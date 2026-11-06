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Kali Puja in Bengal: How Diwali Night Differs in the Eastern Part of Country

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 18:02 IST

The eastern part of India, primarily West Bengal, celebrates Diwali night as Kali Puja on Kartik Amavasya. Explore why Goddess Kali is worshipped and how the festival differs from Lakshmi Puja in other parts of India.

Kali Puja in Bengal
Kali Puja in Bengal

One of India's biggest festivals, Diwali, is just days away. Almost across the entire country, the festival is celebrated on a grand scale with lights and prayers. Meanwhile, in the state of West Bengal and several other parts of eastern India, the festival is celebrated in a slightly different way.

While Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped in the rest of the country, Goddess Kali is worshipped in Bengal. Also known as Kali Puja, it is one of the major festivals of the state and is observed on Kartik Amavasya.

In this article, check out how Diwali night differs in Bengal.

Why Does Bengal Worship Goddess Kali on Diwali?

Goddess Kali is worshipped as a powerful form of Shakti, representing strength, protection and the destruction of evil. Her appearance signifies the power to overcome negative forces.

Goddess Kali appeared during the war between the gods and Raktabija, a demon who had the unique ability to create a duplicate of himself from each drop of his blood that fell onto the earth. In the end, Goddess Kali managed to defeat him by drinking his blood.

She is the destroyer of all evil powers in the world. Her devotees worship her on Diwali night.

How is Kali Puja Celebrated in Bengal?

The celebrations of Kali Puja differ from the traditional Diwali and Lakshmi Puja observed in other parts of India. The main rituals are performed during the midnight period, known as Nishita Kaal.

Large pandals and community gathering spaces are constructed across West Bengal. These are decorated with lights and feature idols of Goddess Kali. Devotees visit temples and pandals to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the goddess.

Meanwhile, people also celebrate the festival at home. They light earthen lamps, decorate their houses and prepare traditional sweets. Red hibiscus flowers hold special significance in Kali Puja and are among the main offerings made to the goddess. 

Kali Puja vs Lakshmi Puja: What is the Difference?

Basis

Kali Puja in Bengal

Lakshmi Puja in Other Parts of India

Main deity

Goddess Kali

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha

Occasion

Kartik Amavasya

Kartik Amavasya

Main worship time

Midnight or Nishita Kaal

Evening, generally during Pradosh Kaal

Significance

Strength, protection and destruction of evil

Wealth, prosperity and good fortune

Other name

Shyama Puja

Diwali Lakshmi Puja

Major offerings

Red hibiscus flowers, sweets and fruits

Sweets and flowers

Why is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated on a Different Day in Bengal?

Bengal also has a strong tradition of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. However, many Bengali households traditionally celebrate Lakshmi Puja on the full moon night of Ashwin, shortly after Durga Puja.

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is associated with wealth, prosperity and household well-being. This is why Kali Puja holds special importance on Diwali night in Bengal.

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Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 18:02 IST
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