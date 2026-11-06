SEB Result 2026 OUT: Download Gujarat TAT Higher Secondary Mains Exam Scorecard PDF at sebexam.org

SEB TAT Result 2026: The State Examination Board (SEB) Gujarat has declared the SEB TAT mains result 2026 for the Higher Secondary Level Exam on November 6. The SEB TAT 2026 result has been released online on the official website: sebexam.org. Students can check and download their SEB TAT 2026 results using their roll number.

The SEB Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) 2026 exam for the Higher Secondary Level Exam was conducted on August 8, 2026, at various designated centres across Gujarat state.

The Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) is conducted by the State Examination Board (SEB) to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach classes 11 and 12 in state government schools. The exam is conducted in two papers:

Paper 1: Common for all students

Paper 2: Subject-specific.

Gujarat SEB will provide a SEB TAT scorecard along with the eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.