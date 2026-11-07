ISC Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Here!

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the Biology syllabus for ISC Class 12 students for the academic session 2026-27. The syllabus covers five major units, including Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and its Applications, and Ecology and Environment. These units introduce students to important biological concepts, human health, genetic processes, modern scientific techniques and environmental conservation. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Examination 2027 should understand the complete syllabus before starting their preparation. The syllabus also explains the marks distribution for theory, practical examinations, project work and practical files. Here is the complete syllabus explained in simple language, following the topics prescribed by CISCE.

Also read: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam ISC Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the CISCE syllabus, Biology is divided into theory, practical examination, project work and practical file assessment. The subject carries a total of 100 marks. Examination component Duration Marks Paper I – Theory 3 hours 70 Paper II – Practical 3 hours 15 Project Work — 10 Practical File — 5 ISC Class 12 Biology Unit-Wise Marks Distribution The theory syllabus consists of five units. The marks assigned to each unit are given below. No. Units Marks 1 Reproduction 16 2 Genetics and Evolution 15 3 Biology and Human Welfare 14 4 Biotechnology and its Applications 10 5 Ecology and Environment 15 Total 70 Reproduction carries the highest weightage of 16 marks, followed by Genetics and Evolution and Ecology and Environment, with 15 marks each. Students should prepare all five units because each contributes to the final theory examination.

ISC Class 12 Biology Complete Syllabus 2026-27: All Units Explained CISCE has divided the Biology syllabus into five units. Below is the complete topic-wise breakdown in easy language to help students understand what they need to study. 1. Reproduction – 16 Marks This unit explains how plants and humans reproduce and how new life develops. It covers three major chapters. Chapters Complete topics explained in easy language Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Structure of flowers; male and female gametophytes; structure and development of pollen grains; microsporogenesis and megasporogenesis; pollination and its types (self-pollination and cross-pollination); pollination through wind, water and insects; outbreeding devices; pollen-pistil interaction; artificial hybridisation, emasculation and bagging; fertilisation and double fertilisation; development of endosperm and embryo; formation of seeds and fruits; monocot and dicot embryos; types of endosperm; true and false fruits; albuminous and non-albuminous seeds; apomixis, parthenocarpy, polyembryony and seed dispersal. Human Reproduction Male and female reproductive systems and their functions; microscopic structure of testes and ovaries; spermatogenesis and oogenesis; sperm and ovum structure; hormonal control of gamete formation; menstrual cycle and its phases; fertilisation; development of the embryo up to the blastocyst stage; implantation; pregnancy; placenta and its functions; childbirth (parturition); breastfeeding (lactation); menarche and menopause. Reproductive Health Meaning and importance of reproductive health; family planning and reproductive health programmes; population explosion and its control; sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), their causes, symptoms and prevention; natural and artificial contraceptive methods; birth control devices; medical termination of pregnancy (MTP); amniocentesis; causes of infertility; assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF, IUT, ZIFT, ICSI, GIFT, AI and IUI.

Students learn how plants produce seeds, how reproduction takes place in humans, and how reproductive health can be maintained. 2. Genetics and Evolution – 15 Marks This unit explains how characteristics pass from parents to children, how DNA controls inheritance and how living organisms change over generations. Chapters Complete topics explained in easy language Principles of Inheritance and Variation Heredity and variation; Mendel's experiments and laws of inheritance; monohybrid and dihybrid crosses; test cross and back cross; dominant and recessive genes; genotype and phenotype; incomplete dominance; co-dominance; multiple alleles and ABO blood groups; polygenic inheritance; pleiotropy; chromosomal theory of inheritance; sex determination in humans and other organisms; linkage and crossing over; mutations; sex-linked inheritance; pedigree charts; genetic disorders such as haemophilia, colour blindness, sickle cell anaemia, thalassaemia and phenylketonuria; chromosomal disorders including Down's syndrome, Turner's syndrome and Klinefelter's syndrome. Molecular Basis of Inheritance DNA and RNA structure; discovery of genetic material; DNA packaging and chromosomes; DNA replication; central dogma; transcription and translation; genetic code and codons; protein synthesis; types of RNA; gene expression and regulation; lac operon; Human Genome Project; DNA fingerprinting and its applications. Evolution Origin of life; abiogenesis and biogenesis; Oparin-Haldane theory; Miller-Urey experiment; evidence of evolution through fossils, comparative anatomy, embryology and molecular biology; Darwin's theory of natural selection; modern synthetic theory of evolution; mutation and genetic recombination; natural selection; gene flow and genetic drift; Hardy-Weinberg principle; adaptive radiation; geological time scale; human evolution.

