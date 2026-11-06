CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027: Check Marking Scheme, Chapter-Wise Weightage and Paper Structure

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Political Science curriculum and examination guidelines for the academic session 2026-27. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2027 can check the latest Political Science exam pattern, marking scheme, chapter-wise weightage and assessment structure to prepare effectively. As per the CBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus 2026-27, the subject carries a total of 100 marks, including 80 marks for the theory examination and 20 marks for Project Work. The written examination will be conducted for three hours. The theory paper is divided equally between Part A, Contemporary World Politics, and Part B, Politics in India Since Independence, with 40 marks allotted to each section. Students should understand the question paper structure, chapter-wise marks distribution and assessment pattern before starting their final board exam preparation. Here is a detailed overview of the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: All Subjects CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027: Overview Students can check the important details of the CBSE Class 12 Political Science examination for 2027 in the table below. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Subject Political Science Subject Code 028 Academic Session 2026-27 Theory Examination 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks Total Marks 100 Exam Duration 3 Hours Question Paper Type Competency-based, application-based and descriptive questions CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marks Distribution 2027 The CBSE Class 12 Political Science theory paper carries 80 marks. It is divided into two parts: Part A, Contemporary World Politics, and Part B, Politics in India Since Independence. Both sections carry 40 marks each.Students can check the chapter-wise marks distribution below.

Part A: Contemporary World Politics – 40 Marks Chapters/Topics Marks The End of Bipolarity 6 Contemporary Centres of Power 6 Contemporary South Asia 6 International Organizations 6 Security in the Contemporary World 6 Environment and Natural Resources 6 Globalisation 4 Total 40 The first six chapters carry 6 marks each, while Globalisation carries 4 marks. Students should pay attention to topics such as the disintegration of the Soviet Union, international organisations, security challenges, environmental concerns and the role of globalisation in world politics. Part B: Politics in India Since Independence – 40 Marks Chapters/Topics Marks Challenges of Nation-Building 6 Era of One-Party Dominance 4 Politics of Planned Development 2 India's External Relations 6 Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System 4 The Crisis of Democratic Order 4 Regional Aspirations 6 Recent Developments in Indian Politics 8 Total 40

Recent Developments in Indian Politics carries the highest weightage in this section, with 8 marks. Challenges of Nation-Building, India's External Relations and Regional Aspirations carry 6 marks each. Students should thoroughly revise topics related to coalition politics, the Emergency, regional movements and changes in India's political system. CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Design 2027 The CBSE Political Science curriculum for 2026-27 specifies the distribution of marks according to different learning competencies. The question paper will assess students' knowledge, understanding, application skills and analytical abilities. Question Typology Marks Weightage Knowledge and Remembering 22 27.5% Understanding 24 30% Applying 22 27.5% Analysis and Evaluation 12 15% Total 80 100%

As per the CBSE guidelines, competency-based questions will account for 50% of the Class 12 Political Science examination in the 2026-27 academic session. Students should not depend only on memorising textbook answers. They must also develop the ability to understand political events, interpret information, analyse different situations and apply their knowledge to questions based on passages, cartoons and maps. 1. Knowledge and Remembering – 27.5% This category carries 22 marks in the theory examination. Questions will assess students' knowledge of important facts, political terms, events, concepts and basic information covered in the prescribed textbooks. 2. Understanding – 30% A total of 24 marks are allotted to this category. Questions will test students' ability to explain, compare, organise and describe political concepts and ideas. Students should understand the main arguments and developments covered in both textbooks.

3. Applying – 27.5% This category carries 22 marks. Questions will assess whether students can apply their knowledge to interpret different situations, cartoons, newspaper clippings, sources and maps. 4. Analysis and Evaluation – 15% A total of 12 marks are allotted to this category. Questions will test students' ability to compare information, identify causes, examine political developments, draw conclusions and support their answers with relevant evidence. CBSE Class 12 Political Science Question Paper Structure 2027 The CBSE Class 12 Political Science question paper will be divided into five parts: A, B, C, D and E. The paper will include objective-type, short-answer, passage-based, map-based, cartoon-based and long-answer questions.Students can check the question-wise distribution below. Question Type Marks Per Question Number of Questions Total Marks Objective Type 1 12 12 Short Answer Type I 2 6 12 Short Answer Type II 4 5 20 Passage/Map/Cartoon-based 4 3 12 Long Answer Type 6 4 24 Total 30 80

The question paper will contain an internal choice in Parts C and E. Questions may also be based on passages, maps and political cartoons to assess students' understanding and application skills. The CBSE curriculum also specifies that map-based questions can be asked from any chapter of the second textbook, Politics in India Since Independence. Passage-based and cartoon-based questions can be included from either textbook. CBSE Class 12 Political Science Project Work 2027: Marking Scheme Apart from the written examination, students have to complete Political Science Project Work, which carries 20 marks. The project component evaluates research skills, subject knowledge, presentation and understanding of contemporary political issues. As per the CBSE guidelines, the project assessment is divided into two major components: 10 marks for project work and 10 marks for viva-voce. Students can check the detailed marking scheme below:

Assessment Component Marks Introduction/Overview 2 Variety of Contents 3 Presentation 3 Conclusion 1 Bibliography 1 Viva-Voce 10 Total 20 Students can select a project topic from the prescribed syllabus or choose a relevant contemporary political issue. They can prepare their projects individually, in pairs or in groups of four to five students. The project can be presented in different formats, including presentations, models, field surveys, debates, role plays, films and albums. Students should conduct proper research, use authentic sources and prepare thoroughly for the viva-voce, which carries 10 marks. For Class 12, the project assessment will be conducted jointly by internal and external examiners. How to Prepare for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2027?

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2027 should follow a structured study plan covering both Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. Understand the syllabus: Check the latest CBSE Political Science syllabus and complete all prescribed chapters.

Check the latest CBSE Political Science syllabus and complete all prescribed chapters. Prepare chapter-wise notes: Make short notes of important political events, concepts, leaders, organisations and developments.

Make short notes of important political events, concepts, leaders, organisations and developments. Revise important topics: Focus on the disintegration of the Soviet Union, international organisations, India's foreign relations, the Emergency and recent developments in Indian politics.

Focus on the disintegration of the Soviet Union, international organisations, India's foreign relations, the Emergency and recent developments in Indian politics. Practise competency-based questions: Solve questions based on passages, cartoons, maps and other sources to improve your understanding.

Solve questions based on passages, cartoons, maps and other sources to improve your understanding. Practise map-based questions: Revise important locations and political developments related to the prescribed chapters.

Revise important locations and political developments related to the prescribed chapters. Refer to sample papers: Download the official CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2027 and marking scheme to understand the question paper format.

Download the official CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper 2027 and marking scheme to understand the question paper format. Prepare the project carefully: Complete the project on time, use reliable sources and prepare for the viva-voce.