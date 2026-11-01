MH SET Answer Key 2026 Out at setexam.unipune.ac.in: Download Response Sheet and Raise Objection Link Active

MH SET Answer Key 2026: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the provisional answer key for the 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the authority has uploaded the Interim Answer Key and the raise objection process, if any, through the official website-http://setexam.unipune.ac.in. The candidates may challenge the answer key and questions till November,2026 upto 11.59.59 PM.

MH SET Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The MH SET Answer Key 2026 download link has been activated by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the authority has also activated the raise objection link. Applicants can download their answer key directly through the link given below-