SEB Result 2026 OUT: Download Gujarat TAT Higher Secondary Mains Exam Scorecard PDF at sebexam.org
SEB TAT Result 2026 Released: The State Examination Board (SEB) Gujarat has announced the Gujarat TAT result 2026 for the Higher Secondary Level Exam held on August 8 on its official website- sebexam.org. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the SEB TAT result.
Key Points
- The SEB TAT 2026 Higher Secondary Mains result was declared on November 6.
- The Higher Secondary Level Exam for SEB TAT 2026 was conducted on August 8, 2026.
- Check results at sebexam.org; qualifying marks are 60% (Gen) and 55% (Others).
SEB TAT Result 2026: The State Examination Board (SEB) Gujarat has declared the SEB TAT mains result 2026 for the Higher Secondary Level Exam on November 6. The SEB TAT 2026 result has been released online on the official website: sebexam.org. Students can check and download their SEB TAT 2026 results using their roll number.
The SEB Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) 2026 exam for the Higher Secondary Level Exam was conducted on August 8, 2026, at various designated centres across Gujarat state.
The Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) is conducted by the State Examination Board (SEB) to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach classes 11 and 12 in state government schools. The exam is conducted in two papers:
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Paper 1: Common for all students
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Paper 2: Subject-specific.
Gujarat SEB will provide a SEB TAT scorecard along with the eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account.
SEB TAT Result 2026 PDF Download
SEB has released the Gujarat TAT 2026 result. The students can check their SEB TAT 2026 result on the official website of SEB TAT- sebexam.org. Here we are also providing the direct link ot downloa the result.
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SEB TAT 2026 Result PDF
How to Check SEB TAT Results?
The SEB TAT 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the SEB TAT 2026 exam result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board - sebexam.org
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘SEB TAT 2026 Result’ and click on it.
Step 3: A new window will open; enter your roll number and click on the submit button.
Step 4: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.
Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on SEB TAT Scorecard PDF
SCERT, Gujarat has released the SEB TAT result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The SEB TAT Scorecard PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Roll Number
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Qualification Status
SEB TAT 2026 Cut-off Marks
SEB TAT is an eligible test; there will be no merit list. Candidates only need to cross the minimum qualifying marks defined by the NCTE and the Gujarat Government. Candidates can check the details below
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying %
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Passing Marks (Out of 150)
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General (Unreserved)
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60%
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90
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OBC / SC / ST
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55%
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82
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Differently Abled (PH)
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55%
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82
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc