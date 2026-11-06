CAT Previous Year Cutoffs for IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore & Calcutta: Category-Wise & Sectional Analysis

The best management institutions in India, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), and Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) follow a systematic, two-tier cutoff process for screening candidates for their prestigious PGP/MBA programs. The first tier includes formal cutoff criteria based on minimum eligibility cutoffs (Level 1). Candidates need to obtain certain minimum scores in each individual section (VARC, DILR, QA) as well as overall percentiles to qualify for consideration.

Though these basic overall cut-off criteria seem quite achievable ranging somewhere between 75 to 95 percentiles for candidates belonging to General category (85 percentile for IIMB and IIMC, and 95 percentile for IIMA) these only make a candidate eligible for consideration and not sure about an interview invitation. The second tier includes cutoff criteria based on actual selection calls (Level 2). These cutoff criteria are based on a composite score formula that involves ranking candidates taking into account CAT performance and other strong profile indicators, such as class 10, class 12, graduation marks, work experience, and gender/diversity.