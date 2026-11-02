A tragic plane crash in Florida has killed all nine people aboard a private Learjet 60 after the aircraft plunged into a residential neighbourhood in Palm Beach County on November 1. Air traffic control recordings have uncovered the terrible concluding moments of the flight, including desperate emergency calls and sudan dive from the cockpit as the jet rapidly lost altitude. The aircraft had left from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading towards North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, and it drowned near Greenacres in Palm Beach County at around 12:50 pm. What Happened Before the Florida Plane Crash? According to air traffic control communications, the Learjet was flying at around 35,000 feet when the pilots witnessed icing conditions, moderate turbulence and precipitation.

The crew informed controllers that they were handling ice accumulation on the aircraft but were witnessing turbulence. The pilots also reported shifting weather patterns and requested permission to climb to a higher altitude in search of smoother flying conditions. However, the situation degraded swiftly. Gradually after the aircraft encountered precipitation, the crew reported an instant loss of altitude. Pilot's Final Mayday Calls and Final Moments before Jet Crash Audio recordings accessed by LiveATC.net showcase the increasingly sudden attempts by the cockpit crew to communicate with air traffic controllers. Initially, the pilot reported a descent rate of around 10,000 feet per minute while announcing an emergency. Autoridades de Greenacres en Florida buscan víctimas tras el accidente de jet ejecutivo learjet 60 de matrícula N722BD que salió de Austin en Texas. La aeronave cayó en picada desde 11.000 cayendo en una zona de viviendas móviles Aún no hay explicación del accidente! En seguimiento... Estas las diferentes imágenes registradas del accidente en cámaras de seguidad y vehículos que tránsitaban por el lugar !! — Henry Forero J. (@HENRYFOREROJ) November 1, 2026

Within seconds, the situation turned critical, with the aircraft reportedly descending at approximately 20,000 feet per minute. The pilot then cautioned air traffic controllers: "We're going to crash into the ground." The aircraft's descent rate later reached approximately 22,000 feet per minute, while the jet was reportedly banking sharply. Around 35 seconds after the initial Mayday call, the final cockpit communication was made: "We're out of time." Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 signalled that the descent rate at one point crossed 32,000 feet per minute. Nine Dead, Investigation Underway The aircraft hit the ground near a residential area, thus establishing a massive crater and causing a massive fireball. Videos circulating on social media featured the jet drowning towards the ground before exploding near a roadway.