India Exim Bank Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT for 120 MT & Manager Posts; Check Eligibility and Other Details Here
Exim Bank Management Trainee Recruitment 2026: Exim Bank has released the notification for 120 Management Trainee and Manager posts. Indian candidates can apply online from 27 November to 11 December 2026. Check this article for the detailed notification PDF and other information.
Key Points
- India Exim Bank announced 120 vacancies for Management Trainee and Manager posts.
- Online applications open on 27 November 2026 and close on 11 December 2026.
- Candidates need 60% in qualifying degrees; written exam expected in December 2026.
India Exim Bank Recruitment 2026: Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) has released the detailed notification for Management Trainee and Manager posts. A total of 120 vacancies have been announced, including 90 Management Trainee and 30 Manager posts. Candidates from finance, law, IT and other fields can apply for different roles. The online application link will open on 27 November 2026, and the last date to apply is 11 December 2026. The written exam is expected in December 2026. Candidates must have at least 60% marks in their qualifying degrees. Read on to check the complete vacancy details, eligibility, important dates and the application process.
Exim Bank MT Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Exim Bank has released a direct recruitment drive for Management Trainees and Managers. Here are the key points of the notification in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank)
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Advertisement No.
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HRM/MT/M/2026-27/05
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Recruitment Type
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Direct Recruitment
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Post Names
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Management Trainee (MT), Manager (Grade/Scale MM II)
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Total Vacancies
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120
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MT Vacancies
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90
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Manager Vacancies
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30
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Application Mode
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Online only
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Nationality
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Indian citizens only
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Application Link Opens
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27 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee
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11 December 2026
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Application Fee
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₹600 (General/OBC)
₹100 (SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Female)
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Written Exam
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December 2026 (tentative)
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Selection Process
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Written Exam (70% weightage) and Personal Interview (30% weightage), followed by Document Verification and Medical Exam
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Exam Cities
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Chennai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi
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Interview Locations
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Mumbai and/or New Delhi
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Official Website
Also Check: RRB Group D Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Zone-Wise CBT Merit List PDF Here
Exim Bank Management Trainee 2026 Notification PDF
Exim Bank has released the detailed notification PDF for Management Trainee and Manager recruitment under Advertisement No. HRM/MT/M/2026-27/05. It covers 120 vacancies, post-wise eligibility, age limit, reservation rules, and the exam schedule. Candidates can download it from the direct link given below. Read it carefully before paying the fee, as registration is complete only after online payment. The application link opens on 27 November, and the last date is 11 December 2026. Candidates should also keep all their documents ready.
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India Exim Bank MT Recruitment 2026
India Exim Bank 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the age limit, educational qualification and other conditions given in the notification before applying. Here are the important eligibility points in one place, as on 1 November 2026.
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Post / Discipline
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Educational Qualification
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Minimum Marks / Experience
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Banking Operations, Treasury & Accounts, Internal Audit, Risk Management
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Graduation + MBA / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance / International Business / Foreign Trade) OR Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI
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Minimum 60% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) in both Graduation and Post-Graduation; no prior experience required
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International Relations
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Graduation + MBA / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance / International Business / Foreign Trade) OR MA in Economics
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Minimum 60% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) in both Graduation and Post-Graduation
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Human Resource Management
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Graduation + MBA / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (HRM / Personnel Management)
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Minimum 60% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) in both Graduation and Post-Graduation
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Compliance
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Associate Membership (ACS) of ICSI + Graduation (MBA / LLB preferred)
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Minimum 60% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) in Graduation
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ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance)
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Postgraduation in Management / Environmental Science
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Minimum 60% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) in both Graduation and Post-Graduation
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Cyber Security
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B.E. / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech / MCA (Computer Science / IT / Electronics & Communication)
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Minimum 60% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) in Graduation / Post-Graduation
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Digital Technology
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B.E. / B.Tech (Computer Science / IT / Electronics & Communication) OR Graduation + MCA
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Minimum 60% aggregate marks (or equivalent CGPA) in B.E./B.Tech or in both Graduation and MCA
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Legal
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Graduate Degree in Law (LLB / Integrated LLB)
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Minimum 60% aggregate marks in Integrated LLB, or in both Graduation and 3-year LLB
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All posts need a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA. The legal and ESG rows have specific mark rules as given in the notification.
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Graduation must be a full-time course of at least 3 years, and postgraduation a full-time course of at least 2 years.
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CA candidates must have passed the professional exam and hold ICAI membership.
Age limit
Candidates can check the post-wise age limit for Exim Bank Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Post
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Age Limit (as on 1 November 2026)
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Upper Age Relaxation (Category-wise)
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Management Trainee (MT)
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21 to 28 years
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SC / ST: +5 years (up to 33 years)
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): +3 years (up to 31 years)
PwBD (UR/EWS): +10 years (up to 38 years)
PwBD (OBC-NCL): +13 years (up to 41 years)
PwBD (SC/ST): +15 years (up to 43 years)
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Manager (Grade / Scale MM II)
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24 to 30 years
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SC / ST: +5 years (up to 35 years)
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): +3 years (up to 33 years)
PwBD (UR/EWS): +10 years (up to 40 years)
PwBD (OBC-NCL): +13 years (up to 43 years)
PwBD (SC/ST): +15 years (up to 45 years)
Other important conditions
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Only Indian citizens can apply.
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Final-year students appearing by May 2027 can sit the written exam, but must show proof of qualification by 30 June 2027.
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Degrees must be from a recognised university. Online, correspondence, part-time, open or distance postgraduate degrees are not valid.
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Candidates can apply for only one post.
Also Check: BSF SI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1167 Posts; Check Eligibility and Direct Link
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com