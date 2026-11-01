UP Board Class 12 Exams 2027: Over 11 Lakh Students Choose Biology, Mathematics Sees Decline
Over 11.6 lakh students have chosen Biology for the Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board examinations, while Mathematics registrations remain below four lakh, according to official registration data.
More than 11.6 lakh students have opted for Biology for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 examinations in 2027, while Mathematics continues to see fewer students choosing the subject.
According to the registration data, 11,63,401 students have selected Biology, compared with 3,99,965 students who have opted for Mathematics. The figures show that nearly three times as many students have chosen Biology as Mathematics.
The data covers 24,38,883 students registered for the UP Board Intermediate examinations in 2027. Of these, 15,63,366 students belong to the Science stream.
Biology remains a popular choice
Biology has remained a preferred subject among UP Board students over the past five years. Registrations for the subject have stayed above 10 lakh during this period.
In 2023, 10,84,932 students opted for Biology. The number increased to 11,34,114 in 2024 and 12,49,460 in 2025. In 2026, Biology registrations stood at 12,16,270.
For the 2027 examinations, the number has reached 11,63,401.
The wide range of career options available after studying Biology is one reason for its popularity. Students can pursue medical courses as well as fields such as agriculture, healthcare and veterinary sciences.
Mathematics registrations remain low
Mathematics has seen a decline in student registrations over the past few years.
In 2023, 4,99,484 students opted for the subject. The number fell to 4,50,097 in 2024 and 4,25,257 in 2025.
For the 2026 examinations, 3,98,567 students selected Mathematics. The number has increased slightly to 3,99,965 for 2027.
UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said the difference in registrations could be linked to the wider career opportunities available through Biology and students’ apprehension about Mathematics.
Sociology leads among humanities subjects
Among humanities subjects, Sociology has received the highest number of registrations, with 4,22,590 students opting for it.
Political Science follows with 3,60,344 registrations, while Geography has 3,17,036 students.
Home Science has 2,17,983 registrations, and Economics has 2,17,226. Sanskrit has received 71,225 registrations. The Commerce stream has 55,243 registered students.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.