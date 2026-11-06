Delhi Traffic Advisory November 5–15, 2026: Check All Affected Roads Near Anand Vihar ISBT, Diversions and Alternative Routes
Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements near Anand Vihar ISBT from November 5 to 15. Check affected roads, diversion points, alternative routes and parking restrictions.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special traffic advisory for Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and adjoining transport hubs from November 5 to November 15, 2026. The arrangements have been introduced to manage the expected increase in passenger movement during Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Thousands of passengers are expected to travel to their hometowns during the festive period, particularly towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other neighbouring states. The traffic police has identified key roads that may experience congestion and announced diversions, parking restrictions and alternative routes for commuters. Here are the road-wise details of the Delhi traffic advisory.
Delhi Traffic Advisory 2026
|Particulars
|Details
|Issuing authority
|Delhi Traffic Police
|Affected area
|Anand Vihar ISBT and adjoining transport hubs
|Advisory period
|November 5–15, 2026
|Reason
|Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja
|Main affected roads
|Road No. 56 and Road No. 57
|Diversion points
|Ghazipur roundabout and Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar
|Parking restrictions
|Road No. 56 and adjoining approach roads
|Main advice
|Use alternative routes and avoid unauthorised parking
|Traffic helpline
|1095 / 011-25844444
|WhatsApp assistance
|8750871493
Which Roads Will Be Affected Near Anand Vihar ISBT?
The Delhi Traffic Police has identified two important arterial roads that are likely to experience traffic disruption during the festive rush: Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg (Road No. 56) and Swami Dayanand Marg (Road No. 57).
|Road Number
|Official Road Name
|Connecting Stretch
|Expected Traffic Impact
|Road No. 56
|Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg
|Dilshad Garden to Ghazipur roundabout
|Congestion due to passenger and vehicle movement around Anand Vihar ISBT
|Road No. 57
|Swami Dayanand Marg
|Ghazipur flyover to Shahdara flyover via Jagatpuri and Hasanpur Depot
|Possible traffic congestion due to movement towards adjoining transport hubs
Road-Wise Traffic Impact: Check the Details
|Affected Road or Stretch
|Important Connecting Points
|What Commuters Should Expect
|Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg
|Dilshad Garden, Anand Vihar ISBT and Ghazipur roundabout
|Heavy passenger movement and possible congestion
|Swami Dayanand Marg
|Ghazipur flyover, Jagatpuri, Hasanpur Depot and Shahdara flyover
|Traffic pressure around adjoining transport routes
|Road No. 56 near ISBT gates
|Anand Vihar ISBT entry and exit gates
|No parking, waiting or halting of vehicles
|Ghazipur roundabout
|Connecting point for traffic approaching the Anand Vihar area
|Traffic regulation and diversion
|Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar
|Road connecting the Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar side
|Traffic restrictions and diversion
Which Alternative Routes Should Commuters Take?
The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid congestion around Anand Vihar ISBT.
|Destination
|Recommended Alternative Route
|NH-24
|Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
|Sarai Kale Khan
|Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
|Barapulla
|Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
|Ghaziabad
|Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road
|Dilshad Garden
|Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road
|Commuter Category
|Traffic Advice
|People travelling towards NH-24
|Avoid the affected Anand Vihar stretches and use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
|Passengers travelling to Sarai Kale Khan
|Consider the alternative route through the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
|Commuters heading towards Barapulla
|Use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
|People travelling towards Ghaziabad
|Use the expressway near Akshardham via GT Road
|People travelling towards Dilshad Garden
|Take the Akshardham and GT Road route
The Delhi Traffic Police has asked motorists to follow its official social media channels and contact numbers for traffic updates and assistance.
|Contact Method
|Details
|8750871493
|Traffic helpline
|1095
|Additional helpline
|011-25844444
|X
|@dtptraffic
|Delhi Traffic Police
|Delhi Traffic Police
Executive - Editorial
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