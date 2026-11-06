Swachh Space Mission 2030: India Plans to Clean Up Orbital Debris, Check ISRO’s Strategy and Key Details

India has announced an ambitious vision to make its space activities debris free by 2030. The initiative is part of the country’s broader Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM) which aims to prevent Indian government and private space missions from creating new orbital debris. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh announced the vision on November 5, 2026 while inaugurating Base 1. It is a new space robotics facility developed by Hyderabad-based Cosmoserve Space. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is Space Debris? Meaning Explained

Space debris refers to human-made objects in space that no longer serve any useful purpose. These objects are also known as space junk or orbital debris. They include old satellites, discarded rocket stages, broken spacecraft parts and small fragments produced by collisions or explosions in orbit.