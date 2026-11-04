West Bengal School Holiday in November 2026: Check Full Holiday List, Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja Dates

West Bengal School Holidays November 2026: Students in West Bengal can look forward to several holidays in November 2026, with the festive calendar including Kali Puja, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the 2026 model holiday calendar released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), schools have an extended Puja vacation continuing until November 12, 2026. With November beginning amid the festive season, students and parents are checking the West Bengal school holiday list 2026 to know the dates of school closures and reopening. The month also includes additional holidays for Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti. The WBBSE model holiday list provides the schedule for recognised secondary schools, while individual institutions, including private, CBSE and ICSE schools, may follow separate academic calendars. Here is the complete list of West Bengal school holidays in November 2026.

Also Read: School Holidays in November 2026 West Bengal School Holiday List November 2026: Full Dates Here is the list of important festivals and school holidays scheduled in West Bengal during November 2026. Date Day Festival/Occasion Holiday Details November 1 Sunday Weekly Holiday Sunday November 8 Sunday Kali Puja/Diwali Festival holiday November 9 Monday Additional Day for Kali Puja Holiday November 10 Tuesday Additional Day for Kali Puja Holiday November 11 Wednesday Bhatridwitiya/Bhai Dooj Holiday November 12 Thursday Day after Bhatridwitiya Holiday November 15 Sunday Chhath Puja Festival holiday November 16 Monday Additional Day for Chhath Puja Holiday November 24 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti and Parshwanath's Rathajatra Holiday

Note: The dates are based on the WBBSE model holiday calendar and the West Bengal government's 2026 holiday notification. Actual school reopening dates may vary according to institutional calendars. West Bengal School Holidays 2026: Extended Puja Vacation Until November 12 Students enrolled in recognised secondary schools under WBBSE have an extended Puja vacation from October 15 to November 12, 2026. The model holiday calendar mentions 25 days of vacation, excluding Sundays. This extended break covers several major festive occasions, including Kali Puja, Diwali and Bhatridwitiya. As a result, students will get an extended break during the first half of November. Schools are expected to resume regular academic activities after the Puja vacation, subject to their respective institutional schedules and any subsequent notifications.

Also Read: Diwali 2026 School Holidays: Check State-wise Updates Kali Puja and Diwali School Holidays in West Bengal Kali Puja and Diwali will be observed on November 8, 2026, which falls on a Sunday. Kali Puja is one of the major festivals celebrated across West Bengal, particularly in Kolkata and surrounding districts. According to the state government's holiday notification, November 9 and November 10 have been declared additional holidays for Kali Puja. Bhatridwitiya will be observed on November 11, followed by another holiday on November 12. Also Read: Punjab School Holiday in November 2026 Chhath Puja School Holiday in West Bengal Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 15, 2026, which falls on a Sunday. The West Bengal holiday calendar also includes November 16 as an additional holiday for Chhath Puja.

The festival is widely celebrated in several parts of West Bengal, particularly in areas with significant communities observing the occasion. Schools following the applicable holiday calendar will observe the notified closure. Students should check their respective school notices for confirmation of the reopening schedule after the festival. Also Read : Rajasthan School Holiday in November 2026 Haryana School Holiday in November 2026 J&K School Holiday in November 2026 Kerala School Holiday in November 2026 Guru Nanak Jayanti School Holiday on November 24 Another important holiday in November 2026 is Guru Nanak Jayanti, which will be observed on Tuesday, November 24. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The West Bengal government has included Guru Nanak's birthday and Parshwanath's Rathajatra in its November holiday notification. The WBBSE model holiday list also mentions the occasion as a school holiday.