ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026–27, Download PDF Here!
ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27: Check the complete syllabus, chapter-wise topics, exam pattern, marking scheme and project work details as prescribed by CISCE.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Business Studies syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can check the detailed syllabus, chapter-wise marks distribution, practical examination requirements and project work guidelines in the official PDF.
The Business Studies syllabus helps students understand how businesses are started, managed and operated. It covers important topics such as management, planning, organising, staffing, marketing and financial management. Students learn how businesses make decisions, manage employees, use resources and sell products or services.
Also read: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam
ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026–27
According to the official CISCE syllabus for Examination Year 2027, the subject has two papers: Theory and Project Work.
|Paper
|Examination details
|Marks
|Paper I
|Theory – 3 hours
|80
|Paper II
|Project Work
|20
|Total
|100
The theory paper covers five major units. The complete syllabus is explained below.
ISC Class 12 Business Studies Complete Syllabus 2026–27
1. Human Resource Management
This unit explains how a company manages its employees, from hiring new workers to training, motivating and promoting them. Students learn how organisations select the right people and help them perform better.
|Topics
|What students have to study
|Introduction to Human Resource Management
|Meaning, definition, characteristics and importance of HRM. Understand how companies manage their employees and improve their performance.
|Job and Manpower Planning
|Job analysis, job specification, job description, job enrichment, job enlargement and manpower estimation. Learn how companies decide what work needs to be done and how many employees are required.
|Staff Recruitment
|Meaning, definition and characteristics of recruitment. Internal sources include promotion, transfer, former employees and employee recommendations. External sources include advertisements, campus recruitment, employment exchanges, placement agencies, labour contractors, casual callers and gate hiring.
|E-Recruitment
|Meaning, benefits and limitations of online recruitment through the internet and company intranet.
|Staff Selection
|Meaning and definition of selection. Steps include preliminary screening, application form, selection test, group discussion, final interview, medical test, reference check, final approval and placement. Also study the difference between recruitment and selection.
|Staff Training
|Meaning and definition of training; difference between training, education and development. Types include induction, job, remedial, safety, promotional and refresher training. Methods include on-the-job and off-the-job training, such as apprenticeship, internship, vestibule and classroom training. Study benefits and barriers to training.
|Staff Morale
|Meaning, characteristics, Morale Productivity Matrix, factors that increase or decrease morale, methods of improving morale and advantages of high morale.
|Staff Motivation
|Meaning, characteristics and importance of motivation. Monetary and non-monetary incentives, Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs and Herzberg's Two-Factor Theory.
|Staff Remuneration
|Meaning of remuneration, time-rate and piece-rate wage systems, their advantages and disadvantages, pay slips, payroll and employee benefits such as EPF, NPS, insurance and gratuity. Also study different types of leave.
|Staff Leadership
|Meaning of leadership, difference between leadership and management, autocratic, democratic and laissez-faire leadership styles, leadership continuum, situational leadership and Blake and Mouton's Managerial Grid.
|Staff Appraisal
|Performance appraisal and potential appraisal, their differences, objectives, importance and methods such as merit grading, appraisal by results, appraisal by superiors, self-appraisal and 360-degree appraisal.
|Staff Promotion and Transfer
|Meaning, benefits and limitations of promotion; open and closed promotion policies; dry promotion and upgrading; seniority, merit and seniority-cum-merit. Types of transfers include replacement, versatility, remedial and production transfers.
|Staff Separation
|Retirement, voluntary and compulsory retirement, lay-off, retrenchment, resignation, suspension and dismissal. Also study exit interviews and the dismissal procedure.
|Emerging Trends in HR
|Flexible working hours, permanent part-time jobs, work from home, retainership, virtual teams and self-managing teams.
2. Business Communication and Correspondence
This unit teaches students how information is shared in a business and how official letters and reports are prepared. It also covers modern communication methods used by companies.
|Topics
|What students have to study
|Business Communication
|Meaning, definition and importance of communication; elements of the communication process.
|Methods of Communication
|Oral, written, gestural and visual communication, including their advantages and disadvantages. Difference between oral and written communication.
|Types of Communication
|Internal and external, formal and informal, horizontal, vertical (upward and downward) and diagonal communication. Understand their meaning, advantages and disadvantages.
|Communication Barriers
|Semantic, physical, mechanical, organisational and socio-psychological barriers. Only meanings are required, along with ways to overcome communication problems.
|Business Correspondence
|Importance and functions of business letters.
|Business Letters
|Job application letters (solicited and unsolicited), biodata, interview letter, appointment letter, resignation letter, enquiry letter, quotation letter, order letter, complaint letter and reply to complaint letter. Students must know how to draft these letters in the correct format.
|Reports and Report Writing
|Meaning and definition of reports; statutory, non-statutory, private, public, informational, interpretative, routine/periodic and special reports. Study their differences and report format. Report writing itself is not required.
|Modern Communication Trends
|Meaning and uses of email and video conferencing.
