BSF Head Constable Answer Key 2026 OUT; Download Response Sheets PDF at bsf.gov.in, Raise Objection by 6 November

Key Points Provisional answer key for BSF Head Constable 2026 released on November 4, 2026.

Candidates can raise objections against answers until November 6, 2026 (10 AM).

No objection fee is required to challenge the BSF Head Constable 2026 answer key.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Answer Key 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) released the BSF Head Constable Answer Key on 4 November 2026. The BSF released the provisional answer keys and gave the opportunity to raise objections against any wrong answer on its official website- bsf.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) exam 2026 held on November 2 can now download the provisional answer key and estimate their scores before the final results. If any candidate is not satisfied with any answer, he/she can raise an objection through the official website by 6 November, 2026, 11:55 PM. To download the BSF Head Constable Answer Key PDF, students need to enter their registration number and password Direct Link to Download the BSF HC RO RM Answer Key 2026

As per the latest update, the BSF Head Constable 2026 Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their BSF Head Constable 2026 response sheet on the official website of the BSF Head Constable 2026- bsf.gov.in. BSF Head Constable 2026 Answer Key Click here BSF Head Constable 2026 Answer Key Official Notice Download here How to Download BSF Head Constable 2026 Answer Key PDF The BSF has released the Head Constable (RO & RM) exam answer key online on its official website. Candidates can follow these steps to download it: Step 1: Visit the official BSF website- bsf.gov.in Step 2: Look for the “Answer Key” link on the homepage. Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Login’. Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key. Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key.

Steps to Raise Objections Against the BSF Head Constable Answer Key As per the official notice, the Objection Management Portal for the CBT held on 2 November, 2026, is to be made active for 03 days from 4 November, 2026 (10:00 AM) to 6 November, 2026 (11:55 PM). Candidates need to follow the steps below to raise objections against the BSF Head Constable answer key 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of BSF. Step 2: Log in using your Roll Number and Password. Step 3: Click on the “Answer Key Challenge” link. Step 4: Select the question number and the answer option you want to challenge. Step 5: Click on the “Challenge” option. Step 6: Upload valid supporting documents or proof. Step 7: Review your challenge and pay the required fee. Step 8: Submit the objection and save a copy for future reference.

BSF Head Constable 2026 Answer Key Objection Fee BSF allows candidates to raise objections against the BSF Head Constable 2026 Answer Key. Candidates can challenge any answer they feel is incorrect through the official website. There is no objection fee in BSF exams. This step will make the entire exam process more transparent. What Happens After Raising Objections in BSF Prelims Answer Key After candidates submit objections against the BSF Head Constable 2026 Answer Key, BSF reviews all the challenges submitted through the official portal. Subject experts examine the objections and verify whether any answer needs correction or not. If an objection is found valid, BSF may revise the final answer key accordingly. The answer key released by BSF after review will be considered final and cannot be challenged further.