Consumers in India are witnessing latest price pressures as Mother Dairy has declared an increase of Rs 2-4 per litre across its milk variants, while commercial LPG and CNG prices have also grown in November. The latest revisions could fuel household expenses and functional costs for restaurants, hotels, transport operators and other businesses.

The comes in backdrop of already soaring daily expenses, making food and fuel prices crucial factors to watch.

Mother Dairy increases milk prices from November 12

Mother Dairy has elevated the prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre, with the changed rates being effective from Thursday, November 12, 2026. The company has quoted maximum milk procurement costs as the key factor behind the revision.

In Delhi-NCR, full cream milk will now cost Rs 76 per litre, compared with Rs 72 earlier. Pouched toned milk has become costlier by Rs 2 to Rs 62 per litre, while double toned milk will cost Rs 56 instead of Rs 54.