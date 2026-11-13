CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download PDF FREE

SECTION A (MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS) Time: 3 Hours Max.Marks: 70

1. A school canteen menu includes grilled sandwich with milkshake. Which food group is missing in this meal? 1 (A) Cereals, grains and products (B) Pulses and legumes (C) Fruits and Vegetables (D) Fats and Sugar 2. Which of the following toy is appropriate for the one-year-old child? 1 (A) Wind chimes (B) Teether (C) Push and pull toys (D) Colourful mobiles 3. How can you reduce physiological fatigue? 1 (A) Use labour saving devices (B) Change the routine (C) Listen to motivational speech (D) Set small targets 4. Which of the following is a characteristic of language development in an 8-year-old child? 1 (A) Enjoy tongue twister (B) Use slangs (C) Aware of phonetics (D) Use abstract words 5. Which of the following actions will help to simplify the work? 1 (A) Shell peas after roasting brinjals (B) Do all tasks at the last minute (C) Split heavy luggage into smaller bags (D) Use decorative storage boxes for keeping things 6. What is the best way to store opened canned fruits in a refrigerator? 1 (A) Keep in open can (B) Transfer to glass jar (C) Cover the can with foil (D) Store in a sealed plastic container 7. Which of the following statement is correct? 1 (A) Prefer consuming full-cream milk and curd (B) Take a large amount of fats and sugar (C) Choose whole grains instead of refined grains (D) Include a large amount of nuts in daily meals 8. Which stiffening agent will you apply on silk garments? 1 (A) Gum (B) Starch (C) Blue (D) Resin 9. Which of the following reagent you would use to remove a tea stain from your shirt? 1 (A) Baking soda (B) Methylated spirit (C) Vinegar (D) Kerosene oil 10. What hygiene practice should be followed while serving hot soup in bowl? 1 (A) Hold bowl from the top rim (B) Hold bowl from the bottom (C) Hold bowl by the edge (D) Hold bowl by the side 11. Which adulterant is commonly found in jaggery? 1 (A) Argemone paste (B) Metanil yellow (C) Kesari dal (D) Papaya seeds 12. Match the List I with List II: 1 LIST I (Stain) LIST II (Category of stains) 1. Milk I. Vegetable 2. Rust II. Grease 3. Ghee III. Animal 4. Tea IV. Mineral Choose the correct option from the following- (A) 1-II,2-I,3-IV,4-III (B) 1-I,2-II,3-III,4-IV (C) 1-IV,2-III,3-I,4-II (D) 1-III,2-IV,3-II,4-I 13. Given below are two statements labeled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R)- 1 Assertion(A): Adolescents like to spend more time with friends than with their families. Reason(R): They share a love hate relationship with friends. Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below: (A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true, but R is false. (D) A is false, but R is true. 14. Given below are two statements labeled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R)- 1 Assertion (A): The demands of family members are an important factor that affects time management. Reason (R): It depends on the composition and the stage of the family. Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below: (A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true, but R is false. (D) A is false, but R is true.