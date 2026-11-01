Chhattisgarh School Holidays in November 2026: Check Full List of Festival Dates & Breaks

Chhattisgarh School Holidays November 2026: The School Education Department of Chhattisgarh has recognized various breaks and public holidays for educational institutes in the month of November 2026 in Chhattisgarh. The academic calendar of the month comprises an important and extensive festive period centered on Deepawali along with the subsequent observances such as Govardhan Puja, Annakut, and Bhai Dooj. Along with these important dates, other state closures in the month have been marked for various cultural and religious occasions such as Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti (Kartik Purnima). Hence, the schools give their students various periodic breaks besides Sunday closures.

It has been observed that the careful scheduling of holiday list by the Department of School Education and regional education officers has considered both community practices and school productivity. It has been done in such a manner that the students, teachers, and administrative authorities can engage in their traditional community practices, state festivities and family gatherings without any regular operational conflict. At the same time, the regional education officers ensure the strict supervision of entire academic activities to make sure that no aspect of yearly syllabus hours is affected in the process of periodic assessment.