River A major tributary of the Indus in the eastern and northern Ladakh region Suru River Flows through the Suru Valley before joining the Indus system