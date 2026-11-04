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Top BBA Colleges in Delhi NCR 2026: Check Fees, Expected CUET Cutoffs and Placements

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 4, 2026, 12:25 IST

Several colleges in Delhi-NCR offer undergraduate management courses through CUET-UG, university entrance examinations and Class 12 merit. Jamia Millia Islamia, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College are among the options students can compare based on fees, cutoffs and placements.

Top BBA Colleges in Delhi NCR 2026: Check Fees, Expected CUET Cutoffs and Placements
Top BBA Colleges in Delhi NCR 2026: Check Fees, Expected CUET Cutoffs and Placements

Choosing the right college after Class 12 is an important decision for students planning to build a career in business, finance or management. A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is one of the popular undergraduate courses for students interested in these fields. However, getting admission to a good college requires more than simply checking its name. Students should also compare admission requirements, course fees, placement opportunities and the salary packages offered to graduates.

Several colleges in Delhi-NCR offer undergraduate management programmes through CUET-UG and their respective entrance examinations. Some institutions also consider Class 12 board examination marks for admission. These options allow students to choose a college according to their entrance examination performance and academic results.

Here is a comparison of seven colleges based on their admission requirements, three-year programme fees and placement records. St. Xavier's College, Mumbai and Loyola College, Chennai are also included as additional options outside NCR.

Top BBA Colleges: Fees, Courses and Admission Cutoffs

CollegeLocationCourseAdmission CriteriaThree-Year Fees
Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi BBA JMI Entrance Exam / CUET-UG INR 47,925
Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies New Delhi BBA-FIA / BMS CUET-UG INR 74,875
Keshav Mahavidyalaya New Delhi BMS CUET-UG INR 75,520
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College New Delhi BMS CUET-UG INR 1,08,465
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce New Delhi BMS CUET-UG INR 1,68,000
St. Xavier's College Mumbai BMS XET / MAH BBA CET INR 2,70,000
Loyola College Chennai BBA Class 12 Merit INR 3,19,000

The table compares the total academic fees students may have to pay for three years. Jamia Millia Islamia has the lowest listed programme fee of INR 47,925, while Loyola College has the highest at INR 3.19 lakh.

Students should note that BBA and BMS are different course names, although both are undergraduate management programmes. BBA-FIA at Shaheed Sukhdev College focuses on financial and investment-related subjects, while BMS covers broader management topics.

College-Wise Admission Cutoffs

Admission cutoffs help students understand the level of competition for a particular course. The following figures provide the supplied general category cutoff benchmarks.

College and CourseGeneral Category Cutoff
Jamia Millia Islamia BBA 55–62 out of 100
SSCBS BBA-FIA 805.06–806.46
SSCBS BMS 779.92–783.39
Keshav Mahavidyalaya BMS 705.16–715.71
DDUC BMS 715.23–730.28
SGGSCC BMS 764.06–770.00
St. Xavier's College BMS XET: 75–82+ out of 100; 90%+ in HSC
Loyola College BBA 92%–96% in Class 12

The table shows that admission requirements vary between colleges. For example, SSCBS has high CUET score benchmarks for both BBA-FIA and BMS. Loyola College considers Class 12 board marks, with the supplied merit range starting at 92%.

A higher cutoff generally indicates stronger competition for available seats. However, these figures are indicative benchmarks and should not be treated as guaranteed admission scores. Actual cutoffs may change according to the admission year, category, course and seat availability.

BBA Colleges Placement: Highest and Average Salary Packages

Placements are another important factor students should consider before selecting a college. They provide an idea of the salary opportunities available after completing an undergraduate management course.

CollegeHighest PackageAverage PackageMedian Package
Jamia Millia Islamia INR 18.50 LPA INR 6.50–7.85 LPA INR 6.00 LPA
SSCBS INR 28.00 LPA INR 11.73 LPA INR 10.20 LPA
Keshav Mahavidyalaya INR 21.50 LPA INR 5.27 LPA INR 5.00 LPA
DDUC INR 23.50 LPA INR 5.22–7.00 LPA INR 4.50 LPA
SGGSCC INR 21.50 LPA INR 6.20 LPA INR 5.50 LPA
St. Xavier's College INR 22.00–24.00 LPA INR 6.80–7.50 LPA INR 6.00 LPA
Loyola College INR 10.00–12.00 LPA INR 4.50–5.20 LPA INR 4.25 LPA

The figures show that SSCBS has the highest reported average package of INR 11.73 LPA and the highest reported domestic package of INR 28 LPA among the listed colleges.

Jamia Millia Islamia also offers a comparatively strong placement figure, with an average package of INR 6.50–7.85 LPA.

Here, LPA means lakh per annum. The highest package is the largest reported salary offer, while the average is calculated using the salaries of the relevant placement group. The median is the middle salary when all packages are arranged from lowest to highest. It helps students understand what a typical placement outcome may look like.

One important point is that the placement figures belong to different graduating batches, so they should not be treated as a direct year-to-year comparison.

BBA Colleges ROI: Which College Offers Better Value?

Return on Investment (ROI) helps students compare the cost of studying at a college with the salary outcomes reported after graduation.

CollegeReported ROI Multiple
SSCBS 15.67x
Jamia Millia Islamia 14.92x
Keshav Mahavidyalaya 6.98x
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 5.63x
SGGSCC 3.69x
St. Xavier's College 2.65x
Loyola College 1.52x

According to the supplied ROI figures, SSCBS and Jamia Millia Islamia lead the comparison, with reported multiples of 15.67x and 14.92x, respectively. This makes them important options for students looking at both course expenses and placement outcomes.

However, ROI multiples are indicative comparisons, not guaranteed returns. Students should consider living expenses, additional college charges, salary differences and employment opportunities while calculating the actual cost and benefit of a degree.

Which BBA College Should Students Choose?

Students looking for affordable undergraduate management education can compare Jamia Millia Islamia, SSCBS and Keshav Mahavidyalaya. SSCBS stands out in the supplied placement data, while Jamia has the lowest listed three-year academic fee.

Students interested in studying outside NCR can also consider St. Xavier's College, Mumbai and Loyola College, Chennai. Their admission processes and fee structures are different from those of Delhi University colleges.

In conclusion, selecting a BBA college should not depend only on its highest placement package or popularity. Students should compare the admission cutoff, total three-year fees, course specialisation and median placement package before making a decision. Checking the latest official admission notices and placement reports can also help them choose the right institution.

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 4, 2026, 12:25 IST
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