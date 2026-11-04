8th Pay Commission: From ₹69,000 Minimum Salary To 3.833 Fitment Factor, Check Full List Of Employee Union’s Demands

8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Each central government employee has their eyes on the next big news from the Government of India. The 8th Pay Commission completed one year of its formal formation on November 3. This is the time when the Commission reaches a conclusion and notes down the important points for further formal processes. This process has the next step of announcing all the factors that the government has accepted for the welfare of its employees. For that, government employees are keeping a close watch on the 8th Pay Commission. The Commission is consulting employee unions, pensioner associations and staff federations to understand their expectations for the next salary revision. The last meeting of the Commission was completed in Mumbai on October 22–23, 2026. Unions have proposed a minimum basic salary of ₹69,000, a fitment factor of 3.833 and an annual increment of 6%, along with better pensions and allowances.

These are demands, not approved benefits. The Commission is expected to submit its recommendations by May 3, 2027. Read About Their Demands More At: 8th Pay Commission What Are the Latest Demands of Employee Unions? List Of Demand From 8th Pay Commission Basic Salary And Fitment Factor Employee unions have demanded a significant increase in the minimum basic salary. This demand is to help government employees manage rising living costs. The unions have also proposed a higher fitment factor, better annual increments and changes to the existing pay structure. All of this to ensure fair salaries and improved career growth. Minimum Basic Salary: Increase from ₹18,000 to ₹69,000 per month.

Fitment Factor: NC-JCM has demanded 3.833, AITUC 3.0 and BPMS reportedly 4.0.

Annual Increment: Increase from 3% to 6%.

Pay Level Merger: Merge selected pay levels to simplify the salary structure.

Career Progression: Provide at least five financial promotions during 30 years of service.

DA and DR Demands Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) help employees and pensioners manage inflation. Unions want these benefits to be revised more frequently and linked to basic pay and other allowances. Their proposals aim to ensure that salaries and pensions keep pace with rising living costs. DA Merger: Merge DA with basic pay when it reaches 25%.

DR Merger: Apply a similar rule to DR and basic pension.

Quarterly Revision: Revise DA and DR every three months instead of twice a year.

Allowance Revision: Link HRA and other allowances to DA increases. Pension and Retirement Benefits Employee unions want better retirement benefits to provide financial security after service. Their proposals include restoring the Old Pension Scheme, increasing pension amounts and reducing the waiting period for pension restoration after commutation. They have also demanded better family pension benefits and changes to existing pension arrangements.

Old Pension Scheme: Restore OPS for eligible employees.

Higher Pension: NC-JCM has proposed a pension equal to 67% of the last basic pay.

Family Pension: Increase family pension to 50%.

Pension Revision: Increase pension by 5% every five years.

Commutation Period: Reduce the recovery period from 15 years to 11–12 years.

OROP: Extend One Rank One Pension benefits to civilian employees.

GPF Facility: Extend GPF benefits to NPS and UPS subscribers until OPS is restored. Allowances, Leave and Employee Welfare Apart from salary increases, unions have demanded better healthcare, insurance and leave facilities. These proposals focus on employees working in difficult conditions and retirees who need medical and financial support. They also seek improved maternity, paternity and family care benefits.

Risk Allowance: Provide ₹10,000 per month to eligible employees working in risky conditions.

Medical Allowance: Improve medical support and healthcare facilities for pensioners.

Leave Encashment: Increase the limit to 450 days under AITUC's proposal, while NC-JCM has proposed up to 600 days.

Maternity Leave: Increase to 240 days.

Paternity Leave: Increase to 45 days.

Parent Care Leave: Provide 60 days during an employee's service.

Gratuity: Remove the existing service-linked ceiling, as proposed by NC-JCM.

Bonus: Provide a minimum bonus equivalent to 30 days' wages.

Insurance: Provide ₹1 crore coverage for Group C and ₹1.5 crore for Group B employees.

Accident Compensation: Provide ₹2 crore compensation for employees who die in work-related accidents. Special Demands of Railway Employees

Railway employee unions have highlighted the risks and challenges faced by staff working on tracks, trains and other operational duties. They want better salaries, special allowances and improved promotion opportunities. The demands also focus on recognising the technical responsibilities of railway workers and improving workplace conditions. Increase salary and pay scales for railway employees.

Provide better risk and hardship allowances.

Offer special allowances to track maintainers, patrolmen, keymen and gatemen.

Improve promotion opportunities for railway technicians.

Recognise the technical responsibilities of track maintainers.

Improve allowances for loco pilots and running staff.

Address the working conditions of women railway employees. Family Unit and Recruitment Demands