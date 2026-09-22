Daylight Saving Time 2026 Start and End Date: When do Clocks Fall Back?
Daylight Saving Time 2026 ends on Sunday, November 1, when clocks fall back one hour at 2:00 a.m. local time. Discover key schedule dates, excluded states, and the current legislative status surrounding proposed permanent daylight saving time reforms.
The schedule of the 2026 Daylight Saving Time requires setting the clocks one hour behind at 2:00 am local time on Sunday, November 1st. As per the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines this process advances the sunrise and sunset by one hour and gives an additional hour of daylight in the morning.
The good news is that the majority of digital clocks do this automatically, but manual clocks need to be manually adjusted. So let's read more about when do clocks fall back as per the Daylight Saving Time 2026 start and end date for awarness hereon.
What is Daylight Saving 2026 Start and End Dates?
As per the laws of the federal government, the Daylight Saving Time (DST) lasts for 238 days in a year, which is from the second Sunday of March to the first Sunday of November.
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DST Start Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026 (Clocks moved forward 1 hour at 2:00 am)
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DST End Date (Fall Back): Sunday, November 1, 2026 (Clocks move back 1 hour at 2:00 am)
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Total Duration: 34 weeks of extended evening light before reverting to Standard Time.
When do Clocks Fall Back in US?
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Daylight Saving Time 2026 Event
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Date and Time
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Clock Action
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Impact on Light
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DST Begins
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March 8, 2026 at 2:00 AM
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Forward 1 hour
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More evening daylight
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DST Ends
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November 1, 2026 at 2:00 AM
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Back 1 hour
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More morning daylight
Which States Opt Out of Daylight Saving Time 2026?
There are states in the United States that do not change their clocks twice a year. The US Department of Transportation is responsible for the country’s time zones as stated in the Uniform Time Act of 1966. Under this act, each state is given the option of not adhering to Daylight Saving Time.
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Hawaii: Has never observed DST under federal regulation.
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Arizona: Has opted out since 1968, though the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona still observes seasonal changes.
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US Territories: Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands remain on standard time year-round.
What is Permanent Daylight Savings Time Status Moving Forward?
There is ongoing public discussion regarding the issue of whether the system of changing clocks biannually should be abandoned. Proposals have been made by the government regarding issues such as the Sunshine Protection Act with the goal of making daylight savings time perpetual in all of the nation.
However, despite having passed HR 139 in the House of Representatives, approval is still required from the Senate.
Until the federal law is approved and signed by the President, the existing system put in place by the US Department of Transportation stays in place. This means that clock changes will go on until at least 2026 and beyond.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.