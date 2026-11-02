LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule & Other Details Here

Key Points The online exam for LIC HFL Apprentice 2026 is scheduled for 7 November 2026.

Applications for 232 apprentice posts were open from 20 October to 1 November 2026.

Document verification and personal interviews will be held on 15 November 2026.

LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Date 2026 OUT: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has announced the exam date for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The online exam will be held on 7 November 2026. The company has invited applications for 232 apprentice posts across India. The online application window ran from 20 October to 1 November 2026. Candidates who cleared the application stage should now start their final preparation. The selection process includes an online exam, document verification, and a personal interview. In this article, we have shared the exam schedule, important dates, and other key details to help you plan better LIC HFL Exam Date 2026 Highlights LIC Housing Finance Limited has released the schedule for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can check the dates and exam information quickly.

Particulars Details Organization LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) Post Name Apprentice Advertisement No. LICHFL Apprenticeship Program-010 Total Vacancies 232 Application Start Date 20 October 2026 Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee 1 November 2026 Online Exam Date 7 November 2026 Exam Conducted By BFSI Sector Skill Council of India Exam Mode Online (remote-proctored) Exam Duration 60 minutes Exam Language English / Hindi Document Verification and Interview 15 November 2026 Selection Process Online Exam, Document Verification, Personal Interview Educational Qualification Graduation in any stream Age Limit 20 to 25 years Apprenticeship Duration 12 months Admit Card To be notified Official Website lichousing.com

LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Date 2026 LIC Housing Finance Limited has announced that the online exam for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 will be held on 7 November 2026. The exam is part of the recruitment drive for 232 apprentice posts in 25 states and UTs. The notification was released on 20 October 2026, and the application process closed on 1 November 2026. Candidates who applied can now focus on their final preparation. The exam will be conducted online by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. It is remote-proctored, so candidates can take it from home. They will need a camera-enabled device and a good internet connection. The exam will last 60 minutes and can be taken in English or Hindi. LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Schedule 2026 The table below shows the important dates for the recruitment process.