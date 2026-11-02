LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule & Other Details Here
LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Date 2026: LIC Housing Finance Limited will hold the Apprentice online exam on 7 November 2026 for 232 posts. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can now check their exam schedule, pattern, and other details.
Key Points
- The online exam for LIC HFL Apprentice 2026 is scheduled for 7 November 2026.
- Applications for 232 apprentice posts were open from 20 October to 1 November 2026.
- Document verification and personal interviews will be held on 15 November 2026.
LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Date 2026 OUT: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has announced the exam date for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The online exam will be held on 7 November 2026. The company has invited applications for 232 apprentice posts across India. The online application window ran from 20 October to 1 November 2026. Candidates who cleared the application stage should now start their final preparation. The selection process includes an online exam, document verification, and a personal interview. In this article, we have shared the exam schedule, important dates, and other key details to help you plan better
LIC HFL Exam Date 2026 Highlights
LIC Housing Finance Limited has released the schedule for its Apprentice Recruitment 2026. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can check the dates and exam information quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL)
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Advertisement No.
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LICHFL Apprenticeship Program-010
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Total Vacancies
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232
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Application Start Date
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20 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee
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1 November 2026
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Online Exam Date
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7 November 2026
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Exam Conducted By
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BFSI Sector Skill Council of India
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Exam Mode
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Online (remote-proctored)
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Exam Duration
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60 minutes
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Exam Language
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English / Hindi
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Document Verification and Interview
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15 November 2026
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Selection Process
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Online Exam, Document Verification, Personal Interview
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Educational Qualification
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Graduation in any stream
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Age Limit
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20 to 25 years
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Apprenticeship Duration
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12 months
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Admit Card
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To be notified
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Official Website
LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Date 2026
LIC Housing Finance Limited has announced that the online exam for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 will be held on 7 November 2026. The exam is part of the recruitment drive for 232 apprentice posts in 25 states and UTs. The notification was released on 20 October 2026, and the application process closed on 1 November 2026. Candidates who applied can now focus on their final preparation.
The exam will be conducted online by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India. It is remote-proctored, so candidates can take it from home. They will need a camera-enabled device and a good internet connection. The exam will last 60 minutes and can be taken in English or Hindi.
LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Schedule 2026
The table below shows the important dates for the recruitment process.
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Event
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Date
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Notification Release
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20 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee
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1 November 2026
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Online Exam
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7 November 2026
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Document Verification
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15 November 2026
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Personal Interview
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15 November 2026
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Training Start (Tentative)
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4th week of November 2026
LIC HFL Apprentice Exam Pattern 2026
The LIC HFL Apprentice exam is a short online test with multiple-choice questions. Knowing the pattern helps candidates plan their time and practise the right topics before 7 November 2026. The exam has 100 questions for 100 marks, to be completed in 60 minutes. It is conducted online in a remote-proctored mode, in both English and Hindi. This gives candidates about 36 seconds per question, so speed and accuracy both matter.
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Subjects
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Number of Questions/Marks
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Duration
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General/Financial Awareness
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25/25
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60 minutes
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General English
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25/25
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Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
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25/25
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Quantitative Aptitude
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25/25
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Total
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100/100
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com