This unit helps students understand why children inherit features from their parents, how genes and DNA work, and how different species have evolved over time. 3. Biology and Human Welfare – 14 Marks This unit focuses on human health, diseases, immunity and the useful role of microorganisms in everyday life. Chapters Complete topics explained in easy language Human Health and Diseases Communicable diseases and their causes; viral diseases such as common cold, chikungunya and dengue; bacterial diseases such as typhoid, pneumonia, diphtheria and plague; protozoan diseases such as malaria and amoebiasis; helminthic diseases such as ascariasis and filariasis; fungal diseases such as ringworm; immunity and its types; antibodies and vaccines; allergies; cancer and its diagnosis and treatment; HIV and AIDS; immune system organs; drug and alcohol abuse; effects of smoking and addiction. Microbes in Human Welfare Use of microorganisms in making curd, bread and cheese; industrial production of alcohol, organic acids, enzymes and antibiotics; penicillin; sewage treatment; biogas production; biocontrol agents; biofertilisers; beneficial microorganisms such as Lactobacillus, Rhizobium and Azotobacter; harmful effects of chemical pesticides.

Students learn about common diseases, how the body protects itself from infections, and how microorganisms are useful in food production, industries and agriculture. 4. Biotechnology and its Applications – 10 Marks This unit introduces students to modern biological techniques used in medicine, agriculture and scientific research. Chapters Complete topics explained in easy language Biotechnology – Principles and Processes Meaning and principles of biotechnology; genetic engineering; recombinant DNA technology; isolation of DNA and desired genes; restriction enzymes and DNA ligase; cloning vectors such as pBR322, BAC and YAC; transfer of recombinant DNA into host cells; selection of recombinant organisms; gene amplification through PCR; bioreactors and their types; downstream processing. Biotechnology and its Applications Use of biotechnology in agriculture and medicine; genetically modified crops; Bt crops; RNA interference (RNAi); golden rice; micropropagation and somatic hybridisation; production of human insulin and vaccines; stem cell technology; gene therapy; molecular diagnosis through PCR and ELISA; transgenic animals; biosafety; biopiracy; biopatents and ethical issues.

Students understand how scientists use genes and living cells to develop medicines, improve crops and diagnose diseases. 5. Ecology and Environment – 15 Marks This unit explains the relationship between living organisms and their surroundings, the functioning of ecosystems and the importance of protecting biodiversity. Chapters Complete topics explained in easy language Organisms and Populations Meaning of population; population density; birth rate and death rate; immigration and emigration; sex ratio and age distribution; population growth; exponential and logistic growth models; carrying capacity; population interactions such as mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism, commensalism and amensalism; Gause's principle of competitive exclusion. Ecosystem Meaning and types of ecosystems; biotic and abiotic components; pond ecosystem; productivity; gross and net primary productivity; decomposition; energy flow; food chains and food webs; trophic levels; ecological pyramids of number, biomass and energy; 10% law; standing crop and standing state. Biodiversity and its Conservation Meaning and types of biodiversity; genetic, species and ecosystem diversity; patterns of biodiversity; importance of biodiversity; causes of biodiversity loss; extinct species; habitat destruction; overexploitation; alien species invasion; co-extinction; biodiversity hotspots; endangered species; Red Data Book; conservation through national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, sacred groves, seed banks, botanical gardens and captive breeding; Ramsar sites; Earth Summit and World Summit.

This unit teaches students how plants, animals and microorganisms interact with their environment, how ecosystems work and why protecting wildlife and natural resources is important. ISC Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2026-27 Apart from theory, CISCE has prescribed practical work carrying 15 marks. Students must perform experiments, prepare slides, identify specimens and demonstrate their understanding of biological structures. ISC Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2026-27 According to the CISCE syllabus, the Biology practical examination carries 15 marks. Students are required to perform experiments, prepare slides, identify specimens and demonstrate their knowledge of biological structures and processes. 1. Taxonomy Study and identify floral characteristics of the following seven plant families:

Malvaceae

Leguminosae (Papilionaceae)

Solanaceae

Liliaceae or Amaryllidaceae

Cruciferae

Compositae (Asteraceae)

Gramineae (Poaceae) Students must learn flower dissection, floral formula, floral diagrams and labelled diagrams. 2. Biochemical and Physiological Experiments Study the distribution of stomata in monocot and dicot leaves

Compare soil samples from two locations based on texture, moisture, humus, water-holding capacity and pH

Study the effect of temperature and pH on amylase or diastase activity in starch

Isolate DNA from plant materials such as banana, spinach, green peas or papaya 3. Slide Preparation Germination of pollen grains in a nutrient medium

Transverse section (T.S.) of ovary to show marginal or axile placentation

T.S. of hydrophyte stem

T.S. of xerophytic leaf (Nerium).

Longitudinal section (L.S.) of monocot and dicot seeds

4. Spotting Identification of the following specimens and slides: Mammalian ovary and testis

Germinating pollen grains

Types of placentation

Blastula or blastocyst

Plasmodium sporozoite

Entamoeba histolytica

Ascaris Students must also identify: Ecological adaptations

Flowers pollinated by insects

Flowers pollinated by water

Flowers pollinated by wind ISC Class 12 Biology Practical Marks Distribution Component Marks Practical Examination 15 Project Work 10 Practical File 5 Total (including theory) 100 Some suggested project topics mentioned in the official syllabus include: Genetic disorders

Gene therapy

Human Genome Project

DNA fingerprinting

Biopiracy

Cancer

AIDS and Hepatitis

Drug addiction and its effects on society

Role of microorganisms in industries

Human population

Mendelian inheritance

Environmental resistance

Traditional and modern methods of pest control

Role of agrochemicals in increasing food production