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Ind vs NZ ODI Series 2026: Shreyas Iyer to Replace Shubman Gill as Captain for 4th and 5th ODIs, Check Complete Squad Changes

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 22:56 IST

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Check Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, complete India and New Zealand squads, 4th and 5th ODI dates, venues and live streaming details. 

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 squads featuring Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Santner.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 squads featuring Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Santner.

Ind vs NZ ODI Series 2026: India will face New Zealand in the fourth and fifth ODIs of the ongoing five-match series on November 13 and 15, 2026. The biggest change for the remaining matches will be in India's leadership, as Shreyas Iyer will captain the team in place of Shubman Gill.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced separate squads for the first three and the final two ODIs on October 16, 2026. Iyer was named vice-captain for the opening three matches and captain for the last two.

The squad for the final two matches also includes Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra, along with changes to India's bowling options.

Here is a look at the complete squad, the players included and excluded, match dates, venues and live-streaming details.

India vs New Zealand 4th and 5th ODI: Match Details

Details

4th ODI

5th ODI

Date

November 13, 2026

November 15, 2026

Day

Friday

Sunday

Venue

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Start Time

7:30 AM IST

7:30 AM IST

Indian Captain

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner

Both matches will begin at 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), which is 3:00 PM local time in New Zealand. The venue for both matches is Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

What Are the Major Changes in India's Squad for the Last Two ODIs?

The BCCI announced a separate 16-member squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs. The changes involve captaincy, wicketkeeping and the selection of additional batting and bowling options.

Here are the five major changes:

1. Shreyas Iyer replaces Shubman Gill as captain

Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the final two matches. Gill was appointed captain for the first three ODIs, while Iyer was named vice-captain. This captaincy arrangement was announced by the BCCI before the series began.

2. Ishan Kishan becomes vice-captain and wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain for the last two matches. He will also take over the wicketkeeping responsibility, with KL Rahul not included in the squad for these matches.

3. Kumar Kushagra gets a place in the squad

Young wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has been included as another wicketkeeping option alongside Ishan Kishan.

4. Tilak Varma returns to the ODI squad

Tilak Varma is part of the squad for the final two ODIs. His inclusion provides India with another middle-order batting option.

5. Yash Thakur joins the bowling group

Yash Thakur has been included for the remaining matches, while Anshul Kamboj is not part of the final two-match squad.

Players included and excluded for the final two ODIs

Players included

Players not included

Shreyas Iyer (captain)

Shubman Gill

Tilak Varma

KL Rahul

Ishan Kishan (vice-captain)

Anshul Kamboj

Kumar Kushagra

Prasidh Krishna

Yash Thakur

Important: These are changes between the two squads announced by the BCCI. They should not all be described as last-minute replacements. Prasidh Krishna was also ruled out of the ODI series after failing to obtain fitness clearance, and Auqib Nabi was subsequently added to the squad for the first three ODIs.

India Squad for 4th and 5th ODI Against New Zealand 2026

The following is the official 16-member squad announced by the BCCI for the final two matches.

No.

Player

Role

1

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Batter/Captain

2

Rohit Sharma

Batter

3

Virat Kohli

Batter

4

Tilak Varma

Batter

5

Ishan Kishan (VC, WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

6

Nitish Kumar Reddy

All-rounder

7

Axar Patel

All-rounder

8

Naman Dhir

All-rounder

9

Auqib Nabi

Bowler

10

Gurnoor Brar

Bowler

11

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batter

12

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

13

Kumar Kushagra (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

14

Mohammed Siraj

Bowler

15

Yash Thakur

Bowler

16

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 4th and 5th ODI Live?

Cricket fans in India can follow the remaining matches through the following official platform:

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website.

  • Official streaming page: India Tour of New Zealand 2026 – SonyLIV.

  • Live score and commentary: ESPNcricinfo and the BCCI Match Centre.

SonyLIV's official tournament page lists the India Tour of New Zealand 2026 and provides coverage of the series.

Who Is the Captain of India in the 4th and 5th ODI?

Shreyas Iyer will captain India in both remaining ODIs against New Zealand. He will replace Shubman Gill, who led the team in the first three matches.

Ishan Kishan has been appointed vice-captain for the final two matches. He will also serve as India's wicketkeeper.

The BCCI had announced this leadership arrangement when it released the two separate ODI squads on October 16, 2026.

New Zealand Squad for 4th and 5th ODI Against India 2026

New Zealand will be led by Mitchell Santner in the remaining two ODIs. The team has also made changes following injuries and player availability issues during the series.

On November 12, New Zealand Cricket announced that fast bowler Brett Randell had earned his maiden international call-up for the fourth and fifth ODIs. All-rounder Josh Clarkson was also added for the fifth and final ODI.

New Zealand Squad for 4th & 5th ODI

No.

Player

Role

1

Mitchell Santner (C)

All-rounder

2

Finn Allen

Batter

3

Michael Bracewell

All-rounder

4

Kristian Clarke

All-rounder

5

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

6

Matt Fisher

Bowler

7

Dean Foxcroft

Batter/All-rounder

8

Mitch Hay (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

9

Matt Henry

Bowler

10

Kyle Jamieson

Bowler

11

Nick Kelly

Batter

12

Brett Randell

Bowler

13

Tim Seifert (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

14

Will Young

Batter

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Nov 12, 2026, 22:56 IST
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