PG Medical Seats Vacant Issues: AIIMS Head In Favour For Transparent Fee Mechanism in Pvt Colleges
AIIMS Director Nikhil Tandon has advocates for a transparent mechanism to determine fees in private medical colleges. He was commenting regarding the 2,000 PG medical seats remain unfilled despite there are a shortage of doctors in the country.
AIIMS Director Nikhil Tandon has emphasized for a transparent mechanism to determine fees in private medical colleges and advocated to allow such institutions for a reasonable profit margin highlighting the actual cost of providing medical education. His remarks is very crucial amidst the issue has raised that about 2,000 PG medical seats remain unfilled due to various reasons including high fees and student preferences.
It is astonishing that the these seats are vacant despite the fact that there are a shortage of doctors in the country.
According to media report, the AIIMS Director Nikhil Tandon has raised his concerns over the importance of accurately calculating costs to avoid excessive fee structures in private colleges in medical field. He has said that there is a need for a transparent assessment of such expenses to determine what medical colleges should charge students on the name of facilities provided to them.
There are several factors which are decisive for the assessment of such colleges fee structure including infrastructure, laboratories, equipment, faculty, and costs associated with maintaining and upgrading facilities.
Apart from the fee structure, he stressed that the language is another barrier for medico students who have to move to various regions with different regions.
The main issued faces by the doctors is that they need to be acquainted with the patient histories, understand symptoms and explain treatment to people and the language becomes a barrier in doing so.The language barriers issued proves to be very critical and challenging when it comes for the students moving from northern states to southern states.
Apart from the fee transparency and the challenges of vacancies issues, AIIMS head also raised concerns over the expanding network of AIIMS in various part of country. According to him, all the newly established AIIMS across the country can't be compared to the AIIMS-Delhi. However the government provided all the infrastructure, financial assistance, and sanctioned posts, these institutions are bound to face stiff competition from private hospitals at the same time.
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