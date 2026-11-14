Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026: Apply Online Date, Eligibility, Vacancy & More

Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026: The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong, announced the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 in the Employment News November(14- 20) 2026. Candidates having certain eligibility can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2026. The online application will be commenced from November 15, 2026 at www.assamrifles.gov.in. Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 Important Dates The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong has uploaded the detailed schedule for the recruitment rally and applying online process. Candidates willing to apply for Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 should remember the crucial deadline to appear in the recruitment rally and application process. You can check the crucial dates for the recruitment rally given below-

Particulars Details Opening date apply online November 15, 2026 Last date to apply online December 14, 2026 Rally Schedule January 18, 2027 onwards Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for JCO, Soldier/General Duty Posts Assam Rifles Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026: Vacancy A total of 354 Group C vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment rally. Applying candidates should note that these vacancies are allotted on an All India basis across categories (UR, EWS, SC, ST, OBC) without state-wise quotas. The recruitment rally is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2027 onwards for which Indian male citizens across various trades can apply. Total Group C Posts 354 assamrifles.gov.in Assam Rifles Tradesman 2026 Key Highlights The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles has launched the recruitment drive to fill a total of 354 Group C vacancies. The selection process includes various stages including CBT, Skill-Based Trade Test, Document Verification (DV), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Review Medical Examination (RME). Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.