RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF Here
The RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 was released on November 12, 2026 on the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials. The examination will begin on November 17, 2026. There are a total of 3,540 vacancies that would be filled across various subjects. Check all details here.
Key Points
- RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 released on November 12, 2026.
- Paper I of the RSSB Teaching Associate exam is on November 17, 2026.
- Paper II exams for RSSB Teaching Associate are from December 7 to 21, 2026.
RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 on November 12, 2026. All those candidates who have applied and registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The examination will be conducted from November 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3,540 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Associate Professor, Lecturer and Teaching Associate. Candidates can check the direct download link, steps and other important details below.
RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The RSSB has activated the admit card download link for the Teaching Associate Direct Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who are set to appear for the examination can download their hall tickets through the Rajasthan Recruitment Portal. They need to enter their login credentials to download the admit card. The admit card is a crucial document that is needed to appear for the exam. Check the direct link to download the RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Admit Card from the table below.
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RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 Link
Rajasthan Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The RSSB Teaching Associate examination will be conducted in two papers. Paper I will cover General Studies of Rajasthan and it will be conducted on November 17, 2026 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. The Paper II examination will be held from December 7 to December 21, 2026 for different subjects. Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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RSSB Teaching Associate 2026
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Total Vacancies
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3,540
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 12, 2026
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Paper I Exam Date
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November 17, 2026
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Paper II Exam Dates
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December 7 to 21, 2026
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Category
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Admit Card
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their Rajasthan Teaching Associate Hall Ticket 2026-
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Visit the official website of recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
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The homepage will open there you will find the admit card section.
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Now you have to click on the link titled Direct Recruitment Of Various Contractual Teaching Associate Posts OF Raj Ces -2026 (RSSB)
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Now enter your login credentials such as application number and date of birth and CAPTCHA Code
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Submit the details to access your admit card.
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The RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 will appear on your device.
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Download the PDF and save it for future references.
Details Mentioned on Rajasthan RSSB Teaching Associate Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
The RSSB Teaching Associate admit card 2026 contains important details related to the exam. Candidates can find the following important details on it-
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Name
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Roll Number
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Application Number
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Candidate Photograph and Signature
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Examination Name
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Examination Date and Shift
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Reporting Time
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Examination Centre Name and Address
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Important Examination Day Instructions
In case of any discrepancy in the details candidates can contact the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board before the examination begins.
Also Read- RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026: राजस्थान टीचिंग एसोसिएट्स एडमिट कार्ड जारी, यहां से करें डाउनलोड
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.