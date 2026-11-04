Top BBA Colleges in Delhi NCR 2026: Check Fees, Expected CUET Cutoffs and Placements

Choosing the right college after Class 12 is an important decision for students planning to build a career in business, finance or management. A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is one of the popular undergraduate courses for students interested in these fields. However, getting admission to a good college requires more than simply checking its name. Students should also compare admission requirements, course fees, placement opportunities and the salary packages offered to graduates. Several colleges in Delhi-NCR offer undergraduate management programmes through CUET-UG and their respective entrance examinations. Some institutions also consider Class 12 board examination marks for admission. These options allow students to choose a college according to their entrance examination performance and academic results.

The table compares the total academic fees students may have to pay for three years. Jamia Millia Islamia has the lowest listed programme fee of INR 47,925, while Loyola College has the highest at INR 3.19 lakh. Students should note that BBA and BMS are different course names, although both are undergraduate management programmes. BBA-FIA at Shaheed Sukhdev College focuses on financial and investment-related subjects, while BMS covers broader management topics. College-Wise Admission Cutoffs Admission cutoffs help students understand the level of competition for a particular course. The following figures provide the supplied general category cutoff benchmarks. College and Course General Category Cutoff Jamia Millia Islamia BBA 55–62 out of 100 SSCBS BBA-FIA 805.06–806.46 SSCBS BMS 779.92–783.39 Keshav Mahavidyalaya BMS 705.16–715.71 DDUC BMS 715.23–730.28 SGGSCC BMS 764.06–770.00 St. Xavier's College BMS XET: 75–82+ out of 100; 90%+ in HSC Loyola College BBA 92%–96% in Class 12

The table shows that admission requirements vary between colleges. For example, SSCBS has high CUET score benchmarks for both BBA-FIA and BMS. Loyola College considers Class 12 board marks, with the supplied merit range starting at 92%. A higher cutoff generally indicates stronger competition for available seats. However, these figures are indicative benchmarks and should not be treated as guaranteed admission scores. Actual cutoffs may change according to the admission year, category, course and seat availability. BBA Colleges Placement: Highest and Average Salary Packages Placements are another important factor students should consider before selecting a college. They provide an idea of the salary opportunities available after completing an undergraduate management course. College Highest Package Average Package Median Package Jamia Millia Islamia INR 18.50 LPA INR 6.50–7.85 LPA INR 6.00 LPA SSCBS INR 28.00 LPA INR 11.73 LPA INR 10.20 LPA Keshav Mahavidyalaya INR 21.50 LPA INR 5.27 LPA INR 5.00 LPA DDUC INR 23.50 LPA INR 5.22–7.00 LPA INR 4.50 LPA SGGSCC INR 21.50 LPA INR 6.20 LPA INR 5.50 LPA St. Xavier's College INR 22.00–24.00 LPA INR 6.80–7.50 LPA INR 6.00 LPA Loyola College INR 10.00–12.00 LPA INR 4.50–5.20 LPA INR 4.25 LPA

The figures show that SSCBS has the highest reported average package of INR 11.73 LPA and the highest reported domestic package of INR 28 LPA among the listed colleges. Jamia Millia Islamia also offers a comparatively strong placement figure, with an average package of INR 6.50–7.85 LPA. Here, LPA means lakh per annum. The highest package is the largest reported salary offer, while the average is calculated using the salaries of the relevant placement group. The median is the middle salary when all packages are arranged from lowest to highest. It helps students understand what a typical placement outcome may look like. One important point is that the placement figures belong to different graduating batches, so they should not be treated as a direct year-to-year comparison. BBA Colleges ROI: Which College Offers Better Value?

Return on Investment (ROI) helps students compare the cost of studying at a college with the salary outcomes reported after graduation. College Reported ROI Multiple SSCBS 15.67x Jamia Millia Islamia 14.92x Keshav Mahavidyalaya 6.98x Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 5.63x SGGSCC 3.69x St. Xavier's College 2.65x Loyola College 1.52x According to the supplied ROI figures, SSCBS and Jamia Millia Islamia lead the comparison, with reported multiples of 15.67x and 14.92x, respectively. This makes them important options for students looking at both course expenses and placement outcomes. However, ROI multiples are indicative comparisons, not guaranteed returns. Students should consider living expenses, additional college charges, salary differences and employment opportunities while calculating the actual cost and benefit of a degree.