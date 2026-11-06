Kali Puja in Bengal: How Diwali Night Differs in the Eastern Part of Country

One of India's biggest festivals, Diwali, is just days away. Almost across the entire country, the festival is celebrated on a grand scale with lights and prayers. Meanwhile, in the state of West Bengal and several other parts of eastern India, the festival is celebrated in a slightly different way.

While Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped in the rest of the country, Goddess Kali is worshipped in Bengal. Also known as Kali Puja, it is one of the major festivals of the state and is observed on Kartik Amavasya.

In this article, check out how Diwali night differs in Bengal.

Why Does Bengal Worship Goddess Kali on Diwali?

Goddess Kali is worshipped as a powerful form of Shakti, representing strength, protection and the destruction of evil. Her appearance signifies the power to overcome negative forces.