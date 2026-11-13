CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download Model Paper PDF FREE
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2027 PDF released. Check the 70-mark exam pattern, all 32 questions, section-wise topics, marking scheme and download links.
The CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Question Paper for the 2026–27 academic session has been released on the official CBSE Academic website. The paper carries 70 marks, has a duration of three hours and includes 32 compulsory questions divided into three sections. It covers topics such as food and nutrition, human development, consumer education, fashion merchandising, resource management and communication. Students can use the sample paper to understand the question pattern, marks distribution and types of questions expected in the board examination.
In this article, students can find the Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper along with a marking scheme PDF download link. They can use it to practise questions, revise important topics, and improve their exam preparation.
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2026-27
GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS
1.All questions are compulsory.
2.There are 32 questions in this paper.
3.Question paper is divided into three sections- A, B and C.
4.Section A has question no.1 to 14 multiple choice questions and are of 1 mark each.
5.Section B has question no.15 to 21 of 2 marks each and question no. 22 to 25 of 3 marks each.
6.Section C has question no. 26 to 30 of 4 marks each and question no. 31 and 32 of 5 marks each.
7.Internal choices are given in some questions. 8.Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.
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SECTION A (MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS)
1. The Women’s Cell has been created by which of the following Ministry? 1
(A) Ministry of Human Resource Development
(B) Ministry of Labour and Employment
(C) Ministry of Women and Child Development
(D) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
2. Which of the following is obtained from plant parts in the form of powder, concentrate or extract and used as an ingredient in foods for special dietary use? 1
(A) Nutraceuticals
(B) Medical foods
(C) Bioactive compounds
(D) Phytochemicals
3. A low body weight in relation to height is referred to as: 1
(A) Wasting
(B) Stunting
(C) Obesity
(D) Underweight
4. A red shirt worn with black trousers represents which type of colour harmony? 1
(A) Monochromatic
(B) Achromatic
(C) Analogous
(D) Accented neutral
5. Which of the following is responsible for the storage, maintenance and cleanliness of crockery? 1
(A) Main Kitchen
(B) Kitchen Steward
(C) Restaurant
(D) Room Service
6. The main function of an entrepreneur is to — 1
(A) Change the pattern of production
(B) Continue with conventional practices
(C) Depend on existing technologies
(D) Focus mainly on managing the workforce
7. The relative possibility that harm or injury will result if a product is not used in the prescribed manner or quantity is called as- 1
(A) Toxicity
(B) Contamination
(C) Hazard
(D) Adulteration
8. Which of the following best describes development journalism? 1
(A) Permanent socio-economic and cultural development
(B) Planned communication for development
(C) Entertainment-based reporting
(D) Focus on success stories and development projects
9. Why is Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) very popular in the fashion industry? 1
(A) First to launch prêt-à-porter line
(B) Preferred designing bridal wear
(C) Focused on accessories
(D) Introduced innovative fashion trends
10. In which of the following, the original characteristics of the raw products is lost and basic methods of preservation are used? 1
(A) Preserved foods
(B) Manufactured foods
(C) Minimally processed foods
(D) Formulated foods
11. What is the approximate optimum speed of spinning in a washing machine? 1
(A) 400–450 rpm
(B) 500–520 rpm
(C) 600–620 rpm
(D) 700–750 rpm
12. Match the List I with List II. 1
Choose the correct option from the following-
(A) 1-II,2-I,3-IV,4-III
(B) 1-I,2-II,3-III,4-IV
(C) 1-IV,2-III,3-II,4-I
(D) 1-III,2-IV,3-I,4-II
13. Given below are two statements labeled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R)- 1
Assertion (A): To work in an early childhood centre, it is mandatory to appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET).
Reason (R): Teachers working in an early childhood centre must be enthusiastic.
Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
(A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
(B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
(C) A is true, but R is false.
(D) A is false, but R is true.
14. Given below are two statements labeled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R)- 1
Assertion (A): HACCP is a system that provides assurance about safety of food.
Reason (R): It involves identification of hazards and assessment of the likelihood of their occurrence at each step or stage in the food chain.
Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
(A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
(B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A.
(C) A is true, but R is false.
(D) A is false, but R is true.
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SECTION B (VERY SHORT AND SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS)
15. A household experiences frequent food wastage in summer because cooked food spoils rapidly at room temperature. As a Home Science student, suggest any two appropriate methods to prevent food spoilage. 2
16 A. Aneesha has been appointed as a supervisor in a hospital laundry unit. Enlist any two features she should ensure in this laundry unit. 2
OR
16 B. You have been asked to guide a household on proper care of their clothes. Highlight any two aspects of care and maintenance of fabrics. 2
17. “Ability to work with diverse groups is imperative for a development communication student”. Justify this statement with two reasons. 2
18. Young children in the family frequently fall ill and show signs of poor growth. Based on the situation, identify any two household-level causes of malnutrition affecting this family. 2
19. Differentiate between pulsation and tumbling as two principles of washing, highlighting two points of difference. 2
20 A. Enumerate two features of NOAPS. 2
OR
20 B.Give two features of NSS. 2
21 A. How is All India Radio different from Community Radio? Give two points. 2
OR
21 B.Why would you choose a campaign over print media? Give any two reasons. 2
22. Identify the world’s largest child care programme and write any two features of this programme. 1+2=3
23. Outline one advantage and two drawbacks of food-based strategy to tackle nutritional problems. 1+2=3
24 A. The management decides to redesign their office with the help of an ergonomist. Mention any three aspects that the ergonomist should consider while doing this. 3
OR
24 B. A social wellness centre wants to understand different perspectives of work. Based on your understanding, state any three perspectives of work. 3
25 A. Present any three significances of food processing in today’s scenario. 3
OR
25 B. Indicate any three knowledge areas and skills required for working in the Food Processing and Technology industry. 3
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SECTION C (LONG ANSWER QUESTIONS)
26 A. Your friend wants to become a successful dietitian. Guide him/her by explaining any four essential knowledge areas and skills required for this profession. 4
OR
26 B. A patient is recovering from illness and requires proper nutritional care and support. Describe any four components of nutritional care during illness. 4
27. Differentiate between ISO and FSSAI on any four points. 4
28. You have been hired in a new play school in your city. Keeping the needs and safety of young children in mind, explain any four important features that a play school should have. 4
29. After returning home, Dev realized that he had forgotten his wristwatch in the hotel room. He lodged a complaint with the Lost and Found department but could not get a solution. Elaborate on any two other departments and two personnel of the housekeeping department who would be responsible for handling this situation. 2+2=4
30. What is balance in dress design? Elucidate any three ways to achieve balance in a dress. 1+3=4
31. I. Mention any two expectations of a consumer while shopping in the market. 2+3=5
II. Discuss any three problems faced by consumers created by shopkeepers.
OR
I. List any two features of the Consumer Protection Act. 2+3=5
II. Elaborate on any three roles of voluntary consumer organizations.
32. A newly launched clothing brand appoints Rajnesh as its fashion merchandiser to help the brand grow in the competitive market. Explain two roles he would perform and describe the three levels of fashion merchandising associated with his role. 5
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Marking Scheme 2026-27
Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.
Students will first be able to view some images of the marking scheme before downloading the PDF for free.
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