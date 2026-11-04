Top BBA Colleges in Delhi NCR 2026: Check Fees, Expected CUET Cutoffs and Placements
Several colleges in Delhi-NCR offer undergraduate management courses through CUET-UG, university entrance examinations and Class 12 merit. Jamia Millia Islamia, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College are among the options students can compare based on fees, cutoffs and placements.
Choosing the right college after Class 12 is an important decision for students planning to build a career in business, finance or management. A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is one of the popular undergraduate courses for students interested in these fields. However, getting admission to a good college requires more than simply checking its name. Students should also compare admission requirements, course fees, placement opportunities and the salary packages offered to graduates.
Several colleges in Delhi-NCR offer undergraduate management programmes through CUET-UG and their respective entrance examinations. Some institutions also consider Class 12 board examination marks for admission. These options allow students to choose a college according to their entrance examination performance and academic results.
Here is a comparison of seven colleges based on their admission requirements, three-year programme fees and placement records. St. Xavier's College, Mumbai and Loyola College, Chennai are also included as additional options outside NCR.
Top BBA Colleges: Fees, Courses and Admission Cutoffs
|College
|Location
|Course
|Admission Criteria
|Three-Year Fees
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|New Delhi
|BBA
|JMI Entrance Exam / CUET-UG
|INR 47,925
|Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies
|New Delhi
|BBA-FIA / BMS
|CUET-UG
|INR 74,875
|Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|New Delhi
|BMS
|CUET-UG
|INR 75,520
|Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|New Delhi
|BMS
|CUET-UG
|INR 1,08,465
|Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
|New Delhi
|BMS
|CUET-UG
|INR 1,68,000
|St. Xavier's College
|Mumbai
|BMS
|XET / MAH BBA CET
|INR 2,70,000
|Loyola College
|Chennai
|BBA
|Class 12 Merit
|INR 3,19,000
The table compares the total academic fees students may have to pay for three years. Jamia Millia Islamia has the lowest listed programme fee of INR 47,925, while Loyola College has the highest at INR 3.19 lakh.
Students should note that BBA and BMS are different course names, although both are undergraduate management programmes. BBA-FIA at Shaheed Sukhdev College focuses on financial and investment-related subjects, while BMS covers broader management topics.
College-Wise Admission Cutoffs
Admission cutoffs help students understand the level of competition for a particular course. The following figures provide the supplied general category cutoff benchmarks.
|College and Course
|General Category Cutoff
|Jamia Millia Islamia BBA
|55–62 out of 100
|SSCBS BBA-FIA
|805.06–806.46
|SSCBS BMS
|779.92–783.39
|Keshav Mahavidyalaya BMS
|705.16–715.71
|DDUC BMS
|715.23–730.28
|SGGSCC BMS
|764.06–770.00
|St. Xavier's College BMS
|XET: 75–82+ out of 100; 90%+ in HSC
|Loyola College BBA
|92%–96% in Class 12
The table shows that admission requirements vary between colleges. For example, SSCBS has high CUET score benchmarks for both BBA-FIA and BMS. Loyola College considers Class 12 board marks, with the supplied merit range starting at 92%.
A higher cutoff generally indicates stronger competition for available seats. However, these figures are indicative benchmarks and should not be treated as guaranteed admission scores. Actual cutoffs may change according to the admission year, category, course and seat availability.
BBA Colleges Placement: Highest and Average Salary Packages
Placements are another important factor students should consider before selecting a college. They provide an idea of the salary opportunities available after completing an undergraduate management course.
|College
|Highest Package
|Average Package
|Median Package
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|INR 18.50 LPA
|INR 6.50–7.85 LPA
|INR 6.00 LPA
|SSCBS
|INR 28.00 LPA
|INR 11.73 LPA
|INR 10.20 LPA
|Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|INR 21.50 LPA
|INR 5.27 LPA
|INR 5.00 LPA
|DDUC
|INR 23.50 LPA
|INR 5.22–7.00 LPA
|INR 4.50 LPA
|SGGSCC
|INR 21.50 LPA
|INR 6.20 LPA
|INR 5.50 LPA
|St. Xavier's College
|INR 22.00–24.00 LPA
|INR 6.80–7.50 LPA
|INR 6.00 LPA
|Loyola College
|INR 10.00–12.00 LPA
|INR 4.50–5.20 LPA
|INR 4.25 LPA
The figures show that SSCBS has the highest reported average package of INR 11.73 LPA and the highest reported domestic package of INR 28 LPA among the listed colleges.
Jamia Millia Islamia also offers a comparatively strong placement figure, with an average package of INR 6.50–7.85 LPA.
Here, LPA means lakh per annum. The highest package is the largest reported salary offer, while the average is calculated using the salaries of the relevant placement group. The median is the middle salary when all packages are arranged from lowest to highest. It helps students understand what a typical placement outcome may look like.
One important point is that the placement figures belong to different graduating batches, so they should not be treated as a direct year-to-year comparison.
BBA Colleges ROI: Which College Offers Better Value?
Return on Investment (ROI) helps students compare the cost of studying at a college with the salary outcomes reported after graduation.
|College
|Reported ROI Multiple
|SSCBS
|15.67x
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|14.92x
|Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|6.98x
|Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
|5.63x
|SGGSCC
|3.69x
|St. Xavier's College
|2.65x
|Loyola College
|1.52x
According to the supplied ROI figures, SSCBS and Jamia Millia Islamia lead the comparison, with reported multiples of 15.67x and 14.92x, respectively. This makes them important options for students looking at both course expenses and placement outcomes.
However, ROI multiples are indicative comparisons, not guaranteed returns. Students should consider living expenses, additional college charges, salary differences and employment opportunities while calculating the actual cost and benefit of a degree.
Which BBA College Should Students Choose?
Students looking for affordable undergraduate management education can compare Jamia Millia Islamia, SSCBS and Keshav Mahavidyalaya. SSCBS stands out in the supplied placement data, while Jamia has the lowest listed three-year academic fee.
Students interested in studying outside NCR can also consider St. Xavier's College, Mumbai and Loyola College, Chennai. Their admission processes and fee structures are different from those of Delhi University colleges.
In conclusion, selecting a BBA college should not depend only on its highest placement package or popularity. Students should compare the admission cutoff, total three-year fees, course specialisation and median placement package before making a decision. Checking the latest official admission notices and placement reports can also help them choose the right institution.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.