CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions
CBSE Class 10 Pre-Board Sample Papers 2026-27 for Social Science (SST) with section-wise History, Geography, Political Science and Economics questions, exam pattern and marking scheme.
CBSE Class 10 students preparing for their pre-board examinations can practise the following Social Science (SST) sample paper for the academic session 2026–27. The model question paper is designed according to the latest CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination pattern and covers all four major subjects: History, Geography, Political Science and Economics.
The CBSE Class 10 Social Science theory examination carries 80 marks, while 20 marks are allotted to internal assessment. The question paper includes multiple-choice questions (MCQs), assertion-reason questions, very short-answer questions, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, case-based questions and map-based questions.
Practising this CBSE Class 10 SST pre-board sample paper will help students understand the question format, revise important NCERT concepts and improve their time management before the board examinations.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27
The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper carries 80 marks and is divided into four sections. Each section carries 20 marks and covers a separate subject.
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Particulars
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Details
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Class
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10
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Subject
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Social Science
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Subject Code
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087
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Theory Marks
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80
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Internal Assessment
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20
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Total Questions
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38
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Duration
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3 Hours
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Total Sections
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4
CBSE Class 10 SST Section-Wise Marks Distribution
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Section
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Subject
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Marks
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Section A
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History
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20
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Section B
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Geography
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20
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Section C
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Political Science
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20
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Section D
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Economics
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20
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Total
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Social Science
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80
Types of Questions in CBSE Class 10 SST Paper
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Question Type
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Marks
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Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
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1 mark each
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Very Short Answer Questions
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2 marks each
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Short Answer Questions
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3 marks each
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Long Answer Questions
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5 marks each
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Case-Based Questions
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4 marks each
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Map-Based Questions
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5 marks in total
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27
Time Allowed: 3 Hours
Maximum Marks: 80
General Instructions
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The question paper contains 38 questions. All questions are compulsory.
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The paper is divided into four sections: A-History, B-Geography, C-Political Science and D-Economics.
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Each section carries 20 marks.
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Very Short Answer questions carry 2 marks each. Answers should not exceed 40 words.
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Short Answer questions carry 3 marks each. Answers should not exceed 60 words.
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Long Answer questions carry 5 marks each. Answers should not exceed 120 words.
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Case-based questions carry 4 marks each.
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Map-based questions carry 5 marks in total: 2 marks in History and 3 marks in Geography.
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Internal choices are provided in selected questions. Attempt only one alternative.
CBSE Class 10 SST 2027 Sample Paper: Section A History (20 Marks)
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Q1. Which of the following personalities played an important role in the unification of Germany? (1 Mark)
A. Giuseppe Mazzini
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Q2. Which movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920? (1 Mark)
A. Civil Disobedience Movement
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Q3. Which of the following was the main objective of the Rowlatt Act of 1919? (1 Mark)
A. To promote Indian industries
B. To allow detention without trial
C. To introduce provincial autonomy
D. To provide voting rights to women
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Q4. Arrange the following events in chronological order. (1 Mark)
I. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
II. Dandi March
III. Formation of the Swaraj Party
IV. Non-Cooperation Movement
A. I, IV, III, II
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Q5. Explain any two features of the Napoleonic Code of 1804. (2 Marks)
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Q6. Explain any three ways in which culture, literature and folk traditions helped develop nationalism in Europe. (3 Marks)
OR
Explain the role of Giuseppe Mazzini in the development of nationalist feelings in Italy.
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Q7. Explain the major causes behind the launch of the Civil Disobedience Movement in India. Also discuss the participation of different social groups in the movement. (5 Marks)
OR
Analyse the reasons behind the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Movement and explain its impact on the Indian freedom struggle.
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Q8. Read the passage and answer the following questions. (4 Marks)
Print culture played an important role in spreading new ideas across Europe and India. The invention of the printing press made books, newspapers and pamphlets more accessible to ordinary people. It encouraged public discussions on religion, politics and social reforms. In India, newspapers and printed literature helped people become aware of colonial policies and social inequalities. Print also provided a platform for reformers and nationalists to express their views.
