Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 837 Deputy Manager Posts; Check Eligibility & Apply Link Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 notification for 837 posts in its Wealth Management Services (WMS) department. The posts include AVP II – Group Head, AVP I – Territory Head, and Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager. These are contractual posts. The online application started on 4 November 2026 and will end on 24 November 2026. Interested candidates should apply online before the last date. Earlier this year, the bank also announced Apprentice, Local Bank Officer and Specialist Officer posts. Here, we have shared the vacancies, important dates, eligibility, selection process, and steps to apply on bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Here are the key details of the Bank of Baroda WMS recruitment in one table, so candidates can check them quickly.