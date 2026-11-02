IIM Admissions 2026: Category-Wise Seat Distribution, Selection Process

Getting admission in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is a dream for many and is often the most challenging, competitive and intellectually demanding academic milestone. Every year, over 2.5 lakh candidates appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to MBA/PGDM programmes offered by the top BSchools in India. Admissions to the 22 IIMs including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Mumbai, etc., in the country are done through the CAT scores.

Having said that, IIMs have a limited number of seats for admitting students in India and foreign nationals. So, since the CAT exam and IIM admission process is highly competitive, securing a seat in an IIM is not a cakewalk. IIM admissions are not solely based on CAT scores, but it is a sophisticated filtration tunnel with multiple phases. The CAT exam scores are the entry point for IIM admissions. After that lies various stages that the candidates have to pass through to secure a seat in IIM. In other words, a high CAT percentile does not guarantee a seat in IIM. Read the article below to get a complete guide on IIM Admissions including category-wise seat distribution, process, etc.

IIM Seat Matrix 2026: Category-Wise Seat Distribution Across 22 IIMs 22 IIMs, lakhs of candidates and a few thousand seats. Getting into IIM is far from easy. The number of seats available depends largely on the reservation policy applicable to Central Educational Institutions. Check the table below to know the category-wise seat distribution across IIMs and reservation criteria. Category Reservation General / Unreserved Remaining seats NC-OBC 27% Scheduled Caste (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribe (ST) 7.5% General-Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 10% Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 5% horizontal reservation The share of General or Unreserved category is approximately 40% of the total number of seats available. Check the table below to know the category-wise seats in IIMs:

Name of IIM General (Open) NC-OBC (27%) SC (15%) GEN-EWS (10%) ST (7.5%) IIM Ahmedabad (RTI Actual vs 385 Baseline) 189 (194*) 103 (104) 57 (58) 20 (—) 30 (29) IIM Bangalore (Official RTI Enrolled PGP) 201 138 77 50 39 IIM Calcutta (Official RTI Approved Intake) 233 130 72 9 36 IIM Lucknow (CEI Roster Model) 205 137 76 51 38 IIM Kozhikode (Official RTI Enrolled Class) 219 129 67 30 41 IIM Indore (Official RTI Registered Batch) 215 125 73 19 37 IIM Mumbai (Core Flagship Disclosed Roster) 122 86 44 32 23 IIM Shillong (Official Category Disclosures) 155 (264 Others) 103 63 42 22 IIM Rohtak (CEI Statutory Model) 123 82 45 30 23 IIM Ranchi (CEI Statutory Model) 89 59 33 22 17 IIM Raipur (Official Disclosed Roster) 135 93 47 36 19 IIM Tiruchirappalli (Official Intake Roster) 165 110 61 41 30 IIM Kashipur (Official Disclosed Roster) 144 76 40 29 20 IIM Udaipur (Disclosed Domestic Roster) 141 111 44 36 23 IIM Nagpur (CEI Statutory Model) 138 92 51 34 26 IIM Visakhapatnam (Official Disclosed Roster) 140 93 51 37 26 IIM Bodh Gaya (CEI Statutory Model) 130 86 48 32 24 IIM Amritsar (Official Flagship Roster) 93 71 55 27 14 IIM Sambalpur (Official Disclosed Roster) 116 84 46 37 25 IIM Sirmaur (Official Disclosed Roster) 108 68 45 26 13 IIM Jammu (Official Disclosed Roster) 123 77 40 30 2 IIM Guwahati (Mentored by IIMA, Admitted) 21 14 8 5 4

Why is the IIM Admission Process Challenging? The first step to get into IIMs is securing a good percentile in CAT. But, a CAT score along will not guarantee admission. Although the IIM network has expanded, securing an admission is still challenging. Candidates are not competing for the total number of seats available but for the number of seats available for their particular category. Some major factors which make the IIM admission process challenging and difficult are: Limited Seats, High Number of CAT Aspirants: One of the biggest challenges that arise when securing an IIM admission is that the number of CAT aspirants is considerably higher than the number of seats available in IIMs.

One of the biggest challenges that arise when securing an IIM admission is that the number of CAT aspirants is considerably higher than the number of seats available in IIMs. Although there are 22 IIMs, many students prefer the top IIMs because of their reputation, placements, and high ROI. So, the competition for colleges such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, etc., is particularly stiff.

High CAT Percentile and Sectional Cutoffs: The CAT exam scores are accepted for MBA admission to IIMs and the candidates are evaluated in areas such as Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Most IIMs take the sectional scores into consideration when offering admissions. So, candidates do not only have to have a good overall CAT score but also match the sectional CAT cutoff 2026.

The CAT exam scores are accepted for MBA admission to IIMs and the candidates are evaluated in areas such as Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Most IIMs take the sectional scores into consideration when offering admissions. So, candidates do not only have to have a good overall CAT score but also match the sectional CAT cutoff 2026. Academic Profile: One of the reasons which makes IIM admissions difficult is that the institutes do not merely look at the CAT scores for admissions but analyse the candidate’s academic profile and past years’ performances. When shortlisting for the Personal Interview round, weightage is also given to academic performance, work experience, gender diversity, etc. So, a good Class 10, Class 12 and graduation score will come in handy during the IIM shortlisting process.

One of the reasons which makes IIM admissions difficult is that the institutes do not merely look at the CAT scores for admissions but analyse the candidate’s academic profile and past years’ performances. When shortlisting for the Personal Interview round, weightage is also given to academic performance, work experience, gender diversity, etc. So, a good Class 10, Class 12 and graduation score will come in handy during the IIM shortlisting process. Personal Interview and Final Selection: After clearing the CAT cutoff, candidates will get a call from IIM for the Personal Interview (PI) round. After clearing the cutoff and getting a call, students have to appear for Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and PI round. Students are judged on communication, clarity of thought, academic understanding, etc., for the final selection.