RSSB MVSI DV Date 2026 Out: Download Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector Schedule PDF Notice And More Details

RSSB MVSI DV Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set conduct the document verification for the posts of Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector (MVSI) from November 16, 2026 onwards. The Board has released the detailed notification pdf for the document verification schedule for all the Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP) and Scheduled Area (TSP) area. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the document verification round as per their roll number released on the official website. You can download the detailed document verification schedule pdf available on the official website or RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB MVSI DV Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link

The detailed schedule for the document verification for the posts of Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector (MVSI) is available on the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the detailed RSSB MVSI DV Schedule 2026 PDF directly through the link given below-