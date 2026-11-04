Tamil Nadu School Holidays in November 2026: Check Full Holiday List, Diwali Break and Working Saturdays
Tamil Nadu School Holidays November 2026: Check the complete school holiday list, Diwali holiday on November 9, November 28 working Saturday, weekly offs and important festival dates.
Tamil Nadu School Holidays November 2026: Students in Tamil Nadu can expect a few holidays in November 2026, including the Deepavali festival and the additional holiday announced by the state government for November 9. Since Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8, the Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9, a public holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state.
The government has also announced that Saturday, November 28, 2026, will be a working day to compensate for the additional holiday. The decision was taken following requests from students, parents, teachers and government employees who wanted an extra day to celebrate Diwali and travel to their hometowns.
Apart from Diwali, students will have their regular Sunday holidays during November. Parents and students should check the latest school circulars to confirm the monthly working-day schedule, particularly for private, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated institutions.
Also Read : School Holidays in November 2026
Tamil Nadu School Holiday List November 2026: Full Dates
According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department's 2026-27 academic calendar, November has nine scheduled holidays, including weekly offs and the Deepavali holiday. However, the state government's subsequent announcement has added November 9 as a holiday and designated November 28 as a working day.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
School Status
|
November 1
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Closed
|
November 7
|
Saturday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
As per school schedule
|
November 8
|
Sunday
|
Diwali/Deepavali
|
Holiday
|
November 9
|
Monday
|
Additional Diwali Holiday
|
Closed
|
November 14
|
Saturday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
As per school schedule
|
November 15
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Closed
|
November 21
|
Saturday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
As per school schedule
|
November 22
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Closed
|
November 28
|
Saturday
|
Revised Working Day
|
Open
|
November 29
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Closed
Note: Saturday working arrangements can vary according to the school's academic calendar. November 28 has specifically been declared a working day for the educational institutions covered by the government order.
Also Read: Diwali 2026 School Holidays: Check State-wise Updates
Tamil Nadu Schools to Remain Closed on November 9 for Diwali
The Tamil Nadu government has announced an additional public holiday on November 9, 2026, for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state.
The decision was announced on October 28 after students, parents, teachers and government employees requested an additional day off because Deepavali falls on Sunday this year.
The additional holiday will allow students and families travelling to their hometowns to celebrate the festival to return without rushing. The government has also directed the concerned authorities to make arrangements for implementing the revised schedule.
Also Read :
|Assam School Holiday in November 2026
|Chhatisgarh School Holiday in November 2026
November 28 Declared a Working Saturday
To compensate for the additional holiday on November 9, the Tamil Nadu government has declared November 28, 2026, a working Saturday for schools, colleges, government offices and other educational institutions covered by the order.
Students should therefore not assume that November 28 will be a regular weekend holiday. Schools will conduct classes according to the revised schedule.
Also Read :
Tamil Nadu School Holiday Calendar 2026-27: What Does the Academic Calendar Say?
The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, providing details of working days, weekly holidays, examinations and vacations.
According to the calendar:
- The academic year includes 210 working days.
- Schools have 155 holidays during the academic year.
- November originally had 21 working days and nine holidays.
- The second-term examinations are scheduled from December 15 to 23, 2026.
- The second-term vacation will begin on December 24 and continue until January 3, 2027.
Important Festivals and Holidays in November 2026
Apart from Diwali, November includes several festivals observed across India. However, not all festival dates are compulsory school holidays in Tamil Nadu.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
November 8
|
Sunday
|
Diwali/Deepavali
|
November 9
|
Monday
|
Govardhan Puja and additional state holiday
|
November 11
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Dooj
|
November 15
|
Sunday
|
Chhath Puja
|
November 24
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Diwali is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu. The additional November 9 closure has also been specifically announced by the state government. Other festival dates in the table should not automatically be treated as statewide school closures. Individual institutions may issue separate holiday notices.
Also Read:
Will Schools Remain Closed in Tamil Nadu on November 24?
November 24, 2026, marks Guru Nanak Jayanti. Although the occasion appears in the 2026 central government holiday calendar, students should check the Tamil Nadu school calendar and their respective institutional notices before assuming that schools will remain closed.
Private schools, matriculation schools and CBSE-affiliated institutions may follow different holiday schedules.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.