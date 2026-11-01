UP Board Class 12 Exams 2027: Over 11 Lakh Students Choose Biology, Mathematics Sees Decline

More than 11.6 lakh students have opted for Biology for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 examinations in 2027, while Mathematics continues to see fewer students choosing the subject.

According to the registration data, 11,63,401 students have selected Biology, compared with 3,99,965 students who have opted for Mathematics. The figures show that nearly three times as many students have chosen Biology as Mathematics.

The data covers 24,38,883 students registered for the UP Board Intermediate examinations in 2027. Of these, 15,63,366 students belong to the Science stream.

Biology remains a popular choice

Biology has remained a preferred subject among UP Board students over the past five years. Registrations for the subject have stayed above 10 lakh during this period.

In 2023, 10,84,932 students opted for Biology. The number increased to 11,34,114 in 2024 and 12,49,460 in 2025. In 2026, Biology registrations stood at 12,16,270.