RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 for CEN 01/2026 (Assistant Loco Pilot) on November 12, 2026. The link to view the question paper, responses and answer key is now active on the official RRB websites from 12 November 2026, 7:00 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam held from 3 to 5 November 2026 can check their answers and estimate their marks. If any answer looks wrong, they can raise an objection by paying Rs. 50 per question plus bank charges. The window closes on 19 November 2026 at 11:59 PM.

RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 PDF Download

The RRB ALP CBT 1 Answer Key link for CEN 01/2026 is now available on the official website on 12 November 2026 at 7:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 exam only need to open the website of the RRB region they applied to and log in to see their question paper, responses, and answer key. The link will stay active until 19 November 2026, 11:59 PM. Check the direct link below: