MH SET Answer Key 2026 Out at setexam.unipune.ac.in: Download Response Sheet and Raise Objection Link Active
MH SET Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for the 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) on its official website. The candidates may challenge the answer key and questions till November,2026 upto 11.59.59 PM. Check all details here.
MH SET Answer Key 2026: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the provisional answer key for the 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the authority has uploaded the Interim Answer Key and the raise objection process, if any, through the official website-http://setexam.unipune.ac.in. The candidates may challenge the answer key and questions till November,2026 upto 11.59.59 PM.
MH SET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The MH SET Answer Key 2026 download link has been activated by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at its official website. Along with the provisional answer key and response sheet, the authority has also activated the raise objection link. Applicants can download their answer key directly through the link given below-
|MH SET Answer Key 2026
|PDF Download Link
How To Raise an Objection Against MH SET Answer Key 2026?
The students who are not satisfied with the answers in the interim answer keys displayed on the official website can raise their objections. It the candidates are not satisfied with the particular formation of the question, they may give their feedback/challenge to the answers/question in the online mode, with evidence as attachments mentioned in the notification. Check the steps to raise objections-
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You can submit the challenges/feedback in the online mode only.
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Please ascertain the number of question(s)/answers from each paper to be challenged.
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You are advised to keep ready the PDF files of evidence for all questions separately.
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Pay Rs. 200/- per question, non-refundable, in online mode only by Credit card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking.
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The candidate can choose multiple answer keys/questions to challenge separately but shall submit
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Online Feedback only once. Once you proceed to payment mode, you will be unable to change the number of questions/answers to be challenged.
What's Next After MH SET Answer Key 2026?
After the closing of the raise objection deadline i.e. November 03, 2026, all the challenges will be evaluated by the experts set up by the authority, and the answer keys will be finalized as per U.G.C. guidelines. Then the final answer keys will be used for digitized evaluation of the OMR sheets and uploaded on the M-SET website. Remember that no candidates can challenge or raise objections against the final answer key. The final answer key will be released with the Result for the 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) on the official website in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for all the latest updates in this regard.
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