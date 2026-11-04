Keisha Lance Bottoms Biography: The First Black Woman Elected Governor in US History

History was made in the United States on November 3, 2026, when Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia governor's election. She became the first Black woman ever elected governor of a US state, breaking a historic racial and gender barrier in American politics. Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democratic politician and former mayor of Atlanta, defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson in the 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election. Her victory also made her the first woman and the first Black person elected governor of Georgia. But who is Keisha Lance Bottoms? What is her educational qualification, political background, family history and career? Here is everything you need to know about the historic American political leader. Thank you, Georgia 💙 https://t.co/4ZawG97DWk — Keisha For Georgia (@KeishaForGA) November 4, 2026

Who is Keisha Lance Bottoms? Keisha Lance Bottoms is an American politician, attorney and member of the Democratic Party. She previously served as the 60th mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, from 2018 to 2022. She gained national attention after winning the 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in American history. Before entering state-level politics, Bottoms worked as an attorney, served as a magistrate judge and represented Atlanta residents in the City Council. She also served as a senior adviser to former US President Joe Biden. Her election is an important milestone for women and African Americans in American political history. VIDEO | US midterm elections: Atlanta residents celebrate and react after Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes first Black Woman Governor in United States' history. #USMidtermElections2026 #USMidtermPolls2026 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/z8Dv2jXhRS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2026

Keisha Lance Bottoms Biography: Quick Overview Particulars Details Full Name Keisha Lance Bottoms Date of Birth January 18, 1970 Age 56 years (as of November 2026) Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Political Party Democratic Party Profession Politician, Attorney Education Florida A&M University, Georgia State University Famous For First Black woman elected governor in US history Previous Position 60th Mayor of Atlanta Mayor's Tenure 2018–2022 Husband Derek Bottoms Father Major Lance Mother Sylvia Robinson Children Four State Georgia Early Life and Family Background Keisha Lance Bottoms was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She comes from a family with a strong connection to music and African American history.

Her father was Major Lance, a well-known American R&B and soul singer. Her mother is Sylvia Robinson. Bottoms has also spoken about her family's historical roots in Georgia. Her ancestry can be traced back five generations to a plantation near Crawfordville, Georgia. Her grandfather later moved to Atlanta from rural Georgia. Bottoms has described how her family's experiences shaped her understanding of racial inequality and inspired her interest in public service. She grew up in Atlanta and completed her schooling at Frederick Douglass High School. Educational Qualification of Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance Bottoms pursued higher education in Florida and Georgia. Schooling: Frederick Douglass High School, Atlanta.

Graduation: She earned her undergraduate degree from Florida A&M University.

Law Degree: She completed her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Georgia State University College of Law.

Her legal education helped her establish a career in the legal profession before entering electoral politics. She subsequently worked as an attorney and served as a magistrate judge in Fulton County, Georgia. Political Career of Keisha Lance Bottoms Bottoms began her political journey through local government before becoming one of the most recognised political figures in Georgia. 1. Atlanta City Council (2010–2018) In 2009, Bottoms was elected to the Atlanta City Council, representing District 11 in southwest Atlanta. She was re-elected in 2013. During her time on the council, she worked on local development, community issues and public services. She also served as the executive director of the Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority. 2. Mayor of Atlanta (2018–2022) In 2017, Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Atlanta mayoral election. She took office on January 2, 2018, becoming the city's 60th mayor.

Her four-year tenure included several important events and challenges: COVID-19 pandemic: She led Atlanta's local response during the public health crisis.

Affordable housing: Her administration focused on housing investments and improving affordability.

Civil rights: She became a prominent voice during protests following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Public safety: Her administration faced challenges related to crime and public safety during the pandemic.

Economic development: Her administration worked to attract investments and support local businesses. Bottoms announced in 2021 that she would not seek re-election. She left office in January 2022. 3. Role in the Joe Biden Administration (2022–2023) After completing her tenure as Atlanta's mayor, Bottoms joined the administration of former US President Joe Biden.

In 2022, she became a Senior Adviser to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Her responsibilities included connecting the White House with different communities, businesses, organisations and public representatives across the country. She served in this position until 2023, gaining experience in national-level governance and public engagement. Keisha Lance Bottoms Makes History: First Black Woman Governor in US History The 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election became a defining moment in Keisha Lance Bottoms' political career. On November 3, 2026, she defeated Republican candidate Rick Jackson to win the governor's race. The Associated Press and other major news organisations reported her victory. With this result, Bottoms became: The first Black woman elected governor of a US state. The first woman elected governor of Georgia. The first Black person elected governor of Georgia.

She will succeed Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who could not seek another consecutive term because of Georgia's term limits. Her victory also ended more than two decades of Republican control of Georgia's governor's office. The last Democrat elected governor of Georgia before this victory was Roy Barnes in 1998. Important GK Fact: Keisha Lance Bottoms is not the first Black governor in overall US history. Three Black men had previously been elected governors of US states. Her achievement is becoming the first Black woman elected to the governorship of a US state. What Were Keisha Lance Bottoms' Key Election Promises? During her 2026 gubernatorial campaign, Bottoms highlighted several issues affecting Georgia residents. Her major campaign priorities included: Issue Key Promise Healthcare Expand Medicaid coverage in Georgia Minimum Wage Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour Education Improve support and pay for public employees, including educators Housing Improve access to affordable housing Economy Reduce the financial pressure on working families Abortion Rights Seek to repeal Georgia's six-week abortion ban Technology Pause new data centre development