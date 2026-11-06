ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in: Check Exam City Details and Admit Card PDF Link Here
ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released by the Indian Coast Guard for the for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027. The written exam for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 is scheduled to be held on November 17 and November 18, 2026. Check all details here.
ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026: The Indian Coast Guard has released the Indian Coast Guard Navik GD City Intimation Slip on its official website. The written exam for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 is scheduled to be held on November 17 and November 18, 2026 across the country. Candidates who applied successfully for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 can download their city slip through the link available at the official website-https://cgept.parikshasaarthi.in/candidate/login. The admit card will also be released on the official portal a few days before the examination.
ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 after using their login credentials in the candidates' login window on the official website-https://cgept.parikshasaarthi.in/candidate/login. You can download the city slip through the direct link given below-
|ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026
|Download Link
Why is the ICG CGEPT 2026 City Slip Important?
The ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 is a very crucial document for all the candidates who applied successfully for the Coast Guard Navik (GD) and Yantrik i.e. Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 examination. The document provides you with all the details regarding the examination city information for the Indian Coast Guard CGEPT-01/2027 & 02/2027 exam. It will provide you in details of the exam city location, including the examination centres. This will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance to avoid any delay in reaching the exam venue and locations. Candidates should note that any request for a change of the allocated examination centre will not be entertained by the authority and you will have to appear in the same venue and city assigned to you in the City Slip/Admit Card.
How To Download ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026?
The ICG CGEPT City Intimation Slip 2026 for the Coast Guard Navik (GD) and Yantrik examination is available on the official website. Candidates can download their city slip by following the steps outlined below:
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To download the admit card, first visit the official website.
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Click on the 'Admit Card' section on the website's homepage.
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Next, click on the 'Indian Coast Guard CGEPT City Slip 2026' link.
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After clicking the link, carefully enter the required details.
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Once the login details are entered, the admit card will appear on the screen.
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Finally, take a printout of the City Slip for future reference.
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