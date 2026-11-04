Diwali Captions for School, Groups and Friends on Instagram: 50+ Best, Short, Funny and Unique Captions for 2026

Diwali is the perfect occasion to share your festive moments on Instagram, whether it is a picture in a traditional outfit, a family celebration, a beautifully decorated home, glowing diyas, rangoli or a night full of lights. A catchy Instagram caption can make your festive post more engaging and help you express the joy, love and excitement of the Festival of Lights.

Diwali is one of the most exciting festivals for students and kids, bringing joy, colourful decorations, beautiful diyas, rangoli, sweets and memorable celebrations with family and friends. Whether you are sharing pictures in your favourite festive outfit, posting photos of your school celebrations, showing off your rangoli designs or capturing moments with your loved ones, a good Instagram caption makes your post even more special.