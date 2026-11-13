JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 Out: Download Junior Assistant DV Date And List Of Documents Required
JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the Junior Assistant post. The Document verification will be held from November 18, 2026, to November 20, 2026. A total of5555 candidates are to be appear in the dv round. Check all details here.
JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 Out: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to conduct the Document Verification for the Junior Assistant post from November 18, 2026, to November 20, 2026. All those candidates who have qualified for the Junior Assistant post under Advertisement Notification No. 08 of 2025 will have to appear in the document verification round at the JKSSB Central Office, Muthi, Akhnoor Road, Jammu, during specified morning or afternoon time slots. Earlier, the JKSSB had released the list of 5555 candidates shortlisted based on their performance in the skill test for the Junior Assistant posts.
All those candidates shortlisted in the Skill test can download the JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 PDF at https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link
The detailed Document Verification (DV) for candidates in the consideration zone for the Junior Assistant post under Advertisement Notification No. 08 of 2025 has been released on the official website. A total of 5555 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in skill test. Candidates can check the detailed schedule PDF directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB JA DV Schedule 2026
|PDF Download Link
JKSSB JA DV 2026 List Of Documents Required?
The document verification for all the shortlisted candidates will be conducted physically from November 18, 2026, to November 20, 2026, at the venue displayed. Candidates will have to carry all the crucial documents/certificates, including Educational/Category wise and others, as mentioned in the notification. The candidates are required to produce the following documents/certificates in original, along with one set of self-attested copies, before the designated Document Verification Committee-
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Copy of Application Forms.
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Two passport-size recent colour photographs.
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One original photo ID proof, i.e., Aadhaar card/Voter card/Pan card/Passport etc.
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D.O.B Certificate (10th Diploma/Marks card).
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Valid category Certificate, if belonging to reserved categories.
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Domicile Certificate.
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10+2 Marks Sheet/ Diploma.
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Qualification/Certificates prescribed for the post as mentioned in the
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relevant Advertisement Notification.
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In the case of candidates claiming possession of equivalent education qualification, it shall be mandatory to produce the relevant Equivalence Certificate from the concerned authorities at the time of Document Verification, and the Board shall take an appropriate view based on the norms governing the subject.
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Bonafide certificate on the format prescribed by the Board duly issued by the Controller/Registrar of the concerned University/ Institute/Board in respect of candidates, who have obtained the qualification from outside the UT of J&K.
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Ex-Serviceman candidates shall be required to produce a Certificate in Form XIV duly signed by the competent authority as provided in Rule 18 of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005. In addition, the candidates claiming consideration under the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category shall submit an undertaking in the shape of an affidavit (duly attested by a Magistrate 1st class) to the effect that they have not availed the benefit of the ESM category for themselves
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earlier for any post. If, at any stage of the selection or later on, it is found that the candidate(s) has availed the benefit of the ESM category earlier, the candidature of the said candidate shall be cancelled ab-initio, without serving any notice to him/her, and the candidates shall have no claim for the post. Legal action, as warranted under law, shall be initiated against the said candidate for submitting a false affidavit.
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In addition, any other certificate, as may be required as part of
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eligibility for a specific post, shall also be produced.
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Checklist sheet/form to be submitted by the Committee.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.