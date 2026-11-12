RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Response Sheet PDF for CEN 01/2026 at rrb.digialm.com
RRB ALP Answer Key 2026: RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 12, 2026, on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 examination can now check and download the ALP Answer Key from the direct link given in this article.
Key Points
- RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 was released on November 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM.
- Candidates can view answers and raise objections until November 19, 2026, 11:59 PM.
- Objections can be raised for Rs. 50 per question for the exam held Nov 3-5, 2026.
RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 for CEN 01/2026 (Assistant Loco Pilot) on November 12, 2026. The link to view the question paper, responses and answer key is now active on the official RRB websites from 12 November 2026, 7:00 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam held from 3 to 5 November 2026 can check their answers and estimate their marks. If any answer looks wrong, they can raise an objection by paying Rs. 50 per question plus bank charges. The window closes on 19 November 2026 at 11:59 PM.
RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 PDF Download
The RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key link for CEN 01/2026 is now available on the official website on 12 November 2026 at 7:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 exam only need to open the website of the RRB region they applied to and log in to see their question paper, responses, and answer key. The link will stay active until 19 November 2026, 11:59 PM. Check the direct link below:
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RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026
ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026. The table below covers the key details in one place, so candidates can check the dates, fee, and objection process quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Ministry of Railways
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Post Name
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Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
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Advertisement
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CEN 01/2026
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Total Vacancies
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14,627 (Revised from 11,127 on 10 November 2026)
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Exam Name
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Computer Based Test (CBT 1)
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Exam Dates
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3 to 5 November 2026
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Answer Key Link Active From
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12 November 2026, 7:00 PM
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Last Date to View and Raise Objections
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19 November 2026, 11:59 PM
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Marking Scheme
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+1 mark for each correct answer; -⅓ mark negative marking for each incorrect answer
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Objection Fee
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Rs. 50 per question plus applicable bank service charges
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Official Website
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Regional RRB Websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in)
Steps to Download RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026
The RRB has activated the link at 7:00 PM today. Candidates can follow the steps below to view and download the RRB ALP CBT 1 answer key.
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Visit the official website of your RRB region.
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Click on the link to view the question paper, responses, and keys under CEN 01/2026 (Assistant Loco Pilot) CBT 1.
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Log in with your registration number and date of birth or password, plus the captcha.
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Your question paper, responses and answer key will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save a copy for reference.
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Match your answers with the key to calculate your estimated score.
RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 Objection Process
Candidates who find a mistake in a question, option, or answer key can challenge it. The objection facility opens along with the answer key link and closes on 19 November 2026 at 11:59 PM. No objections will be accepted after that.
Steps to Raise an Objection Against RRB ALP Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to raise an objection against RRB ALP Answer Key 2026:
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Visit the official website of your RRB region and open the answer key link.
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Log in and view your question paper, responses, and answer key.
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Select the question, option or key you want to challenge.
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Enter your objection as per the guidelines given on the link.
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Pay the objection fee Rs 50 online.
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Submit the objection and save the confirmation for your records.
Also Check: RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 (OUT): आरआरबी असिस्टेंट लोको पायलट सीबीटी 1 उत्तर कुंजी जारी, ऐसे करें फटाफट डाउनलोड
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com