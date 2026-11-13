CISF Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Constable, Driver, Tradesman and ASI Exam Schedule

Key Points CISF CBE exams for four recruitments are scheduled for Nov 30 and Dec 1, 2026.

Exam city, state, date, and shift details will be shared via email/SMS on Nov 17, 2026.

Admit cards for CISF Exam 2026 will be available for download from Nov 27, 2026.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced the exam dates for four recruitment exams of 2026. As per the official notice which is dated for November 13, 2026, the CISF Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted on November 30 and December 1, 2026, at examination centres across the country. The exam dates cover the ASI/Executive (LDCE)-2023, Constable (Fire)-2024, Constable (Tradesmen)-2024 and Constable (Driver and DCPO)-2024. Candidates can also check their post-wise exam dates on the official website, that is, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Candidates will get information regarding the city, state, date and shift timings for their posts via email or SMS on November 17, 2026. The candidates will be able to download the admit cards for the CISF Exam 2026 from November 27, 2026.

CISF Exam Date 2026 Notice OUT CISF has released the exam dates and the post-wise, shift-wise timings on the official website for the recruitment exam 2026 for the posts of Tradesmen, ASI/Executive, Constable (Fire) and Driver and DCPO. The official notice includes the post-wise exam dates and shift timings and information regarding the dates for the released of city, state, date and shift timings, and the date for the download of the Admit Card. Candidates can check the official notification, which has been given below:- CISF Exam Date 2026 Official Notice CISF Exam Date 2026 Shift-Wise Timings As per the official notice, the ASI/Executive LDCE examination will take place on November 30, 2026, while the Constable recruitment examinations are scheduled for December 1, 2026. The detailed shift timings nd reporting schedule are given below:-

Post Name Exam Date Exam Timing ASI/Executive (LDCE)-2023 November 30, 2026 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM Constable (Fire)- 2024 December 1, 2026 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM Constable (Tradesmen)-2024 December 1, 2026 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Constable (Driver and DCPO)- 2024 December 1, 2026 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Candidates should also note their entry and gate-close timings. For the ASI/Executive exam, entry will start at 12:30 PM, and the gate will close at 1:30 PM. Candidates are also advised to follow the reporting time and gate closing time as mentioned in their admit card. For Constable Fire, Tradesmen and Driver exams, the respective gate closing times might be 8:30 AM, 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM. Also check, RRB Group D Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Zone-Wise and Category-Wise Marks Here