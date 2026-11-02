IIM Admissions 2026: Category-Wise Seat Distribution, Selection Process
How many MBA seats are available across 22 IIMs? Explore the category-wise seat matrix, reservation policy, CAT cutoffs and why IIM admissions are highly competitive.
Getting admission in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is a dream for many and is often the most challenging, competitive and intellectually demanding academic milestone. Every year, over 2.5 lakh candidates appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to MBA/PGDM programmes offered by the top BSchools in India. Admissions to the 22 IIMs including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Mumbai, etc., in the country are done through the CAT scores.
Having said that, IIMs have a limited number of seats for admitting students in India and foreign nationals. So, since the CAT exam and IIM admission process is highly competitive, securing a seat in an IIM is not a cakewalk.
IIM admissions are not solely based on CAT scores, but it is a sophisticated filtration tunnel with multiple phases. The CAT exam scores are the entry point for IIM admissions. After that lies various stages that the candidates have to pass through to secure a seat in IIM. In other words, a high CAT percentile does not guarantee a seat in IIM. Read the article below to get a complete guide on IIM Admissions including category-wise seat distribution, process, etc.
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IIM Admissions 2026: Total Sanctioned Seat Intake
India has 22 IIMs offering MBA and other postgraduate programmes in the country. IIMs such as IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, etc., have large approved intake. On the other hand, some new and baby IIMs have as low as 70 seats available in total. Check the table below to know the total number of seats across the 22 IIMs in India:
|
Name of IIM
|
City
|
Approved Flagship Intake
|
Ahmedabad
|
414 (385 baseline)
|
Bengaluru
|
525
|
Kolkata
|
480
|
Lucknow
|
507
|
Kozhikode
|
495
|
Indore
|
487
|
Mumbai
|
309
|
Shillong
|
383
|
Rohtak
|
303
|
Ranchi
|
220
|
Raipur
|
340
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
407
|
Kashipur
|
311
|
Udaipur
|
378
|
Nagpur
|
341
|
Visakhapatnam
|
347
|
Bodh Gaya
|
320
|
Amritsar
|
260
|
Sambalpur
|
314
|
Sirmaur
|
260
|
Jammu
|
290
|
Indian Institute of Management Guwahati (IIM Guwahati)
|
Guwahati
|
70 (52 admitted)
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Total Flagship Capacity Across All 22 IIMs
|
All-India Network
|
7,761 Seats
IIM Seat Matrix 2026: Category-Wise Seat Distribution Across 22 IIMs
22 IIMs, lakhs of candidates and a few thousand seats. Getting into IIM is far from easy. The number of seats available depends largely on the reservation policy applicable to Central Educational Institutions. Check the table below to know the category-wise seat distribution across IIMs and reservation criteria.
|
Category
|
Reservation
|
General / Unreserved
|
Remaining seats
|
NC-OBC
|
27%
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
15%
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
7.5%
|
General-Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
10%
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
5% horizontal reservation
The share of General or Unreserved category is approximately 40% of the total number of seats available. Check the table below to know the category-wise seats in IIMs:
|
Name of IIM
|
General (Open)
|
NC-OBC (27%)
|
SC (15%)
|
GEN-EWS (10%)
|
ST (7.5%)
|
IIM Ahmedabad (RTI Actual vs 385 Baseline)
|
189 (194*)
|
103 (104)
|
57 (58)
|
20 (—)
|
30 (29)
|
IIM Bangalore (Official RTI Enrolled PGP)
|
201
|
138
|
77
|
50
|
39
|
IIM Calcutta (Official RTI Approved Intake)
|
233
|
130
|
72
|
9
|
36
|
IIM Lucknow (CEI Roster Model)
|
205
|
137
|
76
|
51
|
38
|
IIM Kozhikode (Official RTI Enrolled Class)
|
219
|
129
|
67
|
30
|
41
|
IIM Indore (Official RTI Registered Batch)
|
215
|
125
|
73
|
19
|
37
|
