RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date Today for 1688 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

Key Points RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 online applications close today, November 13, 2026.

A total of 1688 vacancies are available for various undergraduate level posts.

Applications began October 15, 2026; fee payment is due by November 15, 2026.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the online application process for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Under Graduate Level Recruitment 2026 today November 13, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1688 vacancies will be filled across various posts such as Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk. Eligible candidates who have not submitted their application till now can do it through the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. The online application process started from October 15, 2026. Candidates who have completed Class 12 with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply. Here you find all the important information related to the application process, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, application fees and steps to apply.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Interested candidates can apply for the RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 through the official website of RRB. The online application process will close on or before the closing time of 11:59 PM. After the registration closes the payment of fees can be made till November 15, 2026. Check the direct link to apply and official notification in the table below. RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Link Click Here RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Official Notice Click Here RRB NTPC Under Graduate Notification 2026 Highlights The RRB will fill a total of 1688 vacancies under the CEN No 07/2026. The selection process consists of CBT 1, CBT 2, Document Verification and at last medical examination. Check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Exam Name RRB NTPC Under Graduate Level 2026 CEN Number 07/2026 No of Vacancies 1688 Posts Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk Application Mode Online Application Start Date October 15, 2026 Last Date to Submit Online Applications November 13, 2026 Fee Payment Last Date November 15, 2026 Official Website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria as given in the official notification PDF. Check details below. Particulars Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination Minimum Marks Candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in the qualifying examination Higher Qualification Candidates with qualifications higher than Class 12 are also eligible, provided they meet the prescribed criteria Minimum Age Limit 18 Years Maximum Age Limit 30 Years Age Relaxation Applicable to reserved categories as per recruitment rules

Steps to Apply for RRB NTPC Under Graduate Recruitment 2026 Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to complete the application process- Go to the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

The homepage will open where you can find the recruitment section where you have to create an account or log in using existing credentials.

Now click on RRB NTPC Under Graduate CEN 07/2026.

Fill the application form with personal and education details.

Select the posts and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees as per the payment methods level.

Check details once and then submit the application form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference. RRB NTPC UG Level Recruitment 2026 Application Fees Candidates must pay the prescribed application fees as per their category. Check the detailed fees across communities given below.