8.1. Who invented the printing press in Europe? (1 Mark)
8.2. Name the newspaper published by James Augustus Hickey in 1780. (1 Mark)
8.3. Explain two ways in which print culture contributed to the growth of nationalism in India. (2 Marks)
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Q9. Map-Based Question (2 Marks)
On the outline political map of India, locate and label the following:
A. The place where the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place in 1919.
B. The place where Mahatma Gandhi organised the Indigo Peasants' Satyagraha in 1917.
CBSE Class 10 SST 2027 Sample Paper: Section B Geography (20 Marks)
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Q10. Which of the following is a renewable resource? (1 Mark)
A. Coal
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Q11. Which soil is most suitable for the cultivation of cotton? (1 Mark)
A. Laterite soil
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Q12. Which state is one of the leading producers of bauxite in India? (1 Mark)
A. Odisha
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Q13. Which of the following is a major kharif crop? (1 Mark)
A. Wheat
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Q14. Which of the following is an important objective of resource planning? (1 Mark)
A. Increasing resource wastage
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Q15. Assertion and Reason Question (1 Mark)
Assertion (A): Manufacturing industries play an important role in the economic development of a country.
Reason (R): Manufacturing industries help modernise agriculture, generate employment and increase national income.
Choose the correct option:
A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
B. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
C. A is true, but R is false.
D. A is false, but R is true.
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Q16. Suggest any two methods of conserving water resources in India. (2 Marks)
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Q17. Explain any five factors that influence the location of industries in India. (5 Marks)
OR
Describe the geographical conditions required for the cultivation of rice and wheat in India.
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Q18. Read the passage and answer the following questions. (4 Marks)
Forests are important natural resources that maintain ecological balance and support biodiversity. However, deforestation, commercial exploitation and increasing human activities have put pressure on forest resources. Several communities in India have actively participated in forest conservation movements. The Chipko Movement in the Himalayan region is an important example of community participation in protecting forests. Sustainable forest management requires cooperation between local communities and government authorities.
18.1. What is the main objective of forest conservation? (1 Mark)
18.2. Name the movement associated with villagers hugging trees to prevent deforestation. (1 Mark)
18.3. Explain two ways in which local communities can contribute to forest conservation. (2 Marks)
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Q19. Map-Based Question (3 Marks)
On the outline political map of India, locate and label the following:
I. Identify and locate any one of the following dams:
A. Sardar Sarovar Dam
OR
B. Bhakra Nangal Dam
II. Locate and label any two of the following:
A. Mumbai - Cotton textile industry
B. Jamshedpur - Iron and steel plant
C. Chennai - Meenambakkam International Airport
CBSE Class 10 SST 2027 Sample Paper: Section C Political Science (20 Marks)
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Q20. Assertion and Reason Question (1 Mark)
Assertion (A): Power sharing is an important feature of democracy.
Reason (R): Power sharing reduces the possibility of conflict between different social groups.
Choose the correct option:
A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
B. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
C. A is true, but R is false.
D. A is false, but R is true.
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Q21. Which of the following countries adopted power-sharing arrangements between different linguistic communities? (1 Mark)
A. Sri Lanka
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Q22. Which of the following is an essential feature of federalism? (1 Mark)
A. Power is concentrated in one government.
B. There is only one level of government.
C. Power is divided between different levels of government.
D. State governments have no independent authority.
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Q23. What is the main function of an opposition party in a democracy? (1 Mark)
A. To abolish elections
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Q24. Explain any two reasons why power sharing is desirable in a democratic country. (2 Marks)
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Q25. Mention any two differences between a unitary and a federal form of government. (2 Marks)
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Q26. Explain any three major challenges faced by political parties in India. (3 Marks)
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Q27. Explain any five features of federalism in India. (5 Marks)
OR
Describe any five major functions performed by political parties in a democratic country.
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Q28. Read the passage and answer the following questions. (4 Marks)
Political parties are an essential part of a democratic system. They contest elections, present policies and programmes, form governments and represent the interests of citizens. Political parties also act as a link between the people and the government. They raise public issues, influence policy decisions and provide alternatives to the ruling party. A healthy opposition is important for ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.
