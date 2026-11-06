UP Government Employees Bonus 2026: CM Yogi Approves 30-Day Ad Hoc Bonus

UP Government Employees Bonus 2026: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a 30-day ad hoc bonus for eligible state government employees for the financial year 2025–26 ahead of Diwali 2026. The Uttar Pradesh Finance Department issued a government order on 5 November 2026, detailing the eligibility criteria, bonus calculation and payment arrangements. Under the order, eligible non-gazetted government employees can receive a maximum bonus of ₹6,908. However, the actual amount will depend on their admissible monthly earnings as of 31 March 2026. The government has also extended the benefit to employees of aided educational institutions, local bodies, district panchayats and certain daily-wage workers. दीपावली से पहले उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य कर्मचारियों को बड़ी सौगात दी है। सरकार ने वित्तीय वर्ष 2025-26 के लिए पात्र कर्मचारियों को 30 दिन का बोनस देने की मंजूरी दी है। इसके तहत बोनस राशि का 25% नकद दिया जाएगा, जबकि शेष 75% कर्मचारियों के भविष्य निधि (PF) खाते में जमा होगा। सेवानिवृत्त और जल्द सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले पात्र कर्मचारियों को पूरी राशि नकद मिलेगी। कॉपीराइट-फ्री कंटेंट पाएँ केवल #PBSHABD पर। अभी रजिस्टर करें: https://t.co/0uMyeVb8Eq #UttarPradesh #YogiAdityanath #EmployeeBonus #DiwaliBonus #UPGovernment @UPGovt @myogiadityanath #PBSHABD — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) November 6, 2026

What Is the UP Government's 30-Day Bonus Scheme 2026? The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a 30-day ad hoc bonus for eligible employees for 2025–26. The bonus will be calculated using a maximum monthly emoluments limit of ₹7,000. According to the Finance Department's government order, the bonus is available to full-time, non-gazetted employees working in posts up to Pay Matrix Level 8 (₹47,600–₹1,51,100). Employees under the unrevised pay structure with a grade pay of up to ₹4,800 are also covered. The government order was issued by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Uttar Pradesh. How Much Bonus Will UP Government Employees Receive? Eligible employees will receive a maximum ad hoc bonus of ₹6,908 for 30 days. The calculation is based on the prescribed monthly emoluments ceiling of ₹7,000 and an average of 30.4 days per month.

The bonus is calculated using the following formula: Bonus = Monthly Emoluments × 30 ÷ 30.4 For employees whose admissible monthly emoluments are ₹7,000 or more, the calculation will be: ₹7,000 × 30 ÷ 30.4 = ₹6,907.89 After rounding off, the maximum bonus comes to ₹6,908. Employees whose actual admissible monthly emoluments are below ₹7,000 will receive a lower amount based on their actual earnings. How Will the 30-Day Bonus Be Paid? Check Cash and PF Details The Uttar Pradesh government has prescribed a 75:25 payment arrangement for the approved bonus. Payment arrangement Share Provident Fund (PF) deposit 75% Cash payment 25% Total bonus 100% For an employee receiving the maximum bonus of ₹6,908, the approximate distribution will be: Cash payment: ₹1,727

Provident Fund deposit: ₹5,181

Employees who are not members of a Provident Fund scheme will receive the savings portion through a National Savings Certificate (NSC) or a Public Provident Fund (PPF) deposit, as prescribed in the order. What About Employees Who Have Retired? The government order provides a special arrangement for employees who retired after 31 March 2026 or are due to retire on or before 30 April 2027. Such employees will receive the entire admissible bonus amount in cash instead of the regular 75:25 payment arrangement. Who Is Eligible for the UP Government Employees Bonus 2026? The bonus will be available to the following categories, subject to the conditions mentioned in the government order: Non-gazetted state government employees: Full-time employees working in posts up to Pay Matrix Level 8 or the equivalent prescribed grade pay. Aided educational institutions: Eligible employees of government-aided educational and technical educational institutions. Local bodies: Eligible employees working in covered local government bodies. District Panchayats: Employees of district panchayats covered under the order. Work-charged employees: Eligible employees working in government departments. Daily-wage employees: Workers who meet the separate service and working-day requirements.

Regular eligible employees must have completed at least one year of continuous service as of 31 March 2026. The order also clarifies that employees who receive financial upgradation to a higher pay matrix level under the applicable career progression arrangements may remain eligible if their substantive post falls within the prescribed level. Will Daily-Wage Employees Also Receive the Diwali Bonus? Yes. The Uttar Pradesh government has included eligible daily-wage employees in the 30-day bonus arrangement. However, separate service conditions apply to these workers. Employees working in offices with a six-day working week must have completed at least three years of continuous service by 31 March 2026 and worked at least 240 days in each year.

Employees in offices following a five-day working week must have worked at least 206 days annually during the prescribed three-year period.

For calculating their bonus, monthly emoluments will be considered up to ₹1,200. The maximum bonus for eligible daily-wage employees will be calculated as follows: ₹1,200 × 30 ÷ 30.4 = ₹1,184.21 After rounding off, the maximum bonus will be ₹1,184. Workers whose actual monthly emoluments are below ₹1,200 will receive a bonus calculated on their actual earnings. Who Will Not Receive the UP Government Bonus? The government order also specifies conditions under which employees may become ineligible or have their bonus withheld. Employees who were penalised in departmental disciplinary proceedings or criminal cases during the financial year 2025–26 will not qualify under the prescribed conditions.

Where departmental disciplinary proceedings or criminal cases are pending, the bonus payment will remain withheld until the outcome is determined.

The applicable conditions of the earlier government orders governing bonus payments will also continue to apply.

Therefore, employees must meet the prescribed service, employment and other eligibility requirements to receive the benefit. Key Highlights of UP Government Employees Bonus 2026 Particulars Details State Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Issuing department Finance Department Government order date 5 November 2026 Bonus period Financial Year 2025–26 Bonus duration 30 days Maximum bonus for eligible regular employees ₹6,908 Monthly emoluments ceiling ₹7,000 Cash component 25% PF/savings component 75% Daily-wage employees' maximum bonus ₹1,184 Minimum regular service One year as of 31 March 2026 Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh government's approval of a 30-day ad hoc bonus provides additional festive-season financial support to eligible state government employees ahead of Diwali 2026. The maximum bonus for eligible regular employees is ₹6,908, while qualifying daily-wage workers can receive up to ₹1,184.