IIM Mumbai (Core Flagship Disclosed Roster)
|
122
|
86
|
44
|
32
|
23
|
IIM Shillong (Official Category Disclosures)
|
155 (264 Others)
|
103
|
63
|
42
|
22
|
IIM Rohtak (CEI Statutory Model)
|
123
|
82
|
45
|
30
|
23
|
IIM Ranchi (CEI Statutory Model)
|
89
|
59
|
33
|
22
|
17
|
IIM Raipur (Official Disclosed Roster)
|
135
|
93
|
47
|
36
|
19
|
IIM Tiruchirappalli (Official Intake Roster)
|
165
|
110
|
61
|
41
|
30
|
IIM Kashipur (Official Disclosed Roster)
|
144
|
76
|
40
|
29
|
20
|
IIM Udaipur (Disclosed Domestic Roster)
|
141
|
111
|
44
|
36
|
23
|
IIM Nagpur (CEI Statutory Model)
|
138
|
92
|
51
|
34
|
26
|
IIM Visakhapatnam (Official Disclosed Roster)
|
140
|
93
|
51
|
37
|
26
|
IIM Bodh Gaya (CEI Statutory Model)
|
130
|
86
|
48
|
32
|
24
|
IIM Amritsar (Official Flagship Roster)
|
93
|
71
|
55
|
27
|
14
|
IIM Sambalpur (Official Disclosed Roster)
|
116
|
84
|
46
|
37
|
25
|
IIM Sirmaur (Official Disclosed Roster)
|
108
|
68
|
45
|
26
|
13
|
IIM Jammu (Official Disclosed Roster)
|
123
|
77
|
40
|
30
|
2
|
IIM Guwahati (Mentored by IIMA, Admitted)
|
21
|
14
|
8
|
5
|
4
Why is the IIM Admission Process Challenging?
The first step to get into IIMs is securing a good percentile in CAT. But, a CAT score along will not guarantee admission. Although the IIM network has expanded, securing an admission is still challenging. Candidates are not competing for the total number of seats available but for the number of seats available for their particular category. Some major factors which make the IIM admission process challenging and difficult are:
- Limited Seats, High Number of CAT Aspirants: One of the biggest challenges that arise when securing an IIM admission is that the number of CAT aspirants is considerably higher than the number of seats available in IIMs.
- Although there are 22 IIMs, many students prefer the top IIMs because of their reputation, placements, and high ROI. So, the competition for colleges such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, etc., is particularly stiff.
- High CAT Percentile and Sectional Cutoffs: The CAT exam scores are accepted for MBA admission to IIMs and the candidates are evaluated in areas such as Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Most IIMs take the sectional scores into consideration when offering admissions. So, candidates do not only have to have a good overall CAT score but also match the sectional CAT cutoff 2026.
- Academic Profile: One of the reasons which makes IIM admissions difficult is that the institutes do not merely look at the CAT scores for admissions but analyse the candidate’s academic profile and past years’ performances. When shortlisting for the Personal Interview round, weightage is also given to academic performance, work experience, gender diversity, etc. So, a good Class 10, Class 12 and graduation score will come in handy during the IIM shortlisting process.
- Personal Interview and Final Selection: After clearing the CAT cutoff, candidates will get a call from IIM for the Personal Interview (PI) round. After clearing the cutoff and getting a call, students have to appear for Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and PI round. Students are judged on communication, clarity of thought, academic understanding, etc., for the final selection.
Old IIMs vs New IIMs: Where is the Opportunity Better?
The IIM network has expanded over the years, with IIM Guwahati being the newest IIM in the country. The older IIMs such as IIM A, B, C, L, I, etc., still remain the preferred choice due to their established reputation, industry connections, network and placement opportunities.
But, new IIMs are also attracting top recruiters, offering better placements, and do not have such a difficult admission shortlisting process. Institutes such as IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Sambalpur and IIM Amritsar have expanded the overall availability of management seats.
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Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.
In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.