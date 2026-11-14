Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026: Apply Online Date, Eligibility, Vacancy & More
Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 notification has been released for 354 Group C post in the Employment News November(14- 20) 2026. Candidates having certain eligibility can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2026. Check more details here.
Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026: The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong, announced the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 in the Employment News November(14- 20) 2026. Candidates having certain eligibility can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2026. The online application will be commenced from November 15, 2026 at www.assamrifles.gov.in.
Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 Important Dates
The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong has uploaded the detailed schedule for the recruitment rally and applying online process. Candidates willing to apply for Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 should remember the crucial deadline to appear in the recruitment rally and application process. You can check the crucial dates for the recruitment rally given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Opening date apply online
|November 15, 2026
|Last date to apply online
|December 14, 2026
|Rally Schedule
|January 18, 2027 onwards
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Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026: Vacancy
A total of 354 Group C vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment rally. Applying candidates should note that these vacancies are allotted on an All India basis across categories (UR, EWS, SC, ST, OBC) without state-wise quotas. The recruitment rally is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2027 onwards for which Indian male citizens across various trades can apply.
|Total Group C Posts
|354
assamrifles.gov.in Assam Rifles Tradesman 2026 Key Highlights
The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles has launched the recruitment drive to fill a total of 354 Group C vacancies. The selection process includes various stages including CBT, Skill-Based Trade Test, Document Verification (DV), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME). Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong
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Exam Name
|
Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026
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Post
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Group C
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Vacancy
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354
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Exam Date
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January 18, 2027 onwards
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Selection Process
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CBT, Skill-Based Trade Test, Document Verification (DV), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME)
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Official website
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https://www.assamrifles.gov.in/
Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 Selection Process
Selection for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Skill Test. The recruitment rally will be conducted from January 18, 2027 onwards. Those candidates qualified in PET/PST will be able to appear in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held for a 100-mark and only those will qualify in the CBT will be called for next round such as Skill-Based Trade Test, Document Verification (DV), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME).
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