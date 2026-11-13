School Assembly News Headlines November 14, 2026: RRB Railway Group D, Microsoft Outage, Bengaluru Metro, and Other News
Read the latest School Assembly News Headlines for November 14, 2026, covering top news from India and around the world, including sports, business and education updates.
School Assembly News Headlines for November 14, 2026, bring students the latest important updates from India and around the world. Today's news covers national developments, international affairs, sports, business, science and education. Key topics include the Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, the Microsoft outage, the RBI repo rate, RRB Group D recruitment, NICL AO Admit Card 2026 and the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup final. Scroll to know the top news headlines of the day.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 14
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha, Gujarat, for darshan and prayers.
- Bengaluru Metro Pink Line to begin passenger services: The 7.5-km elevated section connecting Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is scheduled to open for public transport on November 14.
- Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express gets ready for launch: The new semi-high-speed train service is expected to improve connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa.
- Four Karnataka railway stations receive modern facilities: Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road stations are part of the railway redevelopment programme.
- India gets its largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru: The facility is designed to strengthen the country's petroleum storage and energy security infrastructure.
- Chhath Puja celebrations continue with Kharna: Devotees observe the second day of Chhath Puja on November 14 by preparing traditional offerings and observing the Kharna ritual.
- New renewable energy transmission projects announced in Karnataka: Several power transmission projects are expected to improve the movement of solar and renewable electricity across the state.
- COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium introduces advanced LED dome technology: The new planetarium is set to offer visitors an advanced experience of astronomy and space education.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 14
- Microsoft works to restore services after global outage: The company continues recovery efforts following disruptions to Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services.
- ASEAN countries prepare for an important regional summit: Leaders are expected to discuss regional cooperation, economic partnerships and the continuing situation in Myanmar.
- Myanmar's political situation remains a major ASEAN concern: Regional leaders are expected to review the country's political crisis and discuss ways to encourage peace and stability.
- Climate action remains a major focus at COP31: Countries continue discussions on reducing emissions, improving clean energy access and addressing climate change.
- Security concerns remain high around the Strait of Hormuz: Reports of a tanker incident involving a naval mine have renewed concerns about the safety of international shipping and energy supplies.
- India prepares for its next ASEAN engagement: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines from November 16 to 17.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 14
- India U19 to face Pakistan U19 in Asia Cup final: India and Pakistan will compete for the Under-19 Asia Cup title on November 14 in Al Amerat, Oman.
- India U19 enters the final after defeating Afghanistan: India registered an eight-wicket victory in the semi-final, successfully chasing Afghanistan's total of 227 runs.
- Lakshya Raichandani leads India's batting in the semi-final: The Indian captain scored 93 runs against Afghanistan, helping his team secure a place in the final.
- Pakistan U19 reaches the final after defeating Bangladesh: Pakistan secured a nine-wicket victory in the second semi-final to set up a title clash with India.
- India looks to win the Under-19 Asia Cup title: The upcoming final against Pakistan gives India's young cricketers an opportunity to claim the continental championship.
- India's senior men's cricket team prepares for the next ODI: India is scheduled to play New Zealand in the fifth ODI of its ongoing tour on November 15.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches continue across India: Several domestic teams, including Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are scheduled to compete in the national T20 tournament.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 14
- Indian stock markets closed lower: The Sensex and Nifty declined as higher crude oil prices and rising inflation affected market sentiment.
- Retail inflation crosses RBI's upper tolerance limit: India's retail inflation increased to 6.09% in October, moving above the Reserve Bank of India's 6% upper tolerance limit.
- RBI repo rate stands at 5.50%: The central bank's policy rate remains at 5.50% following its October monetary policy decision, which included a 25-basis-point increase.
- Investors remain cautious amid inflation concerns: Rising food prices and international crude oil movements continue to influence expectations about India's economic outlook.
- Tata Motors reports a quarterly loss: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated loss of ₹5,531 crore for the July-September quarter, with challenges at Jaguar Land Rover affecting its performance.
- Jaguar Land Rover lowers its annual profit outlook: The company revised its expected adjusted operating profit margin for FY2027 to 2%-3%, reflecting continuing business challenges.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 14
- NICL AO Admit Card 2026 remains an important update for banking aspirants: Candidates appearing for the Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination should check the official NICL website for their hall tickets and examination instructions.
- RRB Group D candidates advised to follow official recruitment updates: Railway aspirants should regularly check regional RRB websites for examination schedules, admit cards and other recruitment announcements.
- NEET UG Maharashtra counselling enters its special stray vacancy stage: Eligible medical and dental candidates are required to follow the latest state counselling schedule and complete their admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines.
- UIIC AO candidates prepare for the Mains examination: Candidates shortlisted through the preliminary examination should continue their preparation for the next stage of recruitment.
- Schools observe Children's Day across India: Educational institutions organise cultural programmes, classroom activities and special events to celebrate Children's Day on November 14.
- Digital learning and technology remain important areas of education: The Microsoft outage has highlighted the need for reliable digital platforms and alternative arrangements in schools and educational institutions.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 14
- Mysuru opens a new chapter in astronomy education: The COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium's advanced LED dome technology is expected to help students explore planets, stars and other astronomical subjects through immersive visual experiences.
- Microsoft outage highlights dependence on cloud computing: Disruptions to Microsoft's online services have shown how schools, offices and businesses depend on cloud-based technology for communication and daily work.
- Karnataka strengthens its renewable energy infrastructure: New electricity transmission projects are planned to support the transfer of power generated from solar and other renewable energy sources.
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.