The India vs New Zealand ODI series now moves to the 2nd match in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. India are leading the series by 1-0 after a commanding win in the first game in a rain-affected clash. The first match was powered by Virat Kohli's brilliant half-century. In the second match too, there are some chances of rain which might play another role in the game. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will be desperately looking to bounce back, while India will look to strengthen their lead. It will be interesting to see how the rain plays out during the match. New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI: Key Details Key Details Information Series India tour of New Zealand 2026 Match 2nd ODI Date Saturday, November 7, 2026 Venue Hnry Stadium, Wellington India Captain Shubman Gill New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner Match Time 7:30 AM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Wellington Weather Forecast There are some chances of rain during the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Wellington, especially at the start of the match, with around 40% probability. This might cause some delays in the toss and the start of play. However, as the day progresses, the rain percentage is expected to go down significantly. Light showers might still disrupt the game for a couple of minutes or so. But a match result remains a high possibility. There might be some reductions in the overs if rain interrupts the game. However, it seems unlikely that the match would be called off due to rain based on the available forecast. Here is the hourly weather forecast for Wellington during the match in Indian Standard Time. Time (IST) Rain Probability Weather Forecast 7:30 AM 40% Cloudy with chances of showers 8:30 AM 40% Cloudy with chances of showers 9:30 AM 30% Cloudy 10:30 AM 10% Partly cloudy 11:30 AM Onwards Below 5% Sunny intervals

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule and Results Match Date Venue Result 1st ODI November 4 Eden Park, Auckland India won by 5 wickets (DLS method) 2nd ODI November 7 Hnry Stadium, Wellington Upcoming 3rd ODI November 10 Seddon Park, Hamilton Upcoming 4th ODI November 13 Bay Oval, Tauranga Upcoming 5th ODI November 15 Bay Oval, Tauranga Upcoming As per latest update, toss has taken place in Wellington with India opting to bowl first. The game has reduced to 47 overs after delay due to rain. How Did India Win the 1st ODI Against New Zealand? In the first game, the hosts New Zealand were completely outplayed by the Indian bowling attack, especially Anshul Kamboj who picked up 2 wickets while giving away 22 runs in 10 overs. None of the New Zealand batters managed to get going.