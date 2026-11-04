No More 'Zero Percentile': NEET PG & NEET SS to Shift to Rank-Based Admissions

Admissions to the postgraduate and super-speciality medical courses in India are prepapring to make a significant tranition. A 12-member expert committee appointed to review the medical admission architecture has recommended the removing of the existing percentile-based qualifying criteria in favour of a pure rank-based merit system for the NEET PG and NEET SS exams. The committee has also submitted its detailed recommendations to the Supreme Court of Inda, outlining that scorecards should dsiplay candidate’s pure ranks rather than percentile marks. The Nationa Medical Commission (NMC) has also already granted in-principle apporval to the framework, with proposed implementation which is scheduled to start from 2027.

Why is the Percentile System Being Dropped for NEET PG & SS?

The decision to drop the percentile system for NEET PG and SS exam comes after years of legal contention and public debate over repeated reductions in qualifying percentiles to fill the vacant postgraduate medical setas. In previous rounds, qualifying percentiles decreased shraply, sometimes even dropping down to zero, allowing the candidates with negligible or negative marks to enter the counselling session. Keeping in mind this issue the expert committee reasoned that:-