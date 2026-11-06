Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Subject-Wise PDF at uok.ac.in
Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026: The University of Kota has released the Rajasthan SET 2026 final answer key along with the result on November 6, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written exam can now check the subject-wise final answer key on the official website, uok.ac.in.
Key Points
- UOK released Rajasthan SET 2026 final answer keys & results on Nov 6, 2026.
- The SET exam held on Sep 13, 2026, determines Assistant Professor eligibility.
- 9,191 candidates qualified (6.59% pass rate) out of 139,383 who appeared.
Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: The University of Kota (UOK) has released the final answer keys of Rajasthan SET 2026 along with the result on 6 November 2026. The State Eligibility Test decides who can be appointed as an Assistant Professor in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan State Eligibility Test was held on 13 September 2026 for Assistant Professor eligibility. The provisional answer key came out on 5 October 2026, and candidates were allowed to raise objections. After checking these objections, the university has now published the final subject-wise answer keys. Candidates can download the PDF and match their answers to know their correct score. The Rajasthan SET Result 2026 will be prepared on the basis of this final answer key.
According to the official notice, 9,191 candidates have qualified out of 139,383 who appeared, a pass percentage of 6.59%. Candidates can view the final answer keys at uok.ac.in. The list of provisionally qualified roll numbers and cutoff details is given in a PDF.
Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026
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Conducting Body
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University of Kota (UOK), Kota
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Purpose
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Eligibility for Assistant Professor in Rajasthan
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Exam Date
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13 September 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Date
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5 October 2026
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Final Answer Key and Result Date
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6 November 2026
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Registered Candidates
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1,77,901
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Candidates Appeared
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1,39,383
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Candidates Qualified
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9,191
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Pass Percentage
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6.59%
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Marks per Question
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2
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Negative Marking
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No
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Cutoff and Qualified Roll Numbers
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Annexure-I and II of the notice
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Official Website
Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The University of Kota has made the final answer keys available on its official website, uok.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check and download the subject-wise Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026 using the links below:
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Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026
Steps to Download Rajasthan SET Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the Rajasthan SET final answer key and check the result in a few simple steps. Keep your roll number ready before you start.
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Go to the official website of the University of Kota, uok.ac.in.
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Open the "SET Examination 2026" section on the homepage.
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Click the link for the final answer keys of SET-2026.
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Select your subject from the list.
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The answer key PDF will open on your screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
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Match your answers with the final answer key to check your marks.
Details Mentioned in the Subject-Wise Final Answer Key
The University of Kota has released a separate final answer key PDF for each subject. Each PDF carries the heading "SET Examination 2026 - Final Answer Key" and the subject name at the top right. Candidates should download the PDF for their own subject and check the following details in it.
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Set No
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Question No
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Answer: the correct option number (1, 2, 3 or 4)
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Remarks: a note on any question that needs one (blank for the questions visible in the Chemical Sciences key)
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Batch No.: the exam batch
Also check: Rajasthan SET Result 2026 Out: राजस्थान SET रिजल्ट uok.ac.in जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से Qualifying Status चेक करें
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