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[Live] SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Tier 1 Response Sheet PDF at ssc.gov.in- Link Active

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 5, 2026, 17:04 IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key for the exams held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The answer key has been released on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check real-time updates on the SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 in this live blog.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SSC CGL 2026 provisional answer key has ben released today on the official SSC website.
  • The SSC CGL 2026 examination was conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026, in three shifts.
  • Candidates will be able to download their answer key and response sheet using their registration number and password.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Answer Key on its official website ssc.gov.in. The SSC conducted the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2026 from September 30 to October 30, 2026. After the SSC CGL exam was over, candidates were waiting for the SSC CGL 2026 Answer Key to check their responses and calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced; now the wait is over. The SSC normally releases the answer key within 5 to 7 days after the last exam, so it is expected that the SSC CGL answer key can be released by this evening. Keep checking this blog for the latest updates on the SSC CGL 2026 answer key. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026

SSC CGL is a national-level examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of graduates for various Group B and C posts in several departments/ministries of the central government. In 2026, SSC conducted the Computer-Based Tier 1 exams on various dates in October in three shifts. Now, SSC has released the provisional answer key and allows candidates to raise objections to any incorrect answers, questions, or options by November 07.

Also Check: SSC CGL Answer Key Challenge Process 2026

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The SSC has released the CGL Tier 1 answer key online, and the candidates can download the answer key and response sheet online from the official website. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the SSC CGL Answer Key PDF.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Click here 

SSC CGL 2026 Answer Key Release Date

As per the recent trends, the SSC releases the answer keys within 6-7 days after the last exam. The commission conducted the SSC CGL exam till October 30. It was expected that the SSC would release the SSC CGL answer key on November 4, 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the SSC regarding the SSC CGL Answer Key release date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the SSC CGL 2026 answer key.

Examination Name

Exam Dates

Provisional Answer Key Dates

SSC JHT (Junior Hindi Translator) 2026

8 September 2026

21 September 2026

SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' 2026

9 – 15 September 2026

23 September 2026

SSC Selection Posts (Phase XIV) 2026

16 – 26 September 2026

9 October 2026
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 5, 2026, 17:04 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Result Will Be Based on Final Answer Key

    The SSC CGL Result 2026 will be prepared using the final answer key only. If any answer is changed after objections, the revised answer will be considered for evaluation.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 16:15 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Final Answer Key Comes Later

    After checking all objections, the SSC prepares the final answer key. Necessary corrections are made if valid objections are found. The final answer key is used for preparing the result.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 15:40 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Live: Documents Needed for Objection

    Candidates should upload valid proof while challenging any answer.
    The list of documents that can be accepted is given below:

    • NCERT Textbooks
    • NCTE-approved books
    • Government publications
    • Standard reference books by reputed authors
  • Nov 5, 2026, 15:00 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 Live: Do Not Submit Objection Without Proof

    An objection without proper supporting documents is likely to be rejected. Make sure the uploaded proof clearly supports your claim. Read the objection guidelines before submitting your request.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 14:30 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Raise Objection Before Deadline

    The objection window will remain open till November 07, midnight. Candidates should not wait until the last date to submit their challenge. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:58 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Calculate Marks Carefully

    Use the official SSC CGL answer key to compare your responses one by one. Count your correct answers according to the official marking scheme. Give one mark to each correct answer and calculate them. This will help you estimate your score.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:35 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Read Every Question Carefully

    If you believe an answer in the SSC CGL answer key is wrong, read the question carefully once again. Check reliable books before raising an objection. Make sure your claim is correct and backed by valid proof.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:59 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Expected Marks Are Not Final Result

    The marks you calculate using the SSC CGL provisional answer key are only an estimate. Your final score will be based on the official SSC CGL final answer key. Wait for the SSC CGL result for final marks.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:36 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Experts Review Objections

    Every objection received is checked by subject experts. They carefully examine the supporting documents before making a decision. Only valid objections are accepted, and the changes are made accordingly in the answer key.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:16 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Know the Proof Should Candidates Keep Before Raising an Objection?

