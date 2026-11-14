PG Medical Seats Vacant Issues: AIIMS Head In Favour For Transparent Fee Mechanism in Pvt Colleges

AIIMS Director Nikhil Tandon has emphasized for a transparent mechanism to determine fees in private medical colleges and advocated to allow such institutions for a reasonable profit margin highlighting the actual cost of providing medical education. His remarks is very crucial amidst the issue has raised that about 2,000 PG medical seats remain unfilled due to various reasons including high fees and student preferences.

It is astonishing that the these seats are vacant despite the fact that there are a shortage of doctors in the country.

According to media report, the AIIMS Director Nikhil Tandon has raised his concerns over the importance of accurately calculating costs to avoid excessive fee structures in private colleges in medical field. He has said that there is a need for a transparent assessment of such expenses to determine what medical colleges should charge students on the name of facilities provided to them.