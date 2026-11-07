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Wellington Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Newzealand vs India 2nd ODI?

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 7, 2026, 08:36 IST

Rain clouds loom over the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington as both teams prepare for the match on Saturday. Check the hourly weather forecast and rain probability.

Hnry Stadium (Image Source: X.com)
Hnry Stadium (Image Source: X.com)

The India vs New Zealand ODI series now moves to the 2nd match in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. India are leading the series by 1-0 after a commanding win in the first game in a rain-affected clash.

The first match was powered by Virat Kohli's brilliant half-century. In the second match too, there are some chances of rain which might play another role in the game.

New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will be desperately looking to bounce back, while India will look to strengthen their lead. It will be interesting to see how the rain plays out during the match.

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI: Key Details

Key Details

Information

Series

India tour of New Zealand 2026

Match

2nd ODI

Date

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Venue

Hnry Stadium, Wellington

India Captain

Shubman Gill

New Zealand Captain

Mitchell Santner

Match Time

7:30 AM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Wellington Weather Forecast

There are some chances of rain during the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Wellington, especially at the start of the match, with around 40% probability. This might cause some delays in the toss and the start of play.

However, as the day progresses, the rain percentage is expected to go down significantly. Light showers might still disrupt the game for a couple of minutes or so. But a match result remains a high possibility.

There might be some reductions in the overs if rain interrupts the game. However, it seems unlikely that the match would be called off due to rain based on the available forecast.

Here is the hourly weather forecast for Wellington during the match in Indian Standard Time.

Time (IST)

Rain Probability

Weather Forecast

7:30 AM

40%

Cloudy with chances of showers

8:30 AM

40%

Cloudy with chances of showers

9:30 AM

30%

Cloudy

10:30 AM

10%

Partly cloudy

11:30 AM Onwards 

Below 5%

Sunny intervals

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule and Results

Match

Date

Venue

Result

1st ODI

November 4

Eden Park, Auckland

India won by 5 wickets (DLS method)

2nd ODI

November 7

Hnry Stadium, Wellington

Upcoming

3rd ODI

November 10

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Upcoming

4th ODI

November 13

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Upcoming

5th ODI

November 15

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Upcoming

As per latest update, toss has taken place in Wellington with India opting to bowl first. The game has reduced to 47 overs after delay due to rain. 

How Did India Win the 1st ODI Against New Zealand?

In the first game, the hosts New Zealand were completely outplayed by the Indian bowling attack, especially Anshul Kamboj who picked up 2 wickets while giving away 22 runs in 10 overs. None of the New Zealand batters managed to get going. 

India then produced a strong batting performance in the rain-affected match. Virat Kohli's brilliant half-century helped the visitors chase down the revised target and register a 5-wicket victory under the DLS method.

Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details 

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 7, 2026, 06:01 IST
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