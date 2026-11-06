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Delhi Traffic Advisory November 5–15, 2026: Check All Affected Roads Near Anand Vihar ISBT, Diversions and Alternative Routes

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 14:51 IST

Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements near Anand Vihar ISBT from November 5 to 15. Check affected roads, diversion points, alternative routes and parking restrictions.

Delhi Traffic Advisory November 5–15, 2026: Check All Affected Roads Near Anand Vihar ISBT, Diversions and Alternative Routes
Delhi Traffic Advisory November 5–15, 2026: Check All Affected Roads Near Anand Vihar ISBT, Diversions and Alternative Routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special traffic advisory for Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and adjoining transport hubs from November 5 to November 15, 2026. The arrangements have been introduced to manage the expected increase in passenger movement during Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Thousands of passengers are expected to travel to their hometowns during the festive period, particularly towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other neighbouring states. The traffic police has identified key roads that may experience congestion and announced diversions, parking restrictions and alternative routes for commuters. Here are the road-wise details of the Delhi traffic advisory.

Delhi Traffic Advisory 2026

Particulars Details
Issuing authority Delhi Traffic Police
Affected area Anand Vihar ISBT and adjoining transport hubs
Advisory period November 5–15, 2026
Reason Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja
Main affected roads Road No. 56 and Road No. 57
Diversion points Ghazipur roundabout and Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar
Parking restrictions Road No. 56 and adjoining approach roads
Main advice Use alternative routes and avoid unauthorised parking
Traffic helpline 1095 / 011-25844444
WhatsApp assistance 8750871493

 

Which Roads Will Be Affected Near Anand Vihar ISBT?

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified two important arterial roads that are likely to experience traffic disruption during the festive rush: Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg (Road No. 56) and Swami Dayanand Marg (Road No. 57).

Road Number Official Road Name Connecting Stretch Expected Traffic Impact
Road No. 56 Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg Dilshad Garden to Ghazipur roundabout Congestion due to passenger and vehicle movement around Anand Vihar ISBT
Road No. 57 Swami Dayanand Marg Ghazipur flyover to Shahdara flyover via Jagatpuri and Hasanpur Depot Possible traffic congestion due to movement towards adjoining transport hubs

Road-Wise Traffic Impact: Check the Details

Affected Road or Stretch Important Connecting Points What Commuters Should Expect
Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg Dilshad Garden, Anand Vihar ISBT and Ghazipur roundabout Heavy passenger movement and possible congestion
Swami Dayanand Marg Ghazipur flyover, Jagatpuri, Hasanpur Depot and Shahdara flyover Traffic pressure around adjoining transport routes
Road No. 56 near ISBT gates Anand Vihar ISBT entry and exit gates No parking, waiting or halting of vehicles
Ghazipur roundabout Connecting point for traffic approaching the Anand Vihar area Traffic regulation and diversion
Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar Road connecting the Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar side Traffic restrictions and diversion

 

Which Alternative Routes Should Commuters Take?

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid congestion around Anand Vihar ISBT.

Destination Recommended Alternative Route
NH-24 Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
Sarai Kale Khan Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
Barapulla Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
Ghaziabad Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road
Dilshad Garden Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road

People travelling from central and south Delhi towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden have also been advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham and continue via GT Road.

Commuter Category Traffic Advice
People travelling towards NH-24 Avoid the affected Anand Vihar stretches and use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
Passengers travelling to Sarai Kale Khan Consider the alternative route through the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
Commuters heading towards Barapulla Use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road
People travelling towards Ghaziabad Use the expressway near Akshardham via GT Road
People travelling towards Dilshad Garden Take the Akshardham and GT Road route

How Can Commuters Get Real-Time Delhi Traffic Updates?

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked motorists to follow its official social media channels and contact numbers for traffic updates and assistance.

Contact Method Details
WhatsApp 8750871493
Traffic helpline 1095
Additional helpline 011-25844444
X @dtptraffic
Facebook Delhi Traffic Police
Instagram Delhi Traffic Police

 

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 14:51 IST
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