3. Business Size and Finance
This unit introduces different types of business organisations and explains where companies get the money needed to operate and expand.
|Topics
|What students have to study
|Various Business Entities
|Meaning, definition and differences between sole proprietorship, partnership, private limited company and public limited company.
|Sources of Business Finance
|Equity shares, preference shares, debentures, bonds, retained profits, public deposits, loans, trade credit and discounting of bills of exchange.
|Modern Sources of Finance
|Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), angel investors, venture capitalists, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer funding and factoring. Students need a basic understanding of these sources.
4. Globalisation and Recent Trends in Business
This unit explains how businesses operate across countries and use technology to reach customers. It also introduces outsourcing and different online business models.
|Topics
|What students have to study
|Globalisation
|Meaning, nature, opportunities and threats of globalisation for businesses. Understand how businesses have changed because of international trade and competition.
|E-Business
|Meaning, nature and importance of electronic business for buyers and sellers.
|Outsourcing
|Meaning and concept of outsourcing; parties involved: outsourcer, outsourced organisation and service provider. Study the advantages and disadvantages for each.
|Types of Outsourcing
|Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) and Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO). A basic understanding is required.
|Online Business Models
|Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), Intra-Business (Intra B), Business-to-Government (B2G) and Government-to-Business (G2B), with examples.
5. Business Regulators and Intermediaries
This unit explains the organisations that make rules, monitor business activities and help businesses and customers carry out financial and commercial activities safely.
|Regulator
|Topics included in the syllabus
|Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|Indian banks, foreign banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).
|Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
|Stock exchanges, stock brokers, merchant bankers, depositories, mutual funds and credit rating agencies.
|Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)
|Insurance companies, insurance agents and insurance brokers.
|Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)
|Food processors and food packers.
|Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)
|ISI marks for industrial goods, consumer electrical goods and steel manufacturers.
Students need only a basic understanding of the roles of these regulators and intermediaries.
ISC Class 12 Business Studies Project Work 2026–27
Apart from the theory examination, students must complete two projects based on topics covered in the syllabus. Each project carries 10 marks, making the total project assessment 20 marks.
|Assessment criteria
|Marks per project
|Overall format
|1
|Content
|4
|Findings
|2
|Viva-voce
|3
|Total
|10
The projects will be assessed by the subject teacher and a visiting examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE.
Also check: ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here!
Suggested project topics
The official syllabus provides the following project suggestions:
- Compare the recruitment processes of two companies and suggest improvements
- Study and evaluate the selection processes of two companies
- Compare employee salary, incentives, bonuses and retirement benefits in an Indian company and a multinational company
- Study different types of employee leave and their financial and other benefits to an organisation
- Compare the leadership styles of two successful business leaders and their impact on organisational goals
- Study emerging trends in human resource management and their use in five organisations
- Compare two e-businesses based on their size, products, services, working methods and policies
- Study the sources of finance used by two companies, including their advantages and disadvantages
- Study a BPO or KPO company and explain its outsourced services and impact on business profits
- Study a business regulator and the intermediaries working under it and explain how they help the public
These are suggested project topics. Students must complete two projects, and CISCE will not conduct a separate written question paper for project work.
Important points for students
- The theory paper carries 80 marks and lasts three hours
- Project work carries 20 marks
- Human Resource Management covers a large number of topics, including recruitment, selection, training, motivation and leadership
- Students must practise writing different types of business letters in the correct format
- Report writing is not required, but students must understand report types and formats
- The syllabus requires only a basic understanding of the roles of business regulators and intermediaries
- Students should prepare both theory topics and project work rather than concentrating only on written examinations
Students should refer to the official CISCE syllabus PDF for the complete prescribed details and prepare all the listed topics for the 2027 examination.
ISC Class 12 Business StudiesSyllabus PDF Download
Students can download the complete ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the link given below. The official document contains the prescribed syllabus and examination scheme for the academic session 2026-27.
|Subject
|Official Syllabus PDF
|ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27
|Download PDF
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