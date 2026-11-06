Key Points BPSC 71st Combined (Main) Competitive Exam results declared on November 6, 2026.

A total of 3392 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the exam.

Results are for 1298 vacant posts; check on bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 71st Mains Result 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the Unified 71st Combined (Main) Competitive Examination. According to the commission's official announcement, a total of 3392 candidates have qualified for the next stage against 1298 vacant posts. The commission has congratulated all successful candidates and wished them a bright future. Candidates can now check their results on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The 71st Mians Result 2026 is in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates. This result is big news for thousands of aspirants who have worked hard for this exam. Check this article for the link to the merit list PDF and how to check the result. एकीकृत 71वीं संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा में कुल 3392 अभ्यर्थियों ने सफलता प्राप्त की है। सभी सफल अभ्यर्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएँ। अभ्यर्थी आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/ogUS7t3kvr पर कुछ घंटों पश्चात अपना परीक्षाफल देख सकेंगे। #BPSC #71stBPSC #BPSCResult #BPSC71Result #BPSCResult #71stCCE #CCEResult — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 6, 2026

BPSC 71st Combined (Main) Result 2026 Highlights The BPSC has released the result of the 71st Combined Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates can find all the information about the BPSC 71st Result 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Organisation Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Name Unified 71st Combined (Main) Competitive Examination Result Status Declared Result Date 6 November 2026 Total Vacancies 1298 Total Qualified Candidates 3392 Mode of Checking Online Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC 71st Mains Result 2026 Download PDF The BPSC has said the result will be available on its official website a few hours after the announcement. Candidates should use only the official link below to avoid fake or misleading websites. The direct result link will be activated on the homepage once the result is uploaded.

एकीकृत 71वीं संयुक्त मुख्य (लिखित) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा के आधार पर संयुक्त मुख्य (लिखित) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का परीक्षाफल प्रकाशित। #BPSC #71stBPSC #BPSCResult #BPSC71Result #BPSCResult #71stCCE #CCEResult — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 6, 2026 Steps to Check BPSC 71st Result 2026 Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result in a few simple steps. The process is online and takes only a few minutes. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the "Result" or "What's New" section.

Click on the link named "Unified 71st Combined (Main) Competitive Examination Result".

The result PDF will open on your screen.

Press Ctrl + F (or use the search option on mobile) and enter your roll number to find your name.

If your roll number is listed, you have qualified.

Download the PDF and save it for future use.

Take a printout for reference, as it may be needed in the next stage.