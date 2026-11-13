PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2026: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has released the admit card on November 12, 2026, for the PFRDA Grade A Mains exam 2026. This exam is for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). The Phase 2 Mains exam is scheduled for 20 November 2026. Candidates who cleared the Phase 1 exam can now download their hall ticket PDF from the official website, pfrda.org.in. To download it, you need your registration number and password. The admit card has your name, exam date, reporting time and exam centre address. Please carry a printed copy and a valid photo ID on the exam day.

PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Candidates preparing for the PFRDA Grade A Mains exam need the key details in one place. The table below gives the main facts about the exam and the admit card, so you can check them quickly before downloading your call letter.