Tamil Nadu School Holidays in November 2026: Check Full Holiday List, Diwali Break and Working Saturdays

Tamil Nadu School Holidays November 2026: Students in Tamil Nadu can expect a few holidays in November 2026, including the Deepavali festival and the additional holiday announced by the state government for November 9. Since Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8, the Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9, a public holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state. The government has also announced that Saturday, November 28, 2026, will be a working day to compensate for the additional holiday. The decision was taken following requests from students, parents, teachers and government employees who wanted an extra day to celebrate Diwali and travel to their hometowns. Apart from Diwali, students will have their regular Sunday holidays during November. Parents and students should check the latest school circulars to confirm the monthly working-day schedule, particularly for private, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated institutions.

Also Read : School Holidays in November 2026 Tamil Nadu School Holiday List November 2026: Full Dates According to the Tamil Nadu School Education Department's 2026-27 academic calendar, November has nine scheduled holidays, including weekly offs and the Deepavali holiday. However, the state government's subsequent announcement has added November 9 as a holiday and designated November 28 as a working day. Date Day Occasion School Status November 1 Sunday Weekly Holiday Closed November 7 Saturday Weekly Holiday As per school schedule November 8 Sunday Diwali/Deepavali Holiday November 9 Monday Additional Diwali Holiday Closed November 14 Saturday Weekly Holiday As per school schedule November 15 Sunday Weekly Holiday Closed November 21 Saturday Weekly Holiday As per school schedule November 22 Sunday Weekly Holiday Closed November 28 Saturday Revised Working Day Open November 29 Sunday Weekly Holiday Closed

Note: Saturday working arrangements can vary according to the school's academic calendar. November 28 has specifically been declared a working day for the educational institutions covered by the government order. Also Read: Diwali 2026 School Holidays: Check State-wise Updates Tamil Nadu Schools to Remain Closed on November 9 for Diwali The Tamil Nadu government has announced an additional public holiday on November 9, 2026, for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state. The decision was announced on October 28 after students, parents, teachers and government employees requested an additional day off because Deepavali falls on Sunday this year. The additional holiday will allow students and families travelling to their hometowns to celebrate the festival to return without rushing. The government has also directed the concerned authorities to make arrangements for implementing the revised schedule.

According to the calendar: The academic year includes 210 working days.

Schools have 155 holidays during the academic year.

November originally had 21 working days and nine holidays.

The second-term examinations are scheduled from December 15 to 23, 2026.

The second-term vacation will begin on December 24 and continue until January 3, 2027. Important Festivals and Holidays in November 2026 Apart from Diwali, November includes several festivals observed across India. However, not all festival dates are compulsory school holidays in Tamil Nadu. Date Day Festival/Occasion November 8 Sunday Diwali/Deepavali November 9 Monday Govardhan Puja and additional state holiday November 11 Wednesday Bhai Dooj November 15 Sunday Chhath Puja November 24 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti