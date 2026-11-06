Delhi Traffic Advisory November 5–15, 2026: Check All Affected Roads Near Anand Vihar ISBT, Diversions and Alternative Routes

Use alternative routes and avoid unauthorised parking

Road No. 56 and adjoining approach roads

Road No. 56 and Road No. 57

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special traffic advisory for Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and adjoining transport hubs from November 5 to November 15, 2026. The arrangements have been introduced to manage the expected increase in passenger movement during Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Thousands of passengers are expected to travel to their hometowns during the festive period, particularly towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other neighbouring states. The traffic police has identified key roads that may experience congestion and announced diversions, parking restrictions and alternative routes for commuters. Here are the road-wise details of the Delhi traffic advisory.

Road connecting the Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar side

Connecting point for traffic approaching the Anand Vihar area

No parking, waiting or halting of vehicles

Road No. 56 near ISBT gates

Heavy passenger movement and possible congestion

Possible traffic congestion due to movement towards adjoining transport hubs

Ghazipur flyover to Shahdara flyover via Jagatpuri and Hasanpur Depot

Congestion due to passenger and vehicle movement around Anand Vihar ISBT

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified two important arterial roads that are likely to experience traffic disruption during the festive rush: Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg (Road No. 56) and Swami Dayanand Marg (Road No. 57).

Which Alternative Routes Should Commuters Take?

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid congestion around Anand Vihar ISBT.

Destination Recommended Alternative Route NH-24 Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road Sarai Kale Khan Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road Barapulla Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road Ghaziabad Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road Dilshad Garden Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road

People travelling from central and south Delhi towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden have also been advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham and continue via GT Road.