CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions

CBSE Class 10 students preparing for their pre-board examinations can practise the following Social Science (SST) sample paper for the academic session 2026–27. The model question paper is designed according to the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination pattern and covers all four major subjects: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science theory examination carries 80 marks, while 20 marks are allotted to internal assessment. The question paper includes multiple-choice questions (MCQs), assertion-reason questions, very short-answer questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, case-based questions and map-based questions.

Practising this CBSE Class 10 SST pre-board sample paper will help students understand the question format, revise important NCERT concepts and improve their time management before the board examinations.