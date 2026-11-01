APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 196 Posts, Check Eligibility and Direct Link Here

APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application process for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) recruitment on November 2, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 196 vacancies would be filled for the A.P. Economics and Statistical Subordinate Service. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms till now can complete the registration process through the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. The official notification and application online process was started from October 13, 2026. Selected candidates will receive pay scales between Rs 37,640 to 1,15,550/-

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fees and more details.