    Candidates who want to raise an objection against the SSC CGL Answer key 2026 must know the list of proof that candidates should need. Check the complete List below:

    Click Here: SSC CGL Tier 1 2026 Answer Key Challenge: What Proof Should Candidates Keep Before Raising an Objection?

  • Nov 5, 2026, 11:55 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Check the How to Submit the Answer Key Objection 2026?

    Given below are the simple steps that the candidates can follow to submit their objections for the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key on the official website:-

    • Log in through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
    • Using the credentials and link specified in the admit card or the application form, log in to the website.
    • Select the relevant question, submit the representation against that question in the prescribed format, and complete the required fee, if applicable. 
    • Save the payment receipt and the confirmation for future use. 
  • Nov 4, 2026, 19:22 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Objection Window

    As per the official notice, the candidates can raise objections against the SSC CGL Tier 1 provisional answer key from November 04, 2026 (09:00 PM) to November 07, 2026 (09:00 PM). Candidates should read all instructions carefully before submitting any challenge.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 18:58 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: How to Raise Objections

    Candidates can follow the steps below to raise objections against the SSC CGL 2026 answer key:

    • Visit the official website of SSC.
    • Log in using your Registration Number and Password.
    • Click on the “Answer Key Challenge” link.
    • Select the question number and the answer option you want to challenge.
    • Click on the “Challenge” option.
    • Upload valid supporting documents or proof.
    • Review your challenge and pay the required fee of Rs 50 per question.
    • Submit the objection and save a copy for future reference.
  • Nov 4, 2026, 18:46 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: What Happens After the Answer Key?

    After the SSC CGl Tier 1 provisional answer key is released:

    • Calculate your scores.
    • If required, submit the objections.
    • Experts review all objections.
    • The final answer key will be prepared.
  • Nov 4, 2026, 18:34 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: Problems in downloading the answer key

    If any candidate faces any issues downloading the CGL Answer Key 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

    • Close your Internet browser and try again.
    • Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
    • Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
    • Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
  • Nov 4, 2026, 18:26 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026: Website Down

    The SSC has released the CGL answer key and the candidates require to login to their accounts to download the answer key pdf and raise objections. But, due to heavy traffic load the website is facing technical issues. The candidates are advised to slow down and wait for sometime till the website regains.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 18:20 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 OUT: High Website Traffic

    Many candidates are visiting the official website at the same time after the answer key is released. Because of this, the website may become slow. If the page does not open, try again after some time.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 18:13 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026: Download Answer Key

    The SSC has released the SSC CGL answer key 2026 on its website, ssc.gov.in, on November 04, 2026. The examination was conducted from September 30 to October 30 2026. The candidates can also raise objections against this answer key by November 07.
    SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

  • Nov 4, 2026, 18:11 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026: Answer Key OUT

    The SSC has made the SSC CGL answer key 2026 link active on its official website. The candidates are advised to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key only from the official website. Here we will provide the direct link to download the answer key PDF. Keep checking this live blog for real-time updates on the answer key

  • Nov 4, 2026, 17:22 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Candidates Should Check Official Website

    Candidates should rely only on the official website of SSC for updates related to the SSC CGL answer key and result. Unofficial websites and social media rumors may provide incorrect information. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website or this live blog for real-time updates on the SSC CGL answer key.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 15:45 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Answer Key Available in PDF Format

    The SSC CGL provisional answer key will be published in PDF format online on the official website of SSC. Candidates need to enter their login credentials to download the SSC CGL Answer Key PDF.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 13:26 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Provisional Answer Key to Be Released First

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL provisional answer key first. Candidates will be able to compare their responses with the official answers. The SSC will also provide the opportunity to raise objections against any incorrect answer. If a candidate finds any discrepancies in the answer key, he/she can raise objections within the given time frame by paying online fee.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 12:29 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Post-Wise Vacancy

