[Live] SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Tier 1 Response Sheet PDF at ssc.gov.in- Link Active

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Answer Key on its official website ssc.gov.in. The SSC conducted the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2026 from September 30 to October 30, 2026. After the SSC CGL exam was over, candidates were waiting for the SSC CGL 2026 Answer Key to check their responses and calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced; now the wait is over. The SSC normally releases the answer key within 5 to 7 days after the last exam, so it is expected that the SSC CGL answer key can be released by this evening. Keep checking this blog for the latest updates on the SSC CGL 2026 answer key.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026

SSC CGL is a national-level examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of graduates for various Group B and C posts in several departments/ministries of the central government. In 2026, SSC conducted the Computer-Based Tier 1 exams on various dates in October in three shifts. Now, SSC has released the provisional answer key and allows candidates to raise objections to any incorrect answers, questions, or options by November 07.

Also Check: SSC CGL Answer Key Challenge Process 2026

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The SSC has released the CGL Tier 1 answer key online, and the candidates can download the answer key and response sheet online from the official website. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the SSC CGL Answer Key PDF.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Download Link Click here

SSC CGL 2026 Answer Key Release Date

As per the recent trends, the SSC releases the answer keys within 6-7 days after the last exam. The commission conducted the SSC CGL exam till October 30. It was expected that the SSC would release the SSC CGL answer key on November 4, 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the SSC regarding the SSC CGL Answer Key release date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the SSC CGL 2026 answer key.