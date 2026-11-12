Ind vs NZ ODI Series 2026: India will face New Zealand in the fourth and fifth ODIs of the ongoing five-match series on November 13 and 15, 2026. The biggest change for the remaining matches will be in India's leadership, as Shreyas Iyer will captain the team in place of Shubman Gill. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced separate squads for the first three and the final two ODIs on October 16, 2026. Iyer was named vice-captain for the opening three matches and captain for the last two. The squad for the final two matches also includes Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra, along with changes to India's bowling options. Here is a look at the complete squad, the players included and excluded, match dates, venues and live-streaming details. India vs New Zealand 4th and 5th ODI: Match Details

Details 4th ODI 5th ODI Date November 13, 2026 November 15, 2026 Day Friday Sunday Venue Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Start Time 7:30 AM IST 7:30 AM IST Indian Captain Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer New Zealand Mitchell Santner Mitchell Santner Both matches will begin at 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), which is 3:00 PM local time in New Zealand. The venue for both matches is Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. What Are the Major Changes in India's Squad for the Last Two ODIs? The BCCI announced a separate 16-member squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs. The changes involve captaincy, wicketkeeping and the selection of additional batting and bowling options. Here are the five major changes: 1. Shreyas Iyer replaces Shubman Gill as captain

Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the final two matches. Gill was appointed captain for the first three ODIs, while Iyer was named vice-captain. This captaincy arrangement was announced by the BCCI before the series began. 2. Ishan Kishan becomes vice-captain and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain for the last two matches. He will also take over the wicketkeeping responsibility, with KL Rahul not included in the squad for these matches. 3. Kumar Kushagra gets a place in the squad Young wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has been included as another wicketkeeping option alongside Ishan Kishan. 4. Tilak Varma returns to the ODI squad Tilak Varma is part of the squad for the final two ODIs. His inclusion provides India with another middle-order batting option. 5. Yash Thakur joins the bowling group

Yash Thakur has been included for the remaining matches, while Anshul Kamboj is not part of the final two-match squad. Players included and excluded for the final two ODIs Players included Players not included Shreyas Iyer (captain) Shubman Gill Tilak Varma KL Rahul Ishan Kishan (vice-captain) Anshul Kamboj Kumar Kushagra Prasidh Krishna Yash Thakur — Important: These are changes between the two squads announced by the BCCI. They should not all be described as last-minute replacements. Prasidh Krishna was also ruled out of the ODI series after failing to obtain fitness clearance, and Auqib Nabi was subsequently added to the squad for the first three ODIs. India Squad for 4th and 5th ODI Against New Zealand 2026 The following is the official 16-member squad announced by the BCCI for the final two matches.

No. Player Role 1 Shreyas Iyer (C) Batter/Captain 2 Rohit Sharma Batter 3 Virat Kohli Batter 4 Tilak Varma Batter 5 Ishan Kishan (VC, WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder 7 Axar Patel All-rounder 8 Naman Dhir All-rounder 9 Auqib Nabi Bowler 10 Gurnoor Brar Bowler 11 Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter 12 Arshdeep Singh Bowler 13 Kumar Kushagra (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 14 Mohammed Siraj Bowler 15 Yash Thakur Bowler 16 Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 4th and 5th ODI Live? Cricket fans in India can follow the remaining matches through the following official platform: Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website.

Official streaming page: India Tour of New Zealand 2026 – SonyLIV.

Live score and commentary: ESPNcricinfo and the BCCI Match Centre.

SonyLIV's official tournament page lists the India Tour of New Zealand 2026 and provides coverage of the series. Who Is the Captain of India in the 4th and 5th ODI? Shreyas Iyer will captain India in both remaining ODIs against New Zealand. He will replace Shubman Gill, who led the team in the first three matches. Ishan Kishan has been appointed vice-captain for the final two matches. He will also serve as India's wicketkeeper. The BCCI had announced this leadership arrangement when it released the two separate ODI squads on October 16, 2026. New Zealand Squad for 4th and 5th ODI Against India 2026 New Zealand will be led by Mitchell Santner in the remaining two ODIs. The team has also made changes following injuries and player availability issues during the series. On November 12, New Zealand Cricket announced that fast bowler Brett Randell had earned his maiden international call-up for the fourth and fifth ODIs. All-rounder Josh Clarkson was also added for the fifth and final ODI.