Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 837 Deputy Manager Posts; Check Eligibility & Apply Link Here
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026: Bank of Baroda has released a recruitment notification 2026 for a total of 837 Deputy Manager and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online from November 4, 2026, on its official website. Check this article to know more about eligibility and the direct link.
Key Points
- BOB announced 837 contractual posts in Wealth Management Services for 2026.
- Applications for these posts are open from November 4 to November 24, 2026.
- Key roles include AVP II & I (Group/Territory Head) and Deputy Manager.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 notification for 837 posts in its Wealth Management Services (WMS) department. The posts include AVP II – Group Head, AVP I – Territory Head, and Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager. These are contractual posts. The online application started on 4 November 2026 and will end on 24 November 2026. Interested candidates should apply online before the last date. Earlier this year, the bank also announced Apprentice, Local Bank Officer and Specialist Officer posts. Here, we have shared the vacancies, important dates, eligibility, selection process, and steps to apply on bankofbaroda.bank.in.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Here are the key details of the Bank of Baroda WMS recruitment in one table, so candidates can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Bank of Baroda (BOB)
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Recruitment Name
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Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026
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Department
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Wealth Management Services (WMS)
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Advertisement No.
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BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/20
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Post Names
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AVP II – Group Head, AVP I – Territory Head, Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager
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Total Vacancies
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837
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Vacancies for Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager
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791
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Job Type
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Contractual
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Notification Date
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4 November 2026
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Application Start Date
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4 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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24 November 2026 (till 11:59 PM)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Bank of Baroda has released the official notification for 837 posts in the Wealth Management Services (WMS) department under Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/20. The Notification PDF was released on 4 November 2026. Candidates must read it fully before applying. It has the complete details of the recruitment. Check the detailed notification PDF below:
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Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 listed below:
Educational qualification (Post-Wise)
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AVP II – Group Head (8 posts): Graduation in any discipline and 12 years of experience.
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AVP II – Head Investment (1 post): Graduation in any discipline, NISM certification and 10 years of experience.
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AVP I – Territory Head (35 posts): Graduation in any discipline and 8 years of experience.
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AVP I – Investment Product Manager (2 posts): Graduation in any discipline, NISM certification and 5 years of experience.
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Deputy Manager – Senior Relationship Manager (791 posts): Graduation in any discipline, NISM/IRDA certification and 3 years of experience.
Age limit
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The overall age limit is 24 to 50 years, and it varies by post.
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The age is counted as on 1 November 2026.
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Age relaxation is given as per the rules.
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For Senior Relationship Manager, the age limit is 24 to 35 years.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
The online application for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026 started on 4 November 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the 837 WMS posts until 24 November 2026, 11:59 PM. Applications are accepted only online through the bank's official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in. Candidates should apply well before the last date to avoid website problems. Check the direct apply/ registration link below:
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BOB Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Steps to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026
Candidates can apply only online, through the official Bank of Baroda website. Follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website, bankofbaroda.bank.in.
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Go to the Careers section and open Current Opportunities.
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Find Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/20 (Wealth Management Services).
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Read the full notification PDF to check your post, eligibility, and age limit.
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Click Apply Online and register with your name, mobile number, and email ID.
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Select the post and fill in your personal, education, and work experience details.
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Upload the documents asked for, such as your photo, signature, and certificates (NISM/IRDA where required), in the format given in the notification.
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Pay the application fee online, if the notification asks for one.
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Check all details, submit the form, and save a copy of the confirmation page
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com