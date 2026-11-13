PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Mains Call Letter at pfrda.org.in
PFRDA Grade A Admit Card 2026: PFRDA has released the Grade A Mains admit card 2026. The Phase 2 exam is on 20 November 2026. Candidates can download the hall ticket from pfrda.org.in using registration number and password, and must carry a printout and photo ID.
Key Points
- PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card released on November 12, 2026.
- The PFRDA Grade A Mains exam is scheduled for November 20, 2026.
- Qualified candidates can download the admit card from pfrda.org.in using login details.
PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2026: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has released the admit card on November 12, 2026, for the PFRDA Grade A Mains exam 2026. This exam is for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). The Phase 2 Mains exam is scheduled for 20 November 2026. Candidates who cleared the Phase 1 exam can now download their hall ticket PDF from the official website, pfrda.org.in. To download it, you need your registration number and password. The admit card has your name, exam date, reporting time and exam centre address. Please carry a printed copy and a valid photo ID on the exam day.
PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates preparing for the PFRDA Grade A Mains exam need the key details in one place. The table below gives the main facts about the exam and the admit card, so you can check them quickly before downloading your call letter.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Organisation
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Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
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Post Name
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Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)
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Advertisement No.
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03/2026
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Total Vacancies
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30 (General: 25, Research: 2, Actuary: 2, Official Language/Rajbhasha: 1)
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Exam Name
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PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 (Mains) Exam 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Out (Released on 12 November 2026)
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Phase 1 Exam Date
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15 October 2026
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Phase 1 Result Date
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4 November 2026
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Phase 2 Exam Date
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20 November 2026 (Friday)
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Mode of Exam
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Online
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Mode of Admit Card
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Online only
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Login Details Required
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Registration Number / Roll Number and Password / Date of Birth
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Selection Process
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Phase 1 (Prelims), Phase 2 (Mains), and Phase 3 (Interview)
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Official Website
PFRDA Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Download Link
PFRDA Phase 2 Mains admit card 2026 is now available on the official website, pfrda.org.in. Candidates who qualified the prelims must download it from the direct link given below using their login details. Keep your registration number and password ready before you click.
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PFRDA Mains Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download PFRDA Grade A Mains Admit Card 2026
Downloading the PFRDA Grade A Mains admit card takes only a few minutes. You just need your login details and a stable internet connection. Follow the steps below carefully so you do not miss anything.
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Visit the official PFRDA website, pfrda.org.in.
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Open the Careers or Vacancies section on the homepage.
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Click the link for Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2026.
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Select the Phase 2 (Mains) Admit Card link.
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Enter your registration number and password, along with the captcha if asked.
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Click Submit to open your admit card.
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Check your name, photo, signature, exam date and centre address.
- Download the PDF and take a clear printout.
If you forget your password, use the "Forgot Password" option on the login page. If any detail on the hall ticket is wrong, contact PFRDA through the official channels given in the notice.
Also Check: UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at psc.uk.gov.in
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com