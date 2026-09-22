The schedule of the 2026 Daylight Saving Time requires setting the clocks one hour behind at 2:00 am local time on Sunday, November 1st. As per the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines this process advances the sunrise and sunset by one hour and gives an additional hour of daylight in the morning.

The good news is that the majority of digital clocks do this automatically, but manual clocks need to be manually adjusted. So let's read more about when do clocks fall back as per the Daylight Saving Time 2026 start and end date for awarness hereon.

What is Daylight Saving 2026 Start and End Dates?

As per the laws of the federal government, the Daylight Saving Time (DST) lasts for 238 days in a year, which is from the second Sunday of March to the first Sunday of November.