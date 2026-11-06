Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Subject-Wise PDF at uok.ac.in

Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: The University of Kota (UOK) has released the final answer keys of Rajasthan SET 2026 along with the result on 6 November 2026. The State Eligibility Test decides who can be appointed as an Assistant Professor in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan State Eligibility Test was held on 13 September 2026 for Assistant Professor eligibility. The provisional answer key came out on 5 October 2026, and candidates were allowed to raise objections. After checking these objections, the university has now published the final subject-wise answer keys. Candidates can download the PDF and match their answers to know their correct score. The Rajasthan SET Result 2026 will be prepared on the basis of this final answer key.

According to the official notice, 9,191 candidates have qualified out of 139,383 who appeared, a pass percentage of 6.59%. Candidates can view the final answer keys at uok.ac.in. The list of provisionally qualified roll numbers and cutoff details is given in a PDF.