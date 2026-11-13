India Exim Bank Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 120 MT & Manager Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details Here

India Exim Bank Recruitment 2026: Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) has released the detailed notification for Management Trainee and Manager posts. A total of 120 vacancies have been announced, including 90 Management Trainee and 30 Manager posts. Candidates from finance, law, IT and other fields can apply for different roles. The online application link will open on 27 November 2026, and the last date to apply is 11 December 2026. The written exam is expected in December 2026. Candidates must have at least 60% marks in their qualifying degrees. Read on to check the complete vacancy details, eligibility, important dates and the application process.

Exim Bank MT Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Exim Bank has released a direct recruitment drive for Management Trainees and Managers. Here are the key points of the notification in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.