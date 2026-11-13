CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download PDF FREE
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2026-27 is available on the official website. Check the complete paper pattern, marks distribution, question types and marking scheme to prepare for the board examination.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the Class 10 Home Science Sample Question Paper for the academic session 2026-27 on its official Academic website. The sample paper is designed to help students understand how questions will be asked in the board examination, how marks are distributed and what type of answers they are expected to write. According to the official sample paper, the examination will carry 70 marks and have a duration of three hours. The paper contains 32 compulsory questions divided into three sections. CBSE has also clarified that there is no change in the question paper design and assessment pattern for the 2026-27 session.
The whole Home Science sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Marking Scheme PDF.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2026-27
GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS
1.All questions are compulsory.
2.There are 32 questions in this paper.
3.Question paper is divided into three sections - A, B and C.
4.Section A has question no.1 to 14 multiple choice questions and are of 1 mark each.
5.Section B has question no.15 to 21 of 2 marks each and question no.22 to 25 of 3 marks each.
6.Section C has question no.26 to 30 of 4 marks each and question no.31 and 32 of 5 marks each.
7.Internal choices are given in some questions.
8.Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.
|
SECTION A (MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS)
Time: 3 Hours Max.Marks: 70
(A) Cereals, grains and products
(B) Pulses and legumes
(C) Fruits and Vegetables
(D) Fats and Sugar
2. Which of the following toy is appropriate for the one-year-old child? 1
(A) Wind chimes
(B) Teether
(C) Push and pull toys
(D) Colourful mobiles
3. How can you reduce physiological fatigue? 1
(A) Use labour saving devices
(B) Change the routine
(C) Listen to motivational speech
(D) Set small targets
4. Which of the following is a characteristic of language development in an 8-year-old child? 1
(A) Enjoy tongue twister
(B) Use slangs
(C) Aware of phonetics
(D) Use abstract words
5. Which of the following actions will help to simplify the work? 1
(A) Shell peas after roasting brinjals
(B) Do all tasks at the last minute
(C) Split heavy luggage into smaller bags
(D) Use decorative storage boxes for keeping things
6. What is the best way to store opened canned fruits in a refrigerator? 1
(A) Keep in open can
(B) Transfer to glass jar
(C) Cover the can with foil
(D) Store in a sealed plastic container
7. Which of the following statement is correct? 1
(A) Prefer consuming full-cream milk and curd
(B) Take a large amount of fats and sugar
(C) Choose whole grains instead of refined grains
(D) Include a large amount of nuts in daily meals
8. Which stiffening agent will you apply on silk garments? 1
(A) Gum
(B) Starch
(C) Blue
(D) Resin
9. Which of the following reagent you would use to remove a tea stain from your shirt? 1
(A) Baking soda
(B) Methylated spirit
(C) Vinegar
(D) Kerosene oil
10. What hygiene practice should be followed while serving hot soup in bowl? 1
(A) Hold bowl from the top rim
(B) Hold bowl from the bottom
(C) Hold bowl by the edge
(D) Hold bowl by the side
11. Which adulterant is commonly found in jaggery? 1
(A) Argemone paste
(B) Metanil yellow
(C) Kesari dal
(D) Papaya seeds
12. Match the List I with List II: 1
Choose the correct option from the following-
(A) 1-II,2-I,3-IV,4-III
(B) 1-I,2-II,3-III,4-IV
(C) 1-IV,2-III,3-I,4-II
(D) 1-III,2-IV,3-II,4-I
13. Given below are two statements labeled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R)- 1
Assertion(A): Adolescents like to spend more time with friends than with their families.
Reason(R): They share a love hate relationship with friends.
Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
(A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
(B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
(C) A is true, but R is false.
(D) A is false, but R is true.
14. Given below are two statements labeled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R)- 1
Assertion (A): The demands of family members are an important factor that affects time management.
Reason (R): It depends on the composition and the stage of the family.
Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
(A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
(B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
(C) A is true, but R is false.
(D) A is false, but R is true.
|
SECTION B (VERY SHORT AND SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS)
16 A. “A correct sequence of activities helps in accomplishing work efficiently”. Validate the statement with the help of two examples. 2
OR
16B.“Maintaining proper posture helps in carrying out activities efficiently”. Justify the statement by giving two suitable examples. 2
17. How do family traditions influence meal planning? Give two examples to support your answer. 2
18A. “Labels at times are misleading for consumers”. Comment on this statement, giving two reasons in support of your answer. 2
OR
18 B. At times, shopkeepers charge more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). Give two reasons for this malpractice. 2
19. A food handler forgets to wash hands after handling raw fruits and vegetables freshly plucked from the farm. State two potential consequences of this action. 2
20 A. Indicate any two measures you would adopt to save nutrients while cooking a meal. 2
OR
20 B. Propose any two practices you would adopt to create attractive and appealing meals. 2
21. While washing a white cotton shirt, Aruna notices that the fabric looks slightly dull and decides to apply blue to restore its brightness. List any two precautions she should take to ensure the blue is applied correctly. 2
22. What is energy management? Mention two of its important benefits. 3
23A. How is serious play different from curious play? Provide thee points of difference. 3
OR
23 B. Give three ways how play is important in socio - emotional development. 3
24. Your friend has recently been appointed at an Early Childhood Centre. Using your knowledge of meal planning for preschoolers, advise him/her about any three important points that should be considered while planning meals. 3
25 A. Rahul washed his cotton shirt and kept it in a cupboard. 1+2=3
I. What will happen if cotton garments are stored in a damp cupboard?
II. Recommend any two other precautions he should take while storing his cotton shirt.
OR
25 B. Rohit finds that his clothes do not get washed properly when he uses soap. 1+2=3
I. What are the main components of soap?
II. Give him two reasons why switching to a detergent would solve his problem.
|
SECTION C (LONG ANSWER QUESTIONS)
27. Elucidate four ways in which a vegetable vendor may cheat consumers. 4
28A. Adolescents are often seen discussing current events, questioning social rules and reflecting on their personal experiences and decision. Based on this, explain four features of cognitive development during adolescence.
OR
28 B. Riya is 5-years-old and is able to run, jump and perform many tasks independently. Based on this information, describe four features of physical development in a 5- year-old child that support these abilities. 4
29. I. Present two methods you may adopt to enhance the nutrient content of your meals.
II. How does season influence meal planning? Give two examples. 2+2=4
30. Ramesh is designing a new kitchen at home. As a kitchen consultant, suggest four important characteristics that the kitchen work surface should have. 4
31 A. Elaborate five precautions you will follow when using a chemical / reagent to remove a stain from your garment. 5
OR
31 B. Discuss any five methods used for removing stain from fabrics. 5
32. During a school project on Food Safety, a group of students visited a local food market and observed that most packaged food items displayed the FSSAI logo. 2+3=5
I. State any two functions of FSSAI that help in ensuring food safety for consumers.
II. Analyze any three circumstances under which FSSAI may prohibit or ban a food product from being sold in the market.
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Marking Scheme 2026-27
Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.
Read more:
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions, Download Model Paper PDF FREE
CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2027 with Solutions, Download Model Paper PDF FREE
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.