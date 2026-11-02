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Florida Plane Crash: Inside Final Chilling Minutes Before Learjet Carrying 9 Makes Missile-Like Nose-Dive, Pilot Calls: ‘We’re Out Of…’

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 15:43 IST

The aircraft had left from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading towards North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, and it drowned near Greenacres in Palm Beach County at around 12:50 pm.

According to air traffic control communications, the Learjet was flying at around 35,000 feet
According to air traffic control communications, the Learjet was flying at around 35,000 feet

A tragic plane crash in Florida has killed all nine people aboard a private Learjet 60 after the aircraft plunged into a residential neighbourhood in Palm Beach County on November 1. Air traffic control recordings have uncovered the terrible concluding moments of the flight, including desperate emergency calls and sudan dive from the cockpit as the jet rapidly lost altitude.

The aircraft had left from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading towards North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, and it drowned near Greenacres in Palm Beach County at around 12:50 pm.

What Happened Before the Florida Plane Crash?

According to air traffic control communications, the Learjet was flying at around 35,000 feet when the pilots witnessed icing conditions, moderate turbulence and precipitation.

The crew informed controllers that they were handling ice accumulation on the aircraft but were witnessing turbulence. The pilots also reported shifting weather patterns and requested permission to climb to a higher altitude in search of smoother flying conditions.

However, the situation degraded swiftly. Gradually after the aircraft encountered precipitation, the crew reported an instant loss of altitude.

Pilot's Final Mayday Calls and Final Moments before Jet Crash

Audio recordings accessed by LiveATC.net showcase the increasingly sudden attempts by the cockpit crew to communicate with air traffic controllers.

Initially, the pilot reported a descent rate of around 10,000 feet per minute while announcing an emergency.

Within seconds, the situation turned critical, with the aircraft reportedly descending at approximately 20,000 feet per minute.

The pilot then cautioned air traffic controllers: "We're going to crash into the ground."

The aircraft's descent rate later reached approximately 22,000 feet per minute, while the jet was reportedly banking sharply. Around 35 seconds after the initial Mayday call, the final cockpit communication was made: "We're out of time."

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 signalled that the descent rate at one point crossed 32,000 feet per minute.

Nine Dead, Investigation Underway

The aircraft hit the ground near a residential area, thus establishing a massive crater and causing a massive fireball. Videos circulating on social media featured the jet drowning towards the ground before exploding near a roadway.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis regarded the incident as a catastrophic tragedy. Authorities evacuated approximately 600 residents from an adjacent mobile home community as a precaution.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have intiated an investigation to establish the reason of the crash. Although icing, turbulence and severe weather were reported before the incident, investigators have not yet identified what caused the aircraft to crash.

The identities of the victims and the definite sequence of mechanical or functional failure is still under investigation.


Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 15:41 IST
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