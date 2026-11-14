RSSB MVSI DV Date 2026 Out: Download Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector Schedule PDF Notice And More Details
RSSB MVSI DV Date 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) for the posts of Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector (MVSI). The Document Verification will be conducted from November 16, to November 21, 2026. Download detailed schedule and list of documents required.
RSSB MVSI DV Date 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set conduct the document verification for the posts of Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector (MVSI) from November 16, 2026 onwards. The Board has released the detailed notification pdf for the document verification schedule for all the Non-Scheduled Area (Non-TSP) and Scheduled Area (TSP) area. Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the document verification round as per their roll number released on the official website. You can download the detailed document verification schedule pdf available on the official website or RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSSB MVSI DV Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link
The detailed schedule for the document verification for the posts of Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector (MVSI) is available on the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the detailed RSSB MVSI DV Schedule 2026 PDF directly through the link given below-
|RSSB MVSI DV Date 2026
|Click Here
RSSB MVSI DV Date 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates have been shortlisted at 3x capacity for the Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination for the document verification round. Candidates are required to attend document verification from November 16, 2026, to November 20, 2026 as per the schedule and their roll number assigned to them. You can check the key highlight of the recruitment drive given below-
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RSSB MVSI DV Schedule 2026 – Highlights
|Name of the post
|Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector (MVSI)
|Conducting Body
|Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), formerly known as the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|Exam type
|Document verification
|DV schedule
|November 16, 2026, to November 20, 2026
|Job Location
|Rajasthan
|Official website
|https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/
RSSB MVSI DV Schedule 2026: List Of Documents Required
Candidates appearing in the document verification schedule for the Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector posts will have to carry all the crucial document with them at the venue. Candidates must appear in person at 11:00 AM on their designated date with the original documents and 2 self-attested sets of photocopies. Check the detailed of the documents required at the venue-
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Detailed Application-cum-Scrutiny Form
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Identity & Photos: Photo ID proof and 2 recent passport-size photographs
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Age & Education: 10th mark sheet/certificate or Birth Certificate for DOB verification.
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Technical Qualification: 3-year Diploma in Mechanical or Automobile Engineering (issued before the application deadline).
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Work Experience:
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Driving License: Valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license.
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Domicile & Category Certificates: Domicile Certificate, Special Domicile (for TSP area), Caste/EWS certificate (issued on/before the application deadline as per guidelines).
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Special Category Documents (if applicable):
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Sports Persons: Sports achievement certificates issued before application deadline.
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Ex-Servicemen: Discharge book/NOC and self-declaration/undertaking.
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Character Certificates:
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Medical & Legal Undertakings:
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Medical Fitness Certificate from a competent medical officer.
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Please check the detailed notice for the detailed in this regard.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.