Chhattisgarh School Holidays in November 2026: Check Full List of Festival Dates & Breaks
Chhattisgarh School Holidays November 2026: The School Education Department of Chhattisgarh has scheduled several holidays for educational institutions across the state in November 2026. The month features a major festive cluster centered around Diwali, followed by Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and regional observances. Additionally, public holidays will be observed for Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti, offering students extended breaks alongside standard weekend holidays.
Chhattisgarh School Holidays November 2026: The School Education Department of Chhattisgarh has recognized various breaks and public holidays for educational institutes in the month of November 2026 in Chhattisgarh. The academic calendar of the month comprises an important and extensive festive period centered on Deepawali along with the subsequent observances such as Govardhan Puja, Annakut, and Bhai Dooj. Along with these important dates, other state closures in the month have been marked for various cultural and religious occasions such as Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti (Kartik Purnima). Hence, the schools give their students various periodic breaks besides Sunday closures.
It has been observed that the careful scheduling of holiday list by the Department of School Education and regional education officers has considered both community practices and school productivity. It has been done in such a manner that the students, teachers, and administrative authorities can engage in their traditional community practices, state festivities and family gatherings without any regular operational conflict. At the same time, the regional education officers ensure the strict supervision of entire academic activities to make sure that no aspect of yearly syllabus hours is affected in the process of periodic assessment.
Chhattisgarh School Holiday Calendar: November 2026
Below is the lis of Chhattisgarh School Holiday Calendars for November 2026:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion / Festival
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Holiday Category
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November 1, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off / Haryana & MP Foundation Day
|
Regular Weekend
|
November 7, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Narak Chaturdashi / Chhoti Diwali
|
Festive Break (Select Schools)
|
November 8, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
Gazetted Holiday / Weekend
|
November 9, 2026
|
Monday
|
Govardhan Puja / Annakut
|
State Public Holiday
|
November 11, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Dooj (Bhaiya Dooj)
|
Gazetted / State Holiday
|
November 15, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Chhath Puja (Sandhya Arghya)
|
Public Holiday / Weekend
|
November 22, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Regular Weekend
|
November 24, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
November 29, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Regular Weekend
Also Read: Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026
Chhattisgarh School Holiday November 2026: Restricted / Optional Holiday List 2026
The optional holidays for Chhattisgarh for November 2026 are Deepawali (South Indian) on 7th November, Goverdhan Pooja on 9th November, and Bhai Dooj on 11th November. Some other restricted holidays for Chhattisgarh include Bhagwan Sahastrabahu Jayanti on 16th November and Namdev Jayanti on 20th November.
|
November
|
Date
|
Saturday
|
Deepawali (South Indian)
|
|
09/11/2026
|
Monday
|
Second Day of Diwali (Goverdhan Pooja)
|
|
11/11/2026
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Dooj (Deepawali)
|
|
16/11/2026
|
Monday
|
Bhagwan Sahastrabahu Jayanti
|
|
20/11/2026
|
Friday
|
Namdev Jayanti
Festive Breaks & Extended Long Weekends
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Diwali Holidays & Post-Diwali Vacations: As Diwali is celebrated on November 8 (Sunday), there shall be consecutive official holidays for Govardhan Puja (November 9) and Bhai Dooj (November 11) in all educational institutes of Chhattisgarh, so several private and residential schools would have sufficient reasons to announce a successive holiday due to festivals from November 7 to November 11, 2026.
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Celebration of Chhath Puja: The devotees of Chhattisgarh observe the Chhath Puja with their customary ritual, wherein the significant evening offering is observed on November 15 (Sunday), 2026.
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Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab): Celebrated on November 24 (Tuesday) as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, this day is officially declared as a compulsory holiday for all schools, colleges, and government offices of Chhattisgarh.
Official Guidelines for Parents and Students
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While government schools strictly adhere to the academic calendar issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI), private CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools may extend local vacation periods (such as a full-week Diwali break) by adjusting internal compensatory working Saturdays.
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Local holidays for local melas or regional district fairs may be declared individually by respective District Collectors (DCs) under local discretionary authority.
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Parents and guardians should consult their respective school diaries, official circulars, or school ERP portals for confirmation of institute-specific re-opening dates.
Also Read: Haryana School Holiday November 2026: Check Dates, Festivals and School Breaks
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.