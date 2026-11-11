Price Hike in India: Milk Becomes Costlier by Rs 2-4, Commercial LPG, CNG Rates Rise; What About Cooking Gas? Check State-Wise New Rates
Higher milk prices will impact household grocery budgets, while expensive commercial LPG could bolster operating costs for restaurants and food stall owners. CNG price hikes may also elevate transportation costs.
Consumers in India are witnessing latest price pressures as Mother Dairy has declared an increase of Rs 2-4 per litre across its milk variants, while commercial LPG and CNG prices have also grown in November. The latest revisions could fuel household expenses and functional costs for restaurants, hotels, transport operators and other businesses.
The comes in backdrop of already soaring daily expenses, making food and fuel prices crucial factors to watch.
Mother Dairy increases milk prices from November 12
Mother Dairy has elevated the prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, with the changed rates being effective from Thursday, November 12, 2026. The company has quoted maximum milk procurement costs as the key factor behind the revision.
In Delhi-NCR, full cream milk will now cost Rs 76 per litre, compared with Rs 72 earlier. Pouched toned milk has become costlier by Rs 2 to Rs 62 per litre, while double toned milk will cost Rs 56 instead of Rs 54.
Meanwhile, the price of bulk-vended toned milk has grown from Rs 58 to Rs 60 per litre. Cow milk will now cost Rs 65 per litre, up from Rs 62.
This is Mother Dairy's second price rise in 2026, after its previous change on May 14. The company reportedly sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in Delhi-NCR and more than 50 lakh litres across markets.
This is because of higher payments to dairy farmers have compelled procurement expenses, thus forcing the company to pass on part of the extra cost to consumers.
Commercial LPG and CNG prices add to the burden
Besides Milk’s price revision, other essential commodity have also seen price hikes. Commercial LPG cylinder prices grew by Rs 10-17 across major cities from November 1.
A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder costs Rs 2,820 in Delhi, Rs 2,775 in Mumbai, Rs 2,971 in Kolkata and Rs 2,994.50 in Chennai.
However, Domestic LPG prices ere unchanged. A 14.2-kg household cylinder costs Rs 942 in Delhi, Rs 941.50 in Mumbai, Rs 968 in Kolkata and Rs 957.50 in Chennai.
CNG prices have also been hiked in numerous cities. Mumbai consumers now pay Rs 90 per kg, while Delhi's CNG rate stays at Rs 86.98 per kg. PNG prices are widely same, with Delhi recording Rs 49.60 per standard cubic metre.
What does this mean for consumers?
Higher milk prices will impact household grocery budgets, while expensive commercial LPG could bolster operating costs for restaurants and food stall owners. CNG price hikes may also elevate transportation costs.
Although domestic LPG and PNG prices remain stable, the combination of higher milk, commercial cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs could escalate inflationary pressures in the next few weeks.
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