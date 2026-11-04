No More 'Zero Percentile': NEET PG & NEET SS to Shift to Rank-Based Admissions
An expert committee constituted by the Centre has recommeded on replacing the percentile-based cutoff system for the NEET PG and NEET SS with a direct rank-based merit system. Read to the article for complete details.
Admissions to the postgraduate and super-speciality medical courses in India are prepapring to make a significant tranition. A 12-member expert committee appointed to review the medical admission architecture has recommended the removing of the existing percentile-based qualifying criteria in favour of a pure rank-based merit system for the NEET PG and NEET SS exams. The committee has also submitted its detailed recommendations to the Supreme Court of Inda, outlining that scorecards should dsiplay candidate’s pure ranks rather than percentile marks. The Nationa Medical Commission (NMC) has also already granted in-principle apporval to the framework, with proposed implementation which is scheduled to start from 2027.
Why is the Percentile System Being Dropped for NEET PG & SS?
The decision to drop the percentile system for NEET PG and SS exam comes after years of legal contention and public debate over repeated reductions in qualifying percentiles to fill the vacant postgraduate medical setas. In previous rounds, qualifying percentiles decreased shraply, sometimes even dropping down to zero, allowing the candidates with negligible or negative marks to enter the counselling session. Keeping in mind this issue the expert committee reasoned that:-
- Minimum eligibility criteria must not be heavily diluted merely to fill empty seats, as this compromises the quality of specialised healthcare training.
- A clear rank-based system will give candidates a transparent assessment of their standing across all rounds, reducing repetitive cutoff marks adjustments.
Also check, NEET UG CBT Mode Only by 2028, Complete Report of Task Force Expected by Jan Next Year
What are the Steps Being Taken to Address the Vacant Medical Seats of NEET PG and SS?
To solve the recurring problem of vacant seats without lowering academic standards, the committee has also recommended some practical reforms, which are as follows:-
- Lower tuitions fees for pre-clinical and para-clinical branches such as Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology that frequently go unfilled.
- Removing mandatory rural service bonds for doctors choosing non-clinical specialisations.
- Direct online sharing of rank data between the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) and state counselling bodies to avoid scheduling delays.
Also check, SC Questions NBEMS Over "Limited Disclosure" of NEET-PG Answer Keys, Seeks Detailed Explanation
Percentile vs. Rank System: What Changes for Aspirants?
Under the percentile format, a candidate’s qualification depends on how they score relative to the total number of test-takers in a given session, which previously required multiple percentile marks redution when the seats remained empty. In contrast, a pure rank-based system assigns fixed absolute ranks to all the candidates. Counselling bodies can also set the predicatble rank limits for admission rounds, making sure that seats are filled systematically while maintaining a clear academic floor.
Also check, MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Today, Allotment on Nov 7
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.