Swachh Space Mission 2030: India Plans to Clean Up Orbital Debris, Check ISRO’s Strategy and Key Details
India aims to make its space missions debris-free by 2030. Know what space debris means, its types, dangers, ISRO’s strategy and the role of Hyderabad-based Cosmoserve Space.
India has announced an ambitious vision to make its space activities debris free by 2030. The initiative is part of the country’s broader Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM) which aims to prevent Indian government and private space missions from creating new orbital debris. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh announced the vision on November 5, 2026 while inaugurating Base 1. It is a new space robotics facility developed by Hyderabad-based Cosmoserve Space. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is Space Debris? Meaning Explained
Space debris refers to human-made objects in space that no longer serve any useful purpose. These objects are also known as space junk or orbital debris. They include old satellites, discarded rocket stages, broken spacecraft parts and small fragments produced by collisions or explosions in orbit.
|Term
|Meaning
|Example
|Space debris
|Human-made objects in space that no longer serve a useful purpose
|An inactive satellite
|Orbital debris
|Debris travelling around Earth in orbit
|A discarded rocket stage
|Space junk
|Common name for unwanted objects in space
|Broken satellite fragments
|Active satellite
|A functioning spacecraft performing its mission
|Communication satellite
|Defunct satellite
|A satellite that has stopped operating
|An inactive weather satellite
|Debris fragment
|A small piece broken off from a larger object
|Metal fragments from a collision
What Are the Different Types of Space Debris?
Space debris can be divided into several categories depending on its size, origin and purpose before becoming inactive.
|Term
|Meaning
|Example
|Space debris
|Human-made objects in space that no longer serve a useful purpose
|An inactive satellite
|Orbital debris
|Debris travelling around Earth in orbit
|A discarded rocket stage
|Space junk
|Common name for unwanted objects in space
|Broken satellite fragments
|Active satellite
|A functioning spacecraft performing its mission
|Communication satellite
|Defunct satellite
|A satellite that has stopped operating
|An inactive weather satellite
|Debris fragment
|A small piece broken off from a larger object
|Metal fragments from a collision
How Much Space Debris Is Orbiting Earth?
Earth’s orbit contains thousands of large, trackable objects and millions of smaller fragments. The exact number changes as new satellites are launched, old spacecraft break apart and debris re-enters the atmosphere.
|Space Debris Indicator
|Estimated Number
|Large objects that can be tracked
|Around 50,000
|Millimetre-sized debris pieces
|Around 100 million
|Objects catalogued by the US Space Surveillance Network as of August 2026
|More than 34,000
How Fast Does Space Debris Travel?
Space debris can travel at speeds of several kilometres per second. In Low Earth Orbit, objects may move at approximately 7 to 8 kilometres per second or around 25,000 to 28,000 kilometres per hour.
|Speed Measurement
|Approximate Speed
|Orbital speed in Low Earth Orbit
|7–8 km per second
|Speed in kilometres per hour
|25,000–28,000 kmph
|Time taken to travel 100 km at 7.5 km per second
|Around 13 seconds
How Much Space Debris Has India Left in Orbit?
According to a government reply in Parliament, India had 129 trackable space debris objects in orbit as of March 2026.
|Type of Indian Space Debris
|Number of Objects
|Defunct satellites in Low Earth Orbit
|23
|Defunct satellites in Geostationary Orbit
|26
|Spent PSLV rocket bodies
|40
|Spent GSLV rocket bodies
|4
|Spent LVM3 rocket bodies
|3
|Fragments from PSLV-C3 rocket-body breakup
|33
|Total
|129
What Is India’s Swachh Space Mission 2030?
India’s Swachh Space vision aims to make all Indian government and private space missions debris-free by 2030. The initiative is linked to ISRO’s Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM), announced in April 2024.
|Key Detail
|Information
|Initiative
|Debris Free Space Mission (DFSM)
|Commonly described vision
|Swachh Space
|Main target
|Debris-free Indian space missions by 2030
|Announced by ISRO
|April 16, 2024
|2030 vision highlighted by Union Minister
|November 5, 2026
|Main implementing organisation
|Department of Space (DOS) and ISRO
|Coverage
|Government and private Indian space missions
|Key objective
|Prevent new orbital debris and ensure safe disposal
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.