28.1. Why are political parties important in a democracy? (1 Mark)
28.2. Explain any two functions performed by political parties. (2 Marks)
28.3. Why is an opposition party necessary in a democratic system? (1 Mark)
CBSE Class 10 SST 2027 Sample Paper: Section D Economics (20 Marks)
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Q29. Which of the following is an important indicator of economic development? (1 Mark)
A. Per capita income
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Q30. Which of the following activities belongs to the primary sector? (1 Mark)
A. Banking
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Q31. Which institution supervises the functioning of formal sources of credit in India? (1 Mark)
A. State Bank of India
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Q32. Which of the following is an example of the tertiary sector? (1 Mark)
A. Fishing
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Q33. What is the main function of money in an economy? (1 Mark)
A. To increase unemployment
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Q34. Assertion and Reason Question (1 Mark)
Assertion (A): Globalisation has increased the interconnection between different countries.
Reason (R): Multinational companies invest and conduct business activities across national boundaries.
Choose the correct option:
A. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
B. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
C. A is true, but R is false.
D. A is false, but R is true.
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Q35. Explain any three differences between the organised and unorganised sectors of the economy. (3 Marks)
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Q36. Why is formal credit considered better than informal credit? Explain any three reasons. (3 Marks)
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Q37. Explain how globalisation has created opportunities for consumers and producers in India. (3 Marks)
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Q38. Study the following table and answer the questions.
A. Which state appears to have the highest level of human development based on the given indicators? (1 Mark)
B. Explain any two reasons supporting your answer. (2 Marks)
C. Why should development be assessed using indicators other than income? (2 Marks)
OR
Why is per capita income not sufficient to measure the development of a country? Explain the importance of health, education and other non-income indicators in assessing development.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27: MCQ Answer Key
Section A: History
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Question
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Correct Answer
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Answer
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Q1
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B
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Otto von Bismarck
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Q2
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C
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Non-Cooperation Movement
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Q3
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B
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To allow detention without trial
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Q4
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A
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I, IV, III, II
Note: Q4's correct chronological order is Jallianwala Bagh Massacre (1919), Non-Cooperation Movement (1920), formation of the Swaraj Party (1923), and Dandi March (1930).
Section B: Geography
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Question
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Correct Answer
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Answer
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Q10
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C
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Solar energy
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Q11
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B
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Black soil
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Q12
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A
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Odisha
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Q13
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D
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Rice
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Q14
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B
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Promoting sustainable development
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Q15
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A
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Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
Section C: Political Science
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Question
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Correct Answer
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Answer
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Q20
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A
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Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
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Q21
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B
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Belgium
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Q22
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C
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Power is divided between different levels of government.
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Q23
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B
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To question and monitor the government
Section D: Economics
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Question
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Correct Answer
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Answer
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Q29
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A
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Per capita income
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Q30
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B
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Agriculture
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Q31
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B
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Reserve Bank of India
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Q32
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C
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Banking
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Q33
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B
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To act as a medium of exchange
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Q34
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A
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Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit-Wise Weightage 2026-27
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Units
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Chapters / Components
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Marks
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History (India & the Contemporary World - II)
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Nationalism, Industrialisation, Print Culture, etc.
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18 + 2 (Map)
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Geography (Contemporary India - II)
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Resources, Agriculture, Industries, etc.
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17 + 3 (Map)
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Political Science (Democratic Politics - II)
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Power Sharing, Federalism, Political Parties, etc.
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20
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Economics (Understanding Economic Development)
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Development, Sectors, Globalisation, etc.
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20
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Total
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—
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80 Marks
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Exams 2026-27
Students should prepare all four sections of Social Science with equal importance. History requires a clear understanding of important historical events, movements, personalities and timelines. Geography preparation should include resources, agriculture, minerals, industries and regular map practice.
For Political Science, students should focus on power sharing, federalism, political parties and democratic institutions. Economics requires conceptual clarity on development, sectors of the economy, money and credit, and globalisation.
Students should also practise case-based questions and assertion-reason questions, as these test conceptual understanding rather than simple memorisation. Solving the complete sample paper within three hours can help students improve their answer-writing speed and time management.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can download the official CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper 2026-27 and its marking scheme from the links below.
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Document
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Download
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CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2026-27
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 SST Map Work
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