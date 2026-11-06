ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in: Check Exam City Details and Admit Card PDF Link Here

ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026: The Indian Coast Guard has released the Indian Coast Guard Navik GD City Intimation Slip on its official website. The written exam for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 is scheduled to be held on November 17 and November 18, 2026 across the country. Candidates who applied successfully for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 can download their city slip through the link available at the official website-https://cgept.parikshasaarthi.in/candidate/login. The admit card will also be released on the official portal a few days before the examination.

ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

Candidates can download the ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 after using their login credentials in the candidates' login window on the official website-https://cgept.parikshasaarthi.in/candidate/login. You can download the city slip through the direct link given below-