    The SSC has announced a total of 12,256 vacancies for various posts including Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Sub Inspector (CBI), Inspector (Central Excise), and others. Check the post-wise vacancy distribution here:

    Post Name

    No. of Vacancies

    Inspector (Central Excise)

    2366

    Tax Assistant

    2241

    Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

    972

    Auditor

    875

    Accountant

    599

    Inspector Of Income Tax

    595

    Assistant Audit Officer (Central Cadre)

    513

    Assistant Accounts Officer (State Cadre)

    504

    Assistant Audit Officer (State Cadre)

    504

    Office Superintendent

    426

    Executive Assistant

    340

    Junior Statistical Officer

    158

    Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA)

    140

    Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

    129

    Assistant Audit Officer (Tamil Nadu)

    110

    Inspector (Preventive Officer)

    98

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Kerala)

    80

    Assistant Audit Officer (Jammu & Kashmir)

    69

    Assistant Audit Officer (Karnataka)

    67

    Accountant/Junior Accountant

    65

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Tamil Nadu)

    59

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Maharashtra)

    58

    Statistical Investigator Grade-II

    48

    Inspector (Examiner)

    42

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Uttar Pradesh)

    40

    Assistant Audit Officer (Maharashtra)

    33

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Karnataka)

    32

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Jammu & Kashmir)

    30

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Odisha)

    30

    Assistant Audit Officer (Andhra Pradesh)

    30

    Assistant Audit Officer (Rajasthan)

    28

    Assistant grade pay (4200)

    24

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam)

    24

    Assistant Enforcement Officer

    23

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Gujarat)

    23

    Assistant Audit Officer (Kerala)

    22

    Assistant Audit Officer (Uttar Pradesh)

    21

    Assistant Audit Officer (Assam)

    19

    Assistant Audit Officer (Himachal Pradesh)

    19

    Inspector Of Posts

    19

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Haryana)

    16

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Rajasthan)

    16

    Assistant Audit Officer (Chhattisgarh)

    16

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Madhya Pradesh)

    14

    Assistant Audit Officer (Telangana)

    14

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Himachal Pradesh)

    13

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Chhattisgarh)

    12

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Telangana)

    12

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Andhra Pradesh)

    11

    Junior Accountant

    11

    Assistant Audit Officer (Meghalaya)

    10

    Assistant Audit Officer (Punjab)

    10

    Sub-Inspector/JIO (NCB)

    9

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Tripura)

    8

    Assistant Audit Officer (Goa)

    8

    Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

    8

    Sub Inspector (CBI)

    7

    Assistant Audit Officer (Sikkim)

    6

    (Post Name Unspecified - CIC)

    5

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Jharkhand)

    5

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Manipur)

    5

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Meghalaya)

    5

    Assistant Audit Officer (Haryana)

    5

    Assistant Audit Officer (Mizoram)

    5

    Assistant Audit Officer (Tripura)

    5

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Sikkim)

    4

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Nagaland)

    3

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Arunachal Pradesh)

    2

    Assistant Accounts Officer (Mizoram)

    2

    Assistant Audit Officer (Arunachal Pradesh)

    2

    Assistant Audit Officer (Manipur)

    2

    Assistant Audit Officer (Nagaland)

    2

    Assistant Audit Officer (Gujarat)

    1

    Sub Inspector

    0
  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:58 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Official website to download answer key

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL answer key on its official website, ssc.gov.in. This is the only official website of the SSC to release all the information about SSC CGL.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:43 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Exam Conducted in October

    The SSC CGL June 2026 examination was conducted successfully from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The online exam was conducted in three shifts:

    • Shift-I (10:00 AM – 11:00 AM)
    • Shift-II (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM)
    • Shift-III (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

    The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted for shortlisted the candidates for the next stage, which is the Tier 2 exam.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:38 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Answer Key Expected Today

    The SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released today on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam held from September 30 to October 30, 2026 can verify their responses once it is released officially.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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