JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 Out: Download Junior Assistant DV Date And List Of Documents Required

JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 Out: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to conduct the Document Verification for the Junior Assistant post from November 18, 2026, to November 20, 2026. All those candidates who have qualified for the Junior Assistant post under Advertisement Notification No. 08 of 2025 will have to appear in the document verification round at the JKSSB Central Office, Muthi, Akhnoor Road, Jammu, during specified morning or afternoon time slots. Earlier, the JKSSB had released the list of 5555 candidates shortlisted based on their performance in the skill test for the Junior Assistant posts.

All those candidates shortlisted in the Skill test can download the JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 PDF at https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link