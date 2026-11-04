The 2026 US midterm elections are becoming a defining moment for the balance of power on Capitol Hill, with the early trends showing Democrats surpassing Trump’s Republicans in key states clashing for control of Congress. Besides national party clashes, the extending progress of Indian-origin candidates across federal and state races has surfaced as a major testament of diaspora's soaring political influence. US Midterm Elections 2026: Who are Indian-Americans Who Have Won? Early results showcased significant milestones for Indian-American contenders, led by key victories in Virginia and Florida. Representative Suhas Subramanyam, an Indian-American Democrat secured a second term in the US House of Representatives from Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. The race was called shortly after 8 PM, confirming Subramanyam’s victory over Republican competitor Dave Beckwith and Independent candidate Ahsen Malik. First elected to Congress in 2024 after term in Virginia and State Senate, Subramanyam handled a diverse district spanning Loudoun, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties alongside Fairfax and Prince William counties in the US Midterms Elections 2026.

In another massive milestone, educator Pia Dandiya secured a victory in Florida’s 22nd District, according to NBC News projections. Competing as a Democrat, Dandiya successfully beat Republican businessman Casey Askar to gain the Palm Beach County seat, further elevating South Asian representation in the House. Also, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller won re-election in Maryland alongside Governor Wes Moore in the midterm elections. Who are other Indian Candidates and their seats in US Midterm Elections? Beyond these initial victories, numerous prominent Indian-American leaders featured massively on ballots across the country. The most closely awaited clash was in Ohio, where entrepreneur and former 2024 Republican presidential contestant Vivek Ramaswamy ran as the GOP nominee for governor against Democrat Amy Acton. In Maryland, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller seeked re-election to sustain her governance alongside Governor Wes Moore.