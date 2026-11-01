APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 196 Posts, Check Eligibility and Direct Link Here
The APPSC will close the online application process for 196 Assistant Statistical Officer posts on November 2, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Check the notification highlights, eligibility requirements, application link and steps to apply here.
Key Points
- APPSC ASO online application process closes on November 2, 2026.
- Applications for 196 Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) posts began on October 13, 2026.
- Candidates must apply online through the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application process for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) recruitment on November 2, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 196 vacancies would be filled for the A.P. Economics and Statistical Subordinate Service. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms till now can complete the registration process through the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. The official notification and application online process was started from October 13, 2026. Selected candidates will receive pay scales between Rs 37,640 to 1,15,550/-
Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fees and more details.
APPSC ASO Notification 2026 Highlights
The commission released the official notification under Advertisement No20/2026 on October 13, 2026. Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission
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Post Name
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Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO)
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Advertisement No.
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20/2026
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No of Vacancies
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196
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 13, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 2, 2026
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Age Limit
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18 to 44 years
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Pay Scale
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Rs. 37,640 – Rs. 1,15,500
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Selection Process
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Written Examination and Computer Proficiency Test
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Official Website
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psc.ap.gov.in
APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The APPSC ASO online application process will remain open till November 2, 2026 up to 11:59 PM. Candidates must complete the application and fee payment before the closing time. Those who are registering for the first time must first complete the One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) process. Check the direct link to apply for APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 and official notification pdf in the table below.
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APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Link
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APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the required eligibility conditions as stated in the official notification. Those who do not meet the criteria for their applications can be rejected. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with Statistics as one of the main subjects.
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Those who have a degree in Mathematics, Economics, Commerce or Computer Science are also eligible provided Statistics was included as a paper in one or more years of their degree course.
2. Age Limit
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The minimum age is 18 years.
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The maximum age is 44 years .
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Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories as per government rules.
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SC, ST, BC and EWS candidates: 5 years
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Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: 10 years
Steps to Apply for APPSC ASO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.
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Complete the One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) if you are applying for the first time.
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Log in using the OTPR ID and password.
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Click on the Assistant Statistical Officer Online Application Link.
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Enter personal details including educational qualifications and examination centre preferences.
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Check the application form once to ensure that it is correct and click on Save & Submit.
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Pay the application fee online as per the category.
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Download and save the application form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.