RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 on November 12, 2026. All those candidates who have applied and registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The examination will be conducted from November 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 3,540 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Associate Professor, Lecturer and Teaching Associate. Candidates can check the direct download link, steps and other important details below.

RSSB Teaching Associate Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link

The RSSB has activated the admit card download link for the Teaching Associate Direct Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who are set to appear for the examination can download their hall tickets through the Rajasthan Recruitment Portal. They need to enter their login credentials to download the admit card. The admit card is a crucial document that is needed to appear for the exam. Check the direct link to download the RSSB Teaching Associate Exam Admit Card from the table below.