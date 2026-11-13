CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

SECTION A (MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS) 1. The Women’s Cell has been created by which of the following Ministry? 1 (A) Ministry of Human Resource Development (B) Ministry of Labour and Employment (C) Ministry of Women and Child Development (D) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 2. Which of the following is obtained from plant parts in the form of powder, concentrate or extract and used as an ingredient in foods for special dietary use? 1 (A) Nutraceuticals (B) Medical foods (C) Bioactive compounds (D) Phytochemicals 3. A low body weight in relation to height is referred to as: 1 (A) Wasting (B) Stunting (C) Obesity (D) Underweight 4. A red shirt worn with black trousers represents which type of colour harmony? 1 (A) Monochromatic (B) Achromatic (C) Analogous (D) Accented neutral 5. Which of the following is responsible for the storage, maintenance and cleanliness of crockery? 1 (A) Main Kitchen (B) Kitchen Steward (C) Restaurant (D) Room Service 6. The main function of an entrepreneur is to — 1 (A) Change the pattern of production (B) Continue with conventional practices (C) Depend on existing technologies (D) Focus mainly on managing the workforce 7. The relative possibility that harm or injury will result if a product is not used in the prescribed manner or quantity is called as- 1 (A) Toxicity (B) Contamination (C) Hazard (D) Adulteration 8. Which of the following best describes development journalism? 1 (A) Permanent socio-economic and cultural development (B) Planned communication for development (C) Entertainment-based reporting (D) Focus on success stories and development projects 9. Why is Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) very popular in the fashion industry? 1 (A) First to launch prêt-à-porter line (B) Preferred designing bridal wear (C) Focused on accessories (D) Introduced innovative fashion trends 10. In which of the following, the original characteristics of the raw products is lost and basic methods of preservation are used? 1 (A) Preserved foods (B) Manufactured foods (C) Minimally processed foods (D) Formulated foods 11. What is the approximate optimum speed of spinning in a washing machine? 1 (A) 400–450 rpm (B) 500–520 rpm (C) 600–620 rpm (D) 700–750 rpm 12. Match the List I with List II. 1 LIST I (Terms) LIST II (Features) 1. Fashion I. Fashion that can come and go in a single season 2. Style II. Styles that remain accepted for a long period 3. Fads III. Style or styles most popular at a given time 4. Classic IV. Any particular look or characteristic in apparel or accessories Choose the correct option from the following- (A) 1-II,2-I,3-IV,4-III (B) 1-I,2-II,3-III,4-IV (C) 1-IV,2-III,3-II,4-I (D) 1-III,2-IV,3-I,4-II 13. Given below are two statements labeled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R)- 1 Assertion (A): To work in an early childhood centre, it is mandatory to appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET). Reason (R): Teachers working in an early childhood centre must be enthusiastic. Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below: (A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true, but R is false. (D) A is false, but R is true. 14. Given below are two statements labeled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R)- 1 Assertion (A): HACCP is a system that provides assurance about safety of food. Reason (R): It involves identification of hazards and assessment of the likelihood of their occurrence at each step or stage in the food chain. Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below: (A) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (B) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (C) A is true, but R is false. (D) A is false, but R is true.