ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026–27, Download PDF Here!

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Business Studies syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Students preparing for the ISC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can check the detailed syllabus, chapter-wise marks distribution, practical examination requirements and project work guidelines in the official PDF.

The Business Studies syllabus helps students understand how businesses are started, managed and operated. It covers important topics such as management, planning, organising, staffing, marketing and financial management. Students learn how businesses make decisions, manage employees, use resources and sell products or services. Also read: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam ISC Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2026–27

According to the official CISCE syllabus for Examination Year 2027, the subject has two papers: Theory and Project Work. Paper Examination details Marks Paper I Theory – 3 hours 80 Paper II Project Work 20 Total 100 The theory paper covers five major units. The complete syllabus is explained below. ISC Class 12 Business Studies Complete Syllabus 2026–27 1. Human Resource Management This unit explains how a company manages its employees, from hiring new workers to training, motivating and promoting them. Students learn how organisations select the right people and help them perform better. Topics What students have to study Introduction to Human Resource Management Meaning, definition, characteristics and importance of HRM. Understand how companies manage their employees and improve their performance. Job and Manpower Planning Job analysis, job specification, job description, job enrichment, job enlargement and manpower estimation. Learn how companies decide what work needs to be done and how many employees are required. Staff Recruitment Meaning, definition and characteristics of recruitment. Internal sources include promotion, transfer, former employees and employee recommendations. External sources include advertisements, campus recruitment, employment exchanges, placement agencies, labour contractors, casual callers and gate hiring. E-Recruitment Meaning, benefits and limitations of online recruitment through the internet and company intranet. Staff Selection Meaning and definition of selection. Steps include preliminary screening, application form, selection test, group discussion, final interview, medical test, reference check, final approval and placement. Also study the difference between recruitment and selection. Staff Training Meaning and definition of training; difference between training, education and development. Types include induction, job, remedial, safety, promotional and refresher training. Methods include on-the-job and off-the-job training, such as apprenticeship, internship, vestibule and classroom training. Study benefits and barriers to training. Staff Morale Meaning, characteristics, Morale Productivity Matrix, factors that increase or decrease morale, methods of improving morale and advantages of high morale. Staff Motivation Meaning, characteristics and importance of motivation. Monetary and non-monetary incentives, Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs and Herzberg's Two-Factor Theory. Staff Remuneration Meaning of remuneration, time-rate and piece-rate wage systems, their advantages and disadvantages, pay slips, payroll and employee benefits such as EPF, NPS, insurance and gratuity. Also study different types of leave. Staff Leadership Meaning of leadership, difference between leadership and management, autocratic, democratic and laissez-faire leadership styles, leadership continuum, situational leadership and Blake and Mouton's Managerial Grid. Staff Appraisal Performance appraisal and potential appraisal, their differences, objectives, importance and methods such as merit grading, appraisal by results, appraisal by superiors, self-appraisal and 360-degree appraisal. Staff Promotion and Transfer Meaning, benefits and limitations of promotion; open and closed promotion policies; dry promotion and upgrading; seniority, merit and seniority-cum-merit. Types of transfers include replacement, versatility, remedial and production transfers. Staff Separation Retirement, voluntary and compulsory retirement, lay-off, retrenchment, resignation, suspension and dismissal. Also study exit interviews and the dismissal procedure. Emerging Trends in HR Flexible working hours, permanent part-time jobs, work from home, retainership, virtual teams and self-managing teams.

2. Business Communication and Correspondence This unit teaches students how information is shared in a business and how official letters and reports are prepared. It also covers modern communication methods used by companies. Topics What students have to study Business Communication Meaning, definition and importance of communication; elements of the communication process. Methods of Communication Oral, written, gestural and visual communication, including their advantages and disadvantages. Difference between oral and written communication. Types of Communication Internal and external, formal and informal, horizontal, vertical (upward and downward) and diagonal communication. Understand their meaning, advantages and disadvantages. Communication Barriers Semantic, physical, mechanical, organisational and socio-psychological barriers. Only meanings are required, along with ways to overcome communication problems. Business Correspondence Importance and functions of business letters. Business Letters Job application letters (solicited and unsolicited), biodata, interview letter, appointment letter, resignation letter, enquiry letter, quotation letter, order letter, complaint letter and reply to complaint letter. Students must know how to draft these letters in the correct format. Reports and Report Writing Meaning and definition of reports; statutory, non-statutory, private, public, informational, interpretative, routine/periodic and special reports. Study their differences and report format. Report writing itself is not required. Modern Communication Trends Meaning and uses of email and video conferencing.

3. Business Size and Finance This unit introduces different types of business organisations and explains where companies get the money needed to operate and expand. Topics What students have to study Various Business Entities Meaning, definition and differences between sole proprietorship, partnership, private limited company and public limited company. Sources of Business Finance Equity shares, preference shares, debentures, bonds, retained profits, public deposits, loans, trade credit and discounting of bills of exchange. Modern Sources of Finance Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), angel investors, venture capitalists, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer funding and factoring. Students need a basic understanding of these sources. 4. Globalisation and Recent Trends in Business This unit explains how businesses operate across countries and use technology to reach customers. It also introduces outsourcing and different online business models.

Topics What students have to study Globalisation Meaning, nature, opportunities and threats of globalisation for businesses. Understand how businesses have changed because of international trade and competition. E-Business Meaning, nature and importance of electronic business for buyers and sellers. Outsourcing Meaning and concept of outsourcing; parties involved: outsourcer, outsourced organisation and service provider. Study the advantages and disadvantages for each. Types of Outsourcing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) and Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO). A basic understanding is required. Online Business Models Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), Intra-Business (Intra B), Business-to-Government (B2G) and Government-to-Business (G2B), with examples.

5. Business Regulators and Intermediaries This unit explains the organisations that make rules, monitor business activities and help businesses and customers carry out financial and commercial activities safely. Regulator Topics included in the syllabus Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Indian banks, foreign banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Stock exchanges, stock brokers, merchant bankers, depositories, mutual funds and credit rating agencies. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Insurance companies, insurance agents and insurance brokers. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Food processors and food packers. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) ISI marks for industrial goods, consumer electrical goods and steel manufacturers.

Students need only a basic understanding of the roles of these regulators and intermediaries. ISC Class 12 Business Studies Project Work 2026–27 Apart from the theory examination, students must complete two projects based on topics covered in the syllabus. Each project carries 10 marks, making the total project assessment 20 marks. Assessment criteria Marks per project Overall format 1 Content 4 Findings 2 Viva-voce 3 Total 10 The projects will be assessed by the subject teacher and a visiting examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE. Also check: ISC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here! Suggested project topics The official syllabus provides the following project suggestions: Compare the recruitment processes of two companies and suggest improvements

Study and evaluate the selection processes of two companies

Compare employee salary, incentives, bonuses and retirement benefits in an Indian company and a multinational company

Study different types of employee leave and their financial and other benefits to an organisation

Compare the leadership styles of two successful business leaders and their impact on organisational goals

Study emerging trends in human resource management and their use in five organisations

Compare two e-businesses based on their size, products, services, working methods and policies

Study the sources of finance used by two companies, including their advantages and disadvantages

Study a BPO or KPO company and explain its outsourced services and impact on business profits

Study a business regulator and the intermediaries working under it and